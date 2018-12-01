openbase logo
nsk

ng2-sticky-kit

by Maksym Bidiuk
6.1.0 (see all)

Angular 2+ solution to make elements stick during scrolling.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Menus

Readme

Angular Sticky

Angular Sticky (no jQuery is required) makes HTML elements sticky. For instance, the header, the menu, the sidebar or any other block can be stuck at the desired position.

Supports Angular+ versions

NPM

Install with npm:

npm install ng2-sticky-kit --save

Initial development environment:

npm install
npm run build

Run demo application:

npm run serve

Usage

[sticky] - makes an element sticky

<sticky>Sticky element</sticky>
<div sticky>Sticky div</div>

[sticky-orientation] : (default "none") - orientation for sticky element ("left", "right", "none")

[sticky-zIndex] : (default 10) - controls z-index CSS parameter of the sticky element

<sticky sticky-zIndex="999">Sticky element</sticky>

[sticky-width] : (default "auto") - width of the sticky element

[sticky-offset-top] : (default 0) - pixels between the top of the page or container and the element

[sticky-offset-bottom] : (default 0) - pixels between the bottom of the page or container and the element

<sticky sticky-offset-top="20" sticky-offset-bottom="20">Sticky element</sticky>

[sticky-start] : (default 0) - position where the element should start to stick

<sticky sticky-start="20">Sticky element</sticky>

[sticky-class] : (default "sticky") - CSS class that will be added after the element starts sticking

[sticky-end-class] : (default "sticky-end") - CSS class that will be added to the sticky element after it ends sticking

[sticky-media-query] : (default "") - media query that allows to use sticky

[sticky-parent] : (default true) - if true, then the sticky element will be stuck relatively to the parent containers. Otherwise, window will be used as the parent container.

NOTE: the "position: relative" styling is added to the parent element automatically in order to use the absolute positioning

Example

app.module.ts

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {StickyModule} from 'ng2-sticky-kit';
import {AppComponent} from './app.component';

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        BrowserModule,
        StickyModule
    ],
    declarations: [
        AppComponent
    ],
    bootstrap: [
        AppComponent
    ]
})
export class AppModule { }

app.component.ts

import {Component} from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: '<sticky [sticky-offset-top]="20"><div>demo</div></sticky>',
})
export class DemoComponent { }

If you are using system.js, don't forget to add 'ng2-sticky-kit' to your list of packages.

