Run following command to install ng2-tel-input
npm install ng2-tel-input intl-tel-input --save
After install, you need to add intlTelInput.css, intlTelInput.min.js, utils.js.
In case of @angular/cli, add 2 files in your
angular.json.
For example,
angular.json file :
"styles": [
...
"node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/css/intlTelInput.css",
...
]
angular.json file :
"scripts": [
...
"node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/js/intlTelInput.min.js"
...
]
Now add Ng2TelInputModule into your AppModule. For example,
import {Ng2TelInputModule} from 'ng2-tel-input';
Once done, we are ready to use this library.
In order to use this directive, you need to add "ng2TelInput" directive with "[ng2TelInputOptions]" options to your text field. For example,
<input type="text"
ng2TelInput
[ng2TelInputOptions]="{initialCountry: 'in'}"
(hasError)="hasError($event)"
(ng2TelOutput)="getNumber($event)"
(intlTelInputObject)="telInputObject($event)"
(countryChange)="onCountryChange($event)" />
(intlTelInputObject) returns intl-tel-input instance. By default this package get utils.js from below link:- https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/intl-tel-input/16.0.1/js/utils.js But you can also provide your utilsScript file by using below options:-
[ng2TelInputOptions]="{initialCountry: 'in', utilsScript: 'node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/js/utils.js'}"
You can use it perform any functionality that is available on intl-tel-input plugin. For example, in your component,
telInputObject(obj) {
console.log(obj);
obj.setCountry('in');
}