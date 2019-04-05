openbase logo
ng4-click-outside

by chippdnyc
1.0.1 (see all)

Angular directive for handling click events outside of an element.

Overview

Readme

NPM

Formerly called ng2-click-outside

Angular 2+ directive for handling click events outside an element. Useful for things like reacting to clicking outside of a dropdown menu or modal dialog.

NOW WORKS WITH ANGULAR UNIVERSAL

Like binding to a regular click event in a template, you can do something like this:

<div (clickOutside)="onClickedOutside($event)">My element</div>

Installation

npm install --save ng4-click-outside

Usage

Add ClickOutsideModule to your list of module imports:

import { ClickOutsideModule } from 'ng4-click-outside';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [BrowserModule, ClickOutsideModule],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
class AppModule {}

You can then use the directive in your templates:

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
    <div (clickOutside)="onClickedOutside($event)">Click outside this</div>
  `
})
export class AppComponent {
  onClickedOutside(e: Event) {
    console.log('Clicked outside:', e);
  }
}

Options

Property nameTypeDefaultDescription
attachOutsideOnClickbooleanfalseBy default, the outside click event handler is automatically attached. Explicitely setting this to true sets the handler after the element is clicked. The outside click event handler will then be removed after a click outside has occurred.
delayClickOutsideInitbooleanfalseDelays the initialization of the click outside handler. This may help for items that are conditionally shown (see issue #13).
clickOutsideEventsstring'click'Allows for a space-separated list of events to cause the trigger. For example, for additional mobile support: [clickOutsideEvents]="'click touchstart'".
excludestringA comma-separated string of DOM element queries to exclude when clicking outside of the element. For example: [exclude]="'button,.btn-primary'".
excludeBeforeClickbooleanfalseBy default, clickOutside registers excluded DOM elements on init. This property refreshes the list before the clickOutside event is triggered. This is useful for ensuring that excluded elements added to the DOM after init are excluded (e.g. ng2-bootstrap popover: this allows for clicking inside the .popover-content area if specified in exclude).

