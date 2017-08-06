This library should not be used. Either import swal directly or use this fork instead.
A service wrapping sweetalert2 for angular 2.
npm i -s ng2-sweetalert2
First, make sure you have a CSS loader set up for webpack, like so:
{
test: /\.css/,
loader: 'style!css'
},
Next, inject
SweetAlertService into a component:
import { SweetAlertService } from 'ng2-sweetalert2';
@Component({
providers: [SweetAlertService]
})
export class MyComponent {
static get parameters() {
return [[SweetAlertService]];
}
constructor(swal) {
this.swalService = swal;
}
See limonte/sweetalert2 for examples.
|Function
|Arguments
|Description
|swal
|any
|Create a generic swal with any arguments.
|prompt
|object
|Create a swal that prompts user with a basic text entry field.
|confirm
|object
|Create a swal that confirms a user action.
|alert
|object
|Create a swal that alerts a user of something that happened.
|question
|object
|Wrapper for
alert that sets type to
question.
|success
|object
|Wrapper for
alert that sets type to
success.
|error
|object
|Wrapper for
alert that sets type to
error.
|warn
|object
|Wrapper for
alert that sets type to
warn.
|info
|object
|Wrapper for
alert that sets type to
info.