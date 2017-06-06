openbase logo
nss

ng2-stomp-service

by Lasha Sulaberidze
1.2.2 (see all)

STOMP Over WebSocket service for angular2

Documentation
1.9K

35

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ng2-STOMP-Over-WebSocket

STOMP Over WebSocket service for angular2

Competible with: angular4 and ionic3

Website

3 step of installation

1) npm i --save stompjs 2) npm i --save sockjs-client 3) npm i --save ng2-stomp-service

Setup

In -> typings.d.ts

Add stompjs and sockjs-client module declaration

declare module 'stompjs';
declare module 'sockjs-client';

In -> app.module.ts

import { StompService } from 'ng2-stomp-service';

@NgModule({
  ...
  providers: [StompService]
})

Fast usage example

import { StompService } from 'ng2-stomp-service';

private subscription : any;

constructor(stomp: StompService) {

  //configuration
  stomp.configure({
    host:'test.com',
    debug:true,
    queue:{'init':false}
  });
  
  //start connection
  stomp.startConnect().then(() => {
    stomp.done('init');
    console.log('connected');
    
    //subscribe
    this.subscription = stomp.subscribe('/destination', this.response);
    
    //send data
    stomp.send('destionation',{"data":"data"});
    
    //unsubscribe
    this.subscription.unsubscribe();
    
    //disconnect
    stomp.disconnect().then(() => {
      console.log( 'Connection closed' )
    })
    
  });
 

}

//response
public response = (data) => {
  console.log(data)
}

The Queue

When your application is going to scale the 'fast usage example' is not for you.. but it's helpful for beginning.

When you have routes and different actions in your application you will need to use 'queue' of subscriptions with after() and done() methods.

First create queue of subscriptions. The first one 'init' is required then we can add other queue for example 'user' and assign it as false.

  stomp.configure({
    host:'test.com',
    debug:true,
    queue:{'init':false,'user':false}
  });

When connection established we have to call done() methdod with 'init' parameter. 

 stomp.startConnect().then(() => {
    stomp.done('init');
 })

Now we can use after() method in different components and classes. Which checks continuously if specified queue have been done.

  stomp.after('init').then(()=>{
    stomp.subscribe('user',(data)=>{
    
      //here we done our queue
      stomp.done('user');
      
    })
  })

As you can see we subscribed 'user' destination when 'init' queue has been complated. As you understand you can done your queue list when you want.. If some component needs user information you have to use following code

  stomp.after('user').then(()=>{
    console.log('do something')
  })

Methods

  /**
   * Stomp configuration.
   * @param {object} config: a configuration object.
   *                 {host:string} websocket endpoint
   *                 {headers?:Object} headers (optional)
   *                 {heartbeatIn?: number} heartbeats out (optional)
   *                 {heartbeatOut?: number} heartbeat in (optional)
   *                 {debug?:boolean} debuging (optional)
   *                 {recTimeout?:number} reconnection time (ms) (optional)
   *                 {queue:Object} queue object
   *                 {queueCheckTime?:number} queue cheking Time (ms) (optional)
   */
  stomp.configure();
  
  /**
   * Start connection
   * @return {Promise} if resolved
   */
  stomp.startConnect()
  
  /**
   * Subscribe.
   * @param {string} destination: subscibe destination.
   * @param {Function} callback(message,headers): called after server response.
   * @param {object} headers: optional headers.
   */
  stomp.subscribe();
  
  /**
   * Send message.
   * @param {string} destination: send destination.
   * @param {object} body: a object that sends.
   * @param {object} headers: optional headers.
   */
  stomp.send();
  
  /**
   * Unsubscribe subscription.
   */
  this.subscription.unsubscribe();

  /**
   * Disconnect
   * @return {Promise} if resolved
   */
  stomp.disconnect()
  
  /**
   * After specified subscription queue.
   * @param {string} name: queue name.
   * @return {Promise} if resolved
   */
  stomp.after()
  
  /**
   * Done specified subscription queue.
   * @param {string} name: queue name.
   */
  stomp.done()
  
  /**
   * Turn specified subscription queue on pending mode
   * @param {string} name: queue name.
   */
  stomp.pending()

