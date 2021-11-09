openbase logo
ng2-webstorage

by Nicolas Gaignoux
2.0.0 (see all)

Localstorage and sessionstorage manager - Angular service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

799

GitHub Stars

400

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Deprecated!
use ngx-webstorage instead

Readme

ngx-webstorage

Local and session storage - Angular service

This library provides an easy to use service to manage the web storages (local and session) from your Angular application. It provides also two decorators to synchronize the component attributes and the web storages.

CircleCI

Index:

Migrate from v2.x to the v3

  1. Update your project to Angular 7+
  2. Rename the module usages by NgxWebstorageModule.forRoot() (before: Ng2Webstorage)

    The forRoot is now mandatory in the root module even if you don't need to configure the library

Getting Started

  1. Download the library using npm npm install --save ngx-webstorage

  2. Declare the library in your main module

    import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgxWebstorageModule} from 'ngx-webstorage';

@NgModule({
    declarations: [...],
    imports: [
        BrowserModule,
        NgxWebstorageModule.forRoot(),
        //NgxWebstorageModule.forRoot({ prefix: 'custom', separator: '.', caseSensitive:true }) 
        // The forRoot method allows to configure the prefix, the separator and the caseSensitive option used by the library
        // Default values:
        // prefix: "ngx-webstorage"
        // separator: "|"
        // caseSensitive: false
    ],
    bootstrap: [...]
})
export class AppModule {
}

  3. Inject the services you want in your components and/or use the available decorators

    import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService, SessionStorageService} from 'ngx-webstorage';

@Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    template: `foobar`
})
export class FooComponent {

    constructor(private localSt:LocalStorageService) {}

    ngOnInit() {
        this.localSt.observe('key')
            .subscribe((value) => console.log('new value', value));
    }

}

    import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';

@Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    template: `{{boundValue}}`,
})
export class FooComponent {

    @LocalStorage()
    public boundValue;

}

Services

LocalStorageService

Store( key:string, value:any ):void

create or update an item in the local storage

Params:
  • key: String. localStorage key.
  • value: Serializable. value to store.
Usage:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService} from 'ngx-webstorage';

@Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    template: `
        <section><input type="text" [(ngModel)]="attribute"/></section>
        <section><button (click)="saveValue()">Save</button></section>
    `,
})
export class FooComponent {

    attribute;

    constructor(private storage:LocalStorageService) {}

    saveValue() {
      this.storage.store('boundValue', this.attribute);
    }

}

Retrieve( key:string ):any

retrieve a value from the local storage

Params:
  • key: String. localStorage key.
Result:
  • Any; value
Usage:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService} from 'ngx-webstorage';

@Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    template: `
        <section>{{attribute}}</section>
        <section><button (click)="retrieveValue()">Retrieve</button></section>
    `,
})
export class FooComponent {

    attribute;

    constructor(private storage:LocalStorageService) {}

    retrieveValue() {
      this.attribute = this.storage.retrieve('boundValue');
    }

}

Clear( key?:string ):void

Params:
  • key: (Optional) String. localStorage key.
Usage:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService, LocalStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';

@Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    template: `
        <section>{{boundAttribute}}</section>
        <section><button (click)="clearItem()">Clear</button></section>
    `,
})
export class FooComponent {

    @LocalStorage('boundValue')
    boundAttribute;

    constructor(private storage:LocalStorageService) {}

    clearItem() {
      this.storage.clear('boundValue');
      //this.storage.clear(); //clear all the managed storage items
    }

}

Observe( key?:string ):EventEmitter

Params:
  • key: (Optional) localStorage key.
Result:
  • Observable; instance of EventEmitter
Usage:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService, LocalStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';

@Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    template: `{{boundAttribute}}`,
})
export class FooComponent {

    @LocalStorage('boundValue')
    boundAttribute;

    constructor(private storage:LocalStorageService) {}

    ngOnInit() {
      this.storage.observe('boundValue')
        .subscribe((newValue) => {
          console.log(newValue);
        })
    }

}

SessionStorageService

The api is identical as the LocalStorageService's

Decorators

@LocalStorage

Synchronize the decorated attribute with a given value in the localStorage

Params:

  • storage key: (Optional) String. localStorage key, by default the decorator will take the attribute name.
  • default value: (Optional) Serializable. Default value

Usage:

import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';

@Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    template: `{{boundAttribute}}`,
})
export class FooComponent {

    @LocalStorage()
    public boundAttribute;

}

@SessionStorage

Synchronize the decorated attribute with a given value in the sessionStorage

Params:

  • storage key: (Optional) String. SessionStorage key, by default the decorator will take the attribute name.
  • default value: (Optional) Serializable. Default value

Usage:

import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';

@Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    template: `{{randomName}}`,
})
export class FooComponent {

    @SessionStorage('AnotherBoundAttribute')
    public randomName;

}

Known issues

  • Serialization doesn't work for objects:

NgxWebstorage's decorators are based upon accessors so the update trigger only on assignation. Consequence, if you change the value of a bound object's property the new model will not be store properly. The same thing will happen with a push into a bound array. To handle this cases you have to trigger manually the accessor.

import {LocalStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';

class FooBar {

    @LocalStorage('prop')
    myArray;

    updateValue() {
        this.myArray.push('foobar');
        this.myArray = this.myArray; //does the trick
    }

}

Modify and build

npm install

Start the unit tests: npm run test

Start the unit tests: npm run test:watch

Start the dev server: npm run dev then go to http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/index.html

