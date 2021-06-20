This repository is no longer maintained.

Angular 2+ wrapper for intl-tel-input

Installation

Run following command to install ng2-tel-input

npm install ng2-tel-input intl-tel-input --save

After install, you need to add intlTelInput.css, intlTelInput.min.js, utils.js.

In case of @angular/cli, add 2 files in your angular.json .

For example,

Include intlTelInput.css in "styles" at your angular.json file :

"styles" : [ ... "node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/css/intlTelInput.css" , ... ]

Include intlTelInput.min.js, utils.js in "scripts" at your angular.json file :

"scripts" : [ ... "node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/js/intlTelInput.min.js" ... ]

Now add Ng2TelInputModule into your AppModule. For example,

import {Ng2TelInputModule} from 'ng2-tel-input' ;

Once done, we are ready to use this library.

How to use?

In order to use this directive, you need to add "ng2TelInput" directive with "[ng2TelInputOptions]" options to your text field. For example,

< input type = "text" ng2TelInput [ ng2TelInputOptions ]= "{initialCountry: 'in'}" ( hasError )= "hasError($event)" ( ng2TelOutput )= "getNumber($event)" ( intlTelInputObject )= "telInputObject($event)" ( countryChange )= "onCountryChange($event)" />

Note

(intlTelInputObject) returns intl-tel-input instance. By default this package get utils.js from below link:- https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/intl-tel-input/16.0.1/js/utils.js But you can also provide your utilsScript file by using below options:-

[ng2TelInputOptions]="{initialCountry: 'in', utilsScript: 'node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/js/utils.js'}"

How to use this instance?

You can use it perform any functionality that is available on intl-tel-input plugin. For example, in your component,