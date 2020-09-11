The directive trims whitespaces from the end of an input text value.
Play with the directive here https://anein.github.io/angular2-trim-directive/.
Install
ng2-trim-directive.
npm i ng2-trim-directive
or using Yarn
yarn add ng2-trim-directive
Import
InputTrimModule to your Angular module.
import { InputTrimModule } from 'ng2-trim-directive';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
InputTrimModule,
...
],
...
Add the "trim" attribute to a text input or textarea element.
<input type="text" trim />
<textarea ... trim ></textarea>
or with an option: trim value only on the blur event.
<input type="text" trim="blur" />
<textarea ... trim="blur" ></textarea>
note: if you use the directive with without setting the blur event, it will behave like the text input element.
Good luck.