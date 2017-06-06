STOMP Over WebSocket service for angular2

Competible with: angular4 and ionic3

Website

3 step of installation

1) npm i --save stompjs 2) npm i --save sockjs-client 3) npm i --save ng2-stomp-service

Setup

In -> typings.d.ts

Add stompjs and sockjs-client module declaration

declare module 'stompjs' ; declare module 'sockjs-client' ;

In -> app.module.ts

import { StompService } from 'ng2-stomp-service' ; @NgModule({ ... providers: [StompService] })

Fast usage example

import { StompService } from 'ng2-stomp-service' ; private subscription : any; constructor (stomp: StompService) { stomp.configure({ host : 'test.com' , debug : true , queue :{ 'init' : false } }); stomp.startConnect().then( () => { stomp.done( 'init' ); console .log( 'connected' ); this .subscription = stomp.subscribe( '/destination' , this .response); stomp.send( 'destionation' ,{ "data" : "data" }); this .subscription.unsubscribe(); stomp.disconnect().then( () => { console .log( 'Connection closed' ) }) }); } public response = ( data ) => { console .log(data) }

The Queue

When your application is going to scale the 'fast usage example' is not for you.. but it's helpful for beginning.

When you have routes and different actions in your application you will need to use 'queue' of subscriptions with after() and done() methods.

First create queue of subscriptions. The first one 'init' is required then we can add other queue for example 'user' and assign it as false.

stomp.configure({ host : 'test.com' , debug : true , queue :{ 'init' : false , 'user' : false } });

When connection established we have to call done() methdod with 'init' parameter.

stomp.startConnect().then( () => { stomp.done( 'init' ); })

Now we can use after() method in different components and classes. Which checks continuously if specified queue have been done.

stomp.after( 'init' ).then( () => { stomp.subscribe( 'user' ,(data)=>{ stomp.done( 'user' ); }) })

As you can see we subscribed 'user' destination when 'init' queue has been complated. As you understand you can done your queue list when you want.. If some component needs user information you have to use following code

stomp.after( 'user' ).then( () => { console .log( 'do something' ) })

Methods