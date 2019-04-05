Formerly called ng2-click-outside

Angular 2+ directive for handling click events outside an element. Useful for things like reacting to clicking outside of a dropdown menu or modal dialog.

NOW WORKS WITH ANGULAR UNIVERSAL

Like binding to a regular click event in a template, you can do something like this:

< div ( clickOutside )= "onClickedOutside($event)" > My element </ div >

Installation

npm install --save ng4-click-outside

Usage

Add ClickOutsideModule to your list of module imports:

import { ClickOutsideModule } from 'ng4-click-outside' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule, ClickOutsideModule], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) class AppModule {}

You can then use the directive in your templates:

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <div (clickOutside)="onClickedOutside($event)">Click outside this</div> ` }) export class AppComponent { onClickedOutside(e: Event) { console .log( 'Clicked outside:' , e); } }

Options