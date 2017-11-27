Socket.IO module for Angular 2 and 4
npm install ng-socket-io
//...
import { SocketIoModule, SocketIoConfig } from 'ng-socket-io';
const config: SocketIoConfig = { url: 'http://localhost:8988', options: {} };
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
SocketIoModule.forRoot(config)
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
We need to configure
SocketIoModule module using the object
config of type
SocketIoConfig, this object accepts two optional properties they are the same used here io(url[, options]).
Now we pass the configuration to the static method
forRoot of
SocketIoModule
The
SocketIoModule provides now a configured
Socket service that can be injected anywhere inside the
AppModule.
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { Socket } from 'ng-socket-io';
@Injectable()
export class ChatService {
constructor(private socket: Socket) { }
sendMessage(msg: string){
this.socket.emit("message", msg);
}
getMessage() {
return this.socket
.fromEvent("message")
.map( data => data.msg );
}
}
In this case we do not configure the
SocketIoModule directly using
forRoot. What we have to do is: extend the
Socket service, and call
super() with the
SocketIoConfig object type (passing
url &
options if any).
import { Injectable, NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { Socket } from 'ng-socket-io';
@Injectable()
export class SocketOne extends Socket {
constructor() {
super({ url: 'http://url_one:portOne', options: {} });
}
}
@Injectable()
export class SocketTwo extends Socket {
constructor() {
super({ url: 'http://url_two:portTwo', options: {} });
}
}
@NgModule({
declarations: [
//components
],
imports: [
SocketIoModule,
//...
],
providers: [SocketOne, SocketTwo],
bootstrap: [/** AppComponent **/]
})
export class AppModule { }
Now you can inject
SocketOne,
SocketTwo in any other services and / or components.
Most of the functionalities here you are already familiar with.
The only addition is the
fromEvent method, which returns an
Observable that you can subscribe to.
socket.on(eventName: string)
Takes an event name and callback. Works the same as in Socket.IO.
socket.removeListener(eventName: string, callback: Function)
Takes an event name and callback. Works the same as in Socket.IO.
socket.removeAllListeners(eventName: string)
Takes an event name. Works the same as in Socket.IO.
socket.emit(eventName:string, message: any, [callback: Function])
Sends a message to the server. Optionally takes a callback. Works the same as in Socket.IO.
socket.fromEvent<T>(eventName: string): Observable<T>
Takes an event name and returns an Observable that you can subscribe to.
Takes an event name, and returns a Promise instead of an Observable.
Works the same as
once in Socket.IO.
You should keep a reference to the Observable subscription and unsubscribe when you're done with it.
This prevents memory leaks as the event listener attached will be removed (using
socket.removeListener) ONLY and when/if you unsubscribe.
If you have multiple subscriptions to an Observable only the last unsubscription will remove the listener.
You can also see this example with express.js.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { SocketIoModule, SocketIoConfig, Socket} from 'ng-socket-io';
const config: SocketIoConfig = { url: 'http://localhost:8988', options: {} };
@Injectable()
class ChatService {
constructor(private socket: Socket) { }
sendMessage(msg: string){
this.socket.emit("message", msg);
}
getMessage() {
return this.socket
.fromEvent<any>("message")
.map(data => data.msg );
}
close() {
this.socket.disconnect()
}
}
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
SocketIoModule.forRoot(config)
],
providers: [ChatService],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
