Split View module for Angular 2

See an example on plnkr here

I should be pretty easy to use (hopefully), you can ether have a horizontal-split-pane or a vertical-split-pane

Install

You can either download the whole project or install it via NPM:

$ npm install ng2-split-pane

These can take 3 optional configuration values;

Key Range Does primary-component-minsize value in pixels Only allow the primary pane (either top or left) to go as small as this secondary-component-minsize value in pixels Only allow the secondary pane (either bottom or right) to go as small as this separator-thickness value in pixels (7 by default) The thickness of the separator between the primary and secondary components primary-component-toggled-off boolean true or false (false by default) Hide the primary component and the separator secondary-component-toggled-off boolean true or false (false by default) Hide the secondary component and the separator secondary-component-minsize value in pixels Only allow the secondary pane (either bottom or right) to go as small as this primary-component-initialratio initial value in a ratio of primary/secondary (range 0-1) The initial size to create the primary pane (secondary will fill the remaining), this value will be over-ridden if a value is found in the local storage. local-storage-key string value used as the key If this value is present, uses this key withing localstorage to remember the position of the divider bar

<horizontal-split-pane primary-component-minsize= "50" secondary-component-minsize= "100" [primary-component-toggled-off]= "false" [secondary-component-toggled-off]= "someCondition" local-storage-key= "split-pane" primary-component-initialratio= "0.8" > < div class = "split-pane-content-primary" > < div class = "upper" > Upper pane </ div > </ div > < div class = "split-pane-content-secondary" > < div class = "lower" > Lower pane </ div > </ div > </ horizontal-split-pane >

Import

import { SplitPaneModule } from 'ng2-split-pane/lib/ng2-split-pane' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ SplitPaneModule ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Events

(on-change) - emitted when a change in the size of the component happens

(on-begin-resizing) - emitted when the user begins dragging the separator