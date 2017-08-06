DEPRECATED

This library should not be used. Either import swal directly or use this fork instead.

A service wrapping sweetalert2 for angular 2.

Install

npm i -s ng2-sweetalert2

Usage

First, make sure you have a CSS loader set up for webpack, like so:

{ test : /\.css/, loader: 'style!css' },

Next, inject SweetAlertService into a component:

import { SweetAlertService } from 'ng2-sweetalert2' ; @Component({ providers : [SweetAlertService] }) export class MyComponent { static get parameters() { return [[SweetAlertService]]; } constructor (swal) { this .swalService = swal; }

API

See limonte/sweetalert2 for examples.