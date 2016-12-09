config ( ?any ) - config for setup all plugins (filtering, sorting, paging):

paging ( ?boolean ) - - switch on the paging plugin

sorting ( ?any ) - switch on the sorting plugin columns ( Array<any> ) - only list of the columns for sorting

filtering ( ?any ) - switch on the filtering plugin filterString ( string ) - the default value for filter

( ) - the default value for filter columnName ( string ) - the property name in raw data

className ( string|Array<string> ) - additional CSS classes that should be added to a

rows ( ?Array<any> ) - only list of the rows which should be displayed

columns ( ?Array<any> ) - config for columns (+ sorting settings if it's needed) title ( string ) - the title of column header

( ) - the title of column header name ( string ) - the property name in data

( ) - the property name in data sort ( ?string|boolean ) - config for columns (+ sorting settings if it's needed), sorting is switched on by default for each column

( ) - config for columns (+ sorting settings if it's needed), sorting is switched on by default for each column className ( string|Array<string> ) - additional CSS classes that should be added to a column header

( ) - additional CSS classes that should be added to a column header filtering ( ?any ) - switch on the filtering plugin filterString ( string ) - the default value for filter columnName ( string ) - the property name in raw data

( ) - switch on the filtering plugin

Outputs (Events)

tableChanged : data change event handler

: data change event handler cellClicked : onclick event handler

Filter

The responsibility of the filtering issue falls on user. You should choose on which columns the filter would be applied. You could add any number of different filters. Filter string - it's a string for matching values in raw data. Column name refers to the property name in raw data. The rest logic you could organize by yourself (the order of filters, data formats, etc). Even you could use filter for list of data columns.

You can also set up filtering param for columns, in this case filter box will appear in first row of the table.

Sorting

Data sorting could be in 3 modes: asc, desc and without sorting data (as it comes from backend or somewhere else). If you want to switch off the sorting for some of the columns then you should set it forcibly in columns config (set property sort to false value for each column you want)

Paging

Pagination could be used from ng2-bootstrap - pagination component. When the page is changed, the pagination component will emit event change-table with an object {page, itemsPerPage}. Then you can easily subscribe on it and request corresponding raw data.

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address) Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)