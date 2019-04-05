Formerly called ng2-click-outside
Angular 2+ directive for handling click events outside an element. Useful for things like reacting to clicking outside of a dropdown menu or modal dialog.
NOW WORKS WITH ANGULAR UNIVERSAL
Like binding to a regular
click event in a template, you can do something like this:
<div (clickOutside)="onClickedOutside($event)">My element</div>
npm install --save ng4-click-outside
Add
ClickOutsideModule to your list of module imports:
import { ClickOutsideModule } from 'ng4-click-outside';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, ClickOutsideModule],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
class AppModule {}
You can then use the directive in your templates:
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<div (clickOutside)="onClickedOutside($event)">Click outside this</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
onClickedOutside(e: Event) {
console.log('Clicked outside:', e);
}
}
|Property name
|Type
|Default
|Description
attachOutsideOnClick
|boolean
false
|By default, the outside click event handler is automatically attached. Explicitely setting this to
true sets the handler after the element is clicked. The outside click event handler will then be removed after a click outside has occurred.
delayClickOutsideInit
|boolean
false
|Delays the initialization of the click outside handler. This may help for items that are conditionally shown (see issue #13).
clickOutsideEvents
|string
'click'
|Allows for a space-separated list of events to cause the trigger. For example, for additional mobile support:
[clickOutsideEvents]="'click touchstart'".
exclude
|string
|A comma-separated string of DOM element queries to exclude when clicking outside of the element. For example:
[exclude]="'button,.btn-primary'".
excludeBeforeClick
|boolean
false
|By default,
clickOutside registers excluded DOM elements on init. This property refreshes the list before the
clickOutside event is triggered. This is useful for ensuring that excluded elements added to the DOM after init are excluded (e.g. ng2-bootstrap popover: this allows for clicking inside the
.popover-content area if specified in
exclude).