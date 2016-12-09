Simple table extension with sorting, filtering, paging... for Angular2 apps
Follow me to be notified about new releases.
http://valor-software.github.io/ng2-table/
A recommended way to install ng2-table is through npm package manager using the following command:
npm i ng2-table --save
Alternatively, you can download it in a ZIP file.
More information regarding using of ng2-table is located in demo and demo sources.
page (
number) - the default page after the table component loading
itemsPerPage (
number) - number of the displaying items (rows) on a page
maxSize (
number) - number of the displaying pages before
...
numPages (
number) - total number of the pages
length (
number) - total number of the items after filtering (of it's chosen)
config (
?any) - config for setup all plugins (filtering, sorting, paging):
paging (
?boolean) - - switch on the paging plugin
sorting (
?any) - switch on the sorting plugin
columns (
Array<any>) - only list of the columns for sorting
filtering (
?any) - switch on the filtering plugin
filterString (
string) - the default value for filter
columnName (
string) - the property name in raw data
className (
string|Array<string>) - additional CSS classes that should be added to a
rows (
?Array<any>) - only list of the rows which should be displayed
columns (
?Array<any>) - config for columns (+ sorting settings if it's needed)
title (
string) - the title of column header
name (
string) - the property name in data
sort (
?string|boolean) - config for columns (+ sorting settings if it's needed), sorting is switched on by default for each column
className (
string|Array<string>) - additional CSS classes that should be added to a column header
filtering (
?any) - switch on the filtering plugin
filterString (
string) - the default value for filter
columnName (
string) - the property name in raw data
tableChanged: data change event handler
cellClicked: onclick event handler
The responsibility of the filtering issue falls on user. You should choose on which columns the filter would be applied. You could add any number of different filters. Filter string - it's a string for matching values in raw data. Column name refers to the property name in raw data. The rest logic you could organize by yourself (the order of filters, data formats, etc). Even you could use filter for list of data columns.
You can also set up
filtering param for columns, in this case filter box will appear in first row of the table.
Data sorting could be in 3 modes: asc, desc and without sorting data (as it comes from backend or somewhere else). If you want to switch off the sorting for some of the columns then you should set it forcibly in columns config (set property sort to false value for each column you want)
Pagination could be used from ng2-bootstrap - pagination component. When the page is changed, the pagination component will emit event
change-table with an object {page, itemsPerPage}. Then you can easily subscribe on it and request corresponding raw data.
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
Thanks for understanding!
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)