openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ng2

ng2wig

by Stepan Suvorov
0.2.1 (see all)

Angular(also Angular 12) WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor (from ngWig - https://github.com/stevermeister/ngWig)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-wig

Build Status

screen shot 2017-12-12 at 14 52 51

Dependencies

it's only Angular! No jQuery or other WYSIWYG monsters

Angular Support

For Angular 12 ngx-wig@12.0.0 For Angular 11 ngx-wig@11.0.0 For Angular 10 ngx-wig@10.0.0 For Angular 9 ngx-wig@9.0.0 Since Angular 8 we sync the version and now for each AngularX you will be able to use ngx-wig version X. For Angular 7 ngx-wig@2.0.0 For Angular 6 ngx-wig@1.6.0
For Angular 4 and Angular = ^5 - use version ngx-wig@1.2.7

Icons

Icons are not in the pack! You can use the icons that you like. We recommend to use Material Design Icons

Installation

ngx-wig could be simply installed via npm:

npm install ngx-wig --save

Important note:

The last version on ngx-wig that was built for Angular 4.x is 0.3.6. Any higher version may be not fully compatible with Angular version lower than 5.0.0.

Usage

First, import the ngx-wig to your module:

import {NgxWigModule} from 'ngx-wig';

@NgModule({
  imports: [ NgxWigModule ]
});

it's just attribute directive for textarea:

<link href="https://cdn.materialdesignicons.com/2.1.19/css/materialdesignicons.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
...
<ngx-wig [content]="text1"></ngx-wig>

Examples

Quick start ( demo )

<ngx-wig [content]="text1"></ngx-wig>

Placeholder ( demo )

<ngx-wig  [content]="text1" [placeholder]="'Enter instructions here.'"></ngx-wig>

ngModel sync ( demo )

<ngx-wig [(ngModel)]="text1"></ngx-wig>
<ngx-wig [(ngModel)]="text1"></ngx-wig>

Set buttons ( demo )

<ngx-wig  [content]="text1" [buttons]="'bold, italic'"></ngx-wig>

onContentChange Hook ( demo )

<ngx-wig [content]="text1" (contentChange)="result = $event"></ngx-wig>
<div [innerHTML]="result"></div>

Reactive FormControl ( demo )

<ngx-wig  [formControl]="text1"></ngx-wig>

Two-way binding ( demo )

<ngx-wig [(ngModel)]="text1"></ngx-wig>

Adding own buttons

Please check an example here https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-wig-sample-plugins?file=src/app.ts

Development

To generate all *.js, *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

To run all tests:

$ npm run test

License

MIT © Stepan Suvorov

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial