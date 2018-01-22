Split View module for Angular 2
See an example on plnkr here
I should be pretty easy to use (hopefully), you can ether have a
horizontal-split-pane or a
vertical-split-pane
You can either download the whole project or install it via NPM:
$ npm install ng2-split-pane
These can take 3 optional configuration values;
|Key
|Range
|Does
primary-component-minsize
|value in pixels
|Only allow the primary pane (either top or left) to go as small as this
secondary-component-minsize
|value in pixels
|Only allow the secondary pane (either bottom or right) to go as small as this
separator-thickness
|value in pixels (7 by default)
|The thickness of the separator between the primary and secondary components
primary-component-toggled-off
|boolean
true or
false (false by default)
|Hide the primary component and the separator
secondary-component-toggled-off
|boolean
true or
false (false by default)
|Hide the secondary component and the separator
primary-component-initialratio
|initial value in a ratio of primary/secondary (range 0-1)
|The initial size to create the primary pane (secondary will fill the remaining), this value will be over-ridden if a value is found in the local storage.
local-storage-key
|string value used as the key
|If this value is present, uses this key withing localstorage to remember the position of the divider bar
<horizontal-split-pane
primary-component-minsize="50"
secondary-component-minsize="100"
[primary-component-toggled-off]="false"
[secondary-component-toggled-off]="someCondition"
local-storage-key="split-pane"
primary-component-initialratio="0.8">
<div class="split-pane-content-primary">
<div class="upper">
Upper pane
</div>
</div>
<div class="split-pane-content-secondary">
<div class="lower">
Lower pane
</div>
</div>
</horizontal-split-pane>
Import
// Pleas note the module is no in the root
import { SplitPaneModule } from 'ng2-split-pane/lib/ng2-split-pane';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
SplitPaneModule
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
(on-change) - emitted when a change in the size of the component happens
(on-begin-resizing) - emitted when the user begins dragging the separator
(on-ended-resizing) - emitted when the user releases the separator after dragging