openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ntd

ng2-trim-directive

by Alexander N.
2.3.4 (see all)

the directive trims whitespaces from the end of an input text value.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng2-trim-directive

Build Status npm

The directive trims whitespaces from the end of an input text value.

Demo

Play with the directive here https://anein.github.io/angular2-trim-directive/.

Usage

  1. Install ng2-trim-directive.

      npm i ng2-trim-directive

    or using Yarn

      yarn add ng2-trim-directive

  2. Import InputTrimModule to your Angular module.

import { InputTrimModule } from 'ng2-trim-directive';
@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...
    InputTrimModule,
    ...
  ],
  ...

  1. Add the "trim" attribute to a text input or textarea element.

       <input type="text" trim />
   <textarea ... trim ></textarea>

    or with an option: trim value only on the blur event.

       <input type="text" trim="blur" />
   <textarea ... trim="blur" ></textarea>

    note: if you use the directive with without setting the blur event, it will behave like the text input element.

Good luck.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial