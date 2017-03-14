A simple Angular2 typeahead/autocomplete component.
This package is no longer being developed.
A recommended way to install ng2-typeahead is through the npm package manager using the following command:
npm i ng2-typeahead --save
Alternatively, you can download it in a ZIP file.
Currently
ng2-typeahead contains one directive:
typeahead.
import { Typeahead } from 'ng2-typeahead';
@NgModule({
declarations: [ Typeahead ],
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: require('./my.component.html'),
styles: [`
.typeahead-input,
.typeahead-typeahead{
width: 250px;
padding: 8px;
border-radius: 5px;
}
`]
})
export class MyComponent {
fruitName: string;
fruits: any[] = [
{
id: 1,
name: "Apple",
searchText: "apple"
},
{
id: 2,
name: "Orange",
searchText: "orange"
},
{
id: 3,
name: "Banana",
searchText: "banana"
}
];
selectedFruit: any = this.fruits[0];
public fruitSelected(fruit) {
this.fruitName = fruit ? fruit.name : 'none';
}
}
<typeahead
[(ngModel)]="selectedFruit"
[list]="fruits"
[searchProperty]="'searchText'" [displayProperty]="'name'"
[maxSuggestions]="2"
(suggestionSelected)="fruitSelected($event)"
placeholder="Begin typing a fruit">
</typeahead>
<p>You selected {{ fruitName }}</p>
The following adjustments may be required in systemjs.config.js to run the example code. Issue #7
var map = {
...
'ng2-typeahead': 'node_modules/ng2-typeahead',
};
...
var packages = {
...
'ng2-typeahead': { main: 'ng2-typeahead.js', defaultExtension: 'js' }
};
typeahead
This is the only directive. Provide a list of suggestions as an object array, specify the display and search properties, and handle the selection event however you like.
|Binding Property
|Type
|Remarks
[(ngModel)]
any
|The model property to which the component is bound. Optional.
[list]
any[]
|The complete list of items. These can be any type of object. This is required.
[displayProperty]
string
|The property of a list item that should be displayed. The default is 'name'.
[searchProperty]
string
|The property of a list item that should be used for matching. The default is 'name'.
[maxSuggestions]
number
|The maximum number of suggestions to display. The default is -1 (no limit).
Note:
displayProperty and
searchProperty can be the same property or different properties based on your needs.
|Event Binding
|Remarks
(suggestionSelected)
|Called when a suggestion has been selected. The only parameter is the selected item.
|Selector
|Remarks
.typeahead
|The outer
div which holds all component elements.
.typeahead-input
|The
input element into which the user enters text.
.typeahead-input-has-selection
|The
input element into which the user enters text when a suggestion is selected. This alerts the user that a selection has been made.
.typeahead-typeahead
|The type-ahead
input element which displays the suggested text.
.typeahead-suggestions
|The
div which holds the suggestions elements.
.typeahead-suggestions ul
|The unordered list of suggestions.
.typeahead-suggestions ul li
|The individual suggestion elements.
.typeahead-suggestion-active
|The active (highlighted) suggestion in the suggestions list.
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
Thanks for understanding, and apologies for any issues experienced thus far.
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)