openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nti

ng2-tel-input

by Gaurav Soni
2.3.0 (see all)

An Angular 2 wrapper for intl-tel-input library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.4K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

This repository is no longer maintained.

Angular 2+ wrapper for intl-tel-input

Installation

Run following command to install ng2-tel-input

npm install ng2-tel-input intl-tel-input --save

After install, you need to add intlTelInput.css, intlTelInput.min.js, utils.js.

In case of @angular/cli, add 2 files in your angular.json.

For example,

  • Include intlTelInput.css in "styles" at your angular.json file :
  "styles": [
    ...
    "node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/css/intlTelInput.css",
    ...
  ]
  • Include intlTelInput.min.js, utils.js in "scripts" at your angular.json file :
  "scripts": [
    ...
    "node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/js/intlTelInput.min.js"
    ...
  ]

Now add Ng2TelInputModule into your AppModule. For example,

import {Ng2TelInputModule} from 'ng2-tel-input';

Once done, we are ready to use this library.

How to use?

In order to use this directive, you need to add "ng2TelInput" directive with "[ng2TelInputOptions]" options to your text field. For example,

<input type="text"
  ng2TelInput
  [ng2TelInputOptions]="{initialCountry: 'in'}"
  (hasError)="hasError($event)"
  (ng2TelOutput)="getNumber($event)"
  (intlTelInputObject)="telInputObject($event)"
  (countryChange)="onCountryChange($event)" />

Note

(intlTelInputObject) returns intl-tel-input instance. By default this package get utils.js from below link:- https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/intl-tel-input/16.0.1/js/utils.js But you can also provide your utilsScript file by using below options:-

[ng2TelInputOptions]="{initialCountry: 'in', utilsScript: 'node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/js/utils.js'}"

How to use this instance?

You can use it perform any functionality that is available on intl-tel-input plugin. For example, in your component,

telInputObject(obj) {
    console.log(obj);
    obj.setCountry('in');
  }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Raphaël BaletSwitzerland9 Ratings0 Reviews
CEO at Megaphone Communications SA
3 months ago

Alternatives

ai
angular-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
47K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ym
yopsilon-maskAngular 2+ input masking directive
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
137
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-currencyCurrency mask module for Angular 📦
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-inputPhone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 28 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial