openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

ng2-sweetalert2

by Kyle J. Kemp
0.0.8 (see all)

A sweetalert2 service for angular2.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

335

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED

This library should not be used. Either import swal directly or use this fork instead.

ng2-sweetalert2

A service wrapping sweetalert2 for angular 2.

Install

npm i -s ng2-sweetalert2

Usage

First, make sure you have a CSS loader set up for webpack, like so:

{
  test: /\.css/,
  loader: 'style!css'
},

Next, inject SweetAlertService into a component:

import { SweetAlertService } from 'ng2-sweetalert2';

@Component({
  providers: [SweetAlertService]
})
export class MyComponent {

  static get parameters() {
    return [[SweetAlertService]];
  }

  constructor(swal) {
    this.swalService = swal;
  }

API

See limonte/sweetalert2 for examples.

FunctionArgumentsDescription
swalanyCreate a generic swal with any arguments.
promptobjectCreate a swal that prompts user with a basic text entry field.
confirmobjectCreate a swal that confirms a user action.
alertobjectCreate a swal that alerts a user of something that happened.
questionobjectWrapper for alert that sets type to question.
successobjectWrapper for alert that sets type to success.
errorobjectWrapper for alert that sets type to error.
warnobjectWrapper for alert that sets type to warn.
infoobjectWrapper for alert that sets type to info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial