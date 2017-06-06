STOMP Over WebSocket service for angular2
Competible with: angular4 and ionic3
1) npm i --save stompjs 2) npm i --save sockjs-client 3) npm i --save ng2-stomp-service
Add
stompjs and
sockjs-client module declaration
declare module 'stompjs';
declare module 'sockjs-client';
import { StompService } from 'ng2-stomp-service';
@NgModule({
...
providers: [StompService]
})
import { StompService } from 'ng2-stomp-service';
private subscription : any;
constructor(stomp: StompService) {
//configuration
stomp.configure({
host:'test.com',
debug:true,
queue:{'init':false}
});
//start connection
stomp.startConnect().then(() => {
stomp.done('init');
console.log('connected');
//subscribe
this.subscription = stomp.subscribe('/destination', this.response);
//send data
stomp.send('destionation',{"data":"data"});
//unsubscribe
this.subscription.unsubscribe();
//disconnect
stomp.disconnect().then(() => {
console.log( 'Connection closed' )
})
});
}
//response
public response = (data) => {
console.log(data)
}
When your application is going to scale the 'fast usage example' is not for you.. but it's helpful for beginning.
When you have routes and different actions in your application you will need to use 'queue' of subscriptions with
after() and
done() methods.
First create queue of subscriptions. The first one 'init' is required then we can add other queue for example 'user' and assign it as false.
stomp.configure({
host:'test.com',
debug:true,
queue:{'init':false,'user':false}
});
When connection established we have to call
done() methdod with 'init' parameter.
stomp.startConnect().then(() => {
stomp.done('init');
})
Now we can use
after() method in different components and classes. Which checks continuously if specified queue have been done.
stomp.after('init').then(()=>{
stomp.subscribe('user',(data)=>{
//here we done our queue
stomp.done('user');
})
})
As you can see we subscribed 'user' destination when 'init' queue has been complated. As you understand you can done your queue list when you want.. If some component needs user information you have to use following code
stomp.after('user').then(()=>{
console.log('do something')
})
/**
* Stomp configuration.
* @param {object} config: a configuration object.
* {host:string} websocket endpoint
* {headers?:Object} headers (optional)
* {heartbeatIn?: number} heartbeats out (optional)
* {heartbeatOut?: number} heartbeat in (optional)
* {debug?:boolean} debuging (optional)
* {recTimeout?:number} reconnection time (ms) (optional)
* {queue:Object} queue object
* {queueCheckTime?:number} queue cheking Time (ms) (optional)
*/
stomp.configure();
/**
* Start connection
* @return {Promise} if resolved
*/
stomp.startConnect()
/**
* Subscribe.
* @param {string} destination: subscibe destination.
* @param {Function} callback(message,headers): called after server response.
* @param {object} headers: optional headers.
*/
stomp.subscribe();
/**
* Send message.
* @param {string} destination: send destination.
* @param {object} body: a object that sends.
* @param {object} headers: optional headers.
*/
stomp.send();
/**
* Unsubscribe subscription.
*/
this.subscription.unsubscribe();
/**
* Disconnect
* @return {Promise} if resolved
*/
stomp.disconnect()
/**
* After specified subscription queue.
* @param {string} name: queue name.
* @return {Promise} if resolved
*/
stomp.after()
/**
* Done specified subscription queue.
* @param {string} name: queue name.
*/
stomp.done()
/**
* Turn specified subscription queue on pending mode
* @param {string} name: queue name.
*/
stomp.pending()