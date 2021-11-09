This library provides an easy to use service to manage the web storages (local and session) from your Angular application. It provides also two decorators to synchronize the component attributes and the web storages.
The forRoot is now mandatory in the root module even if you don't need to configure the library
Download the library using npm
npm install --save ngx-webstorage
Declare the library in your main module
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgxWebstorageModule} from 'ngx-webstorage';
@NgModule({
declarations: [...],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgxWebstorageModule.forRoot(),
//NgxWebstorageModule.forRoot({ prefix: 'custom', separator: '.', caseSensitive:true })
// The forRoot method allows to configure the prefix, the separator and the caseSensitive option used by the library
// Default values:
// prefix: "ngx-webstorage"
// separator: "|"
// caseSensitive: false
],
bootstrap: [...]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Inject the services you want in your components and/or use the available decorators
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService, SessionStorageService} from 'ngx-webstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
template: `foobar`
})
export class FooComponent {
constructor(private localSt:LocalStorageService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.localSt.observe('key')
.subscribe((value) => console.log('new value', value));
}
}
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
template: `{{boundValue}}`,
})
export class FooComponent {
@LocalStorage()
public boundValue;
}
LocalStorageService
create or update an item in the local storage
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService} from 'ngx-webstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
template: `
<section><input type="text" [(ngModel)]="attribute"/></section>
<section><button (click)="saveValue()">Save</button></section>
`,
})
export class FooComponent {
attribute;
constructor(private storage:LocalStorageService) {}
saveValue() {
this.storage.store('boundValue', this.attribute);
}
}
retrieve a value from the local storage
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService} from 'ngx-webstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
template: `
<section>{{attribute}}</section>
<section><button (click)="retrieveValue()">Retrieve</button></section>
`,
})
export class FooComponent {
attribute;
constructor(private storage:LocalStorageService) {}
retrieveValue() {
this.attribute = this.storage.retrieve('boundValue');
}
}
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService, LocalStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
template: `
<section>{{boundAttribute}}</section>
<section><button (click)="clearItem()">Clear</button></section>
`,
})
export class FooComponent {
@LocalStorage('boundValue')
boundAttribute;
constructor(private storage:LocalStorageService) {}
clearItem() {
this.storage.clear('boundValue');
//this.storage.clear(); //clear all the managed storage items
}
}
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorageService, LocalStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
template: `{{boundAttribute}}`,
})
export class FooComponent {
@LocalStorage('boundValue')
boundAttribute;
constructor(private storage:LocalStorageService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.storage.observe('boundValue')
.subscribe((newValue) => {
console.log(newValue);
})
}
}
SessionStorageService
The api is identical as the LocalStorageService's
@LocalStorage
Synchronize the decorated attribute with a given value in the localStorage
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
template: `{{boundAttribute}}`,
})
export class FooComponent {
@LocalStorage()
public boundAttribute;
}
@SessionStorage
Synchronize the decorated attribute with a given value in the sessionStorage
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
template: `{{randomName}}`,
})
export class FooComponent {
@SessionStorage('AnotherBoundAttribute')
public randomName;
}
NgxWebstorage's decorators are based upon accessors so the update trigger only on assignation. Consequence, if you change the value of a bound object's property the new model will not be store properly. The same thing will happen with a push into a bound array. To handle this cases you have to trigger manually the accessor.
import {LocalStorage} from 'ngx-webstorage';
class FooBar {
@LocalStorage('prop')
myArray;
updateValue() {
this.myArray.push('foobar');
this.myArray = this.myArray; //does the trick
}
}
npm install
Start the unit tests:
npm run test
npm run test:watch
Start the dev server:
npm run dev then go to http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/index.html