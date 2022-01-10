ngx-slimscroll is a customizable scrollbar directive for Angular2+.
Make scrollbar looks identical in any browser and any os.
http://ngx-slimscroll.jankuri.com
git clone https://github.com/jkuri/ngx-slimscroll.git
npm install
npm start
yarn add ngx-slimscroll # or npm install ngx-slimscroll
// app.module.ts
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgSlimScrollModule, SLIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS } from 'ngx-slimscroll';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
CommonModule,
NgSlimScrollModule
],
providers: [
// OPTIONAL : provide default global settings which will be merge with component options.
{
provide: SLIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS,
useValue: {
alwaysVisible : false
} as ISlimScrollOptions
},
],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
// app.component.ts
import { AppComponent, OnInit, EventEmitter } from '@angular/core';
import { SlimScrollOptions, SlimScrollEvent } from 'ngx-slimscroll';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `<div slimScroll [options]="opts" [scrollEvents]="scrollEvents"></div>`
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
opts: SlimScrollOptions;
scrollEvents: EventEmitter<SlimScrollEvent>;
ngOnInit() {
this.scrollEvents = new EventEmitter<SlimScrollEvent>();
this.opts = new SlimScrollOptions({
position?: 'left' | 'right';
barBackground?: string; // #C9C9C9
barOpacity?: string; // 0.8
barWidth?: string; // 10
barBorderRadius?: string; // 20
barMargin?: string; // 0
gridBackground?: string; // #D9D9D9
gridOpacity?: string; // 1
gridWidth?: string; // 2
gridBorderRadius?: string; // 20
gridMargin?: string; // 0
alwaysVisible?: boolean; // true
visibleTimeout?: number; // 1000
scrollSensitivity?: number; // 1
alwaysPreventDefaultScroll?: boolean; // true
});
this.play();
}
play(): void {
let event = null;
Promise.resolve()
.then(() => this.timeout(3000))
.then(() => {
event = new SlimScrollEvent({
type: 'scrollToBottom',
duration: 2000,
easing: 'inOutQuad'
});
this.scrollEvents.emit(event);
})
.then(() => this.timeout(3000))
.then(() => {
event = new SlimScrollEvent({
type: 'scrollToTop',
duration: 3000,
easing: 'outCubic'
});
this.scrollEvents.emit(event);
})
.then(() => this.timeout(4000))
.then(() => {
event = new SlimScrollEvent({
type: 'scrollToPercent',
percent: 80,
duration: 1000,
easing: 'linear'
});
this.scrollEvents.emit(event);
})
.then(() => this.timeout(2000))
.then(() => {
event = new SlimScrollEvent({
type: 'scrollTo',
y: 200,
duration: 4000,
easing: 'inOutQuint'
});
this.scrollEvents.emit(event);
});
}
timeout(ms: number): Promise<void> {
return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(() => resolve(), ms));
}
}
// app.component.html
<div class="scroll-window" slimScroll [options]="opts" [scrollEvents]="scrollEvents">
<p>Long content</p>
</div>
There is an input of the directive
enabled defaults to
true. Some users may want to control the scrollbar availability by some external condition. You can use the
enabled input.
<div class="scroll-window" slimScroll [enabled]="externalCondition" [options]="opts">
<p>Long content</p>
</div>
export interface ISlimScrollOptions {
position?: 'left' | 'right';
barBackground?: string;
barOpacity?: string;
barWidth?: string;
barBorderRadius?: string;
barMargin?: string;
gridBackground?: string;
gridOpacity?: string;
gridWidth?: string;
gridBorderRadius?: string;
gridMargin?: string;
alwaysVisible?: boolean;
visibleTimeout?: number;
alwaysPreventDefaultScroll?: boolean;
}
Description:
position: The position of the scroll bar (default:
right).
barBackground: The background color of the scroll bar (default:
#343a40).
barOpacity: Defines the opacity of the scroll bar (default:
1).
barWidth: Customize the width of the scroll bar (default:
12 px).
barBorderRadius: The border radius of the scroll bar (default:
5 px).
barMargin: The margin of the scroll bar. Supports the CSS-Style spelling (default:
1px 0).
gridBackground: The background color of the grid (the line on which the scroll bar is arranged; default:
#adb5bd).
gridOpacity: The opacity of the grid (default:
1).
gridWidth: The width of the grid (default:
8 px).
gridBorderRadius: The border radius of the grid (default:
10 px).
gridMargin: The margin of the grid. Supports the CSS-Style spelling (default:
1px 2px).
alwaysVisible: If this option is enabled the scroll bar is displayed permanently, otherwise it will be faded out after the visible timeout (default:
true).
visibleTimeout: Represents the time the scroll bar is shown (default:
1000 ms). *Hint: It is necessary to set the option
alwaysVisible to
false*.
alwaysPreventDefaultScroll: Disable this flag to forward the scroll event if top or bottom of the slimscroll container is reached (default:
true)
You can provide global default options. You achieve this by defining a provider in your AppModule using
SCRIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS injection token.
Example:
@NgModule({
// Omitted for brevity
providers: [
{
provide: SLIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS,
useValue: {
alwaysVisible: false,
gridOpacity: '0.2',
barOpacity: '0.5',
gridBackground: '#c2c2c2',
gridWidth: '6',
gridMargin: '2px 2px',
barBackground: '#2C3E50',
barWidth: '6',
barMargin: '2px 2px'
} as ISlimScrollOptions
}
// other providers
]
]
})
export class AppModule { }
export interface ISlimScrollEvent {
type: 'scrollToBottom' | 'scrollToTop' | 'scrollToPercent' | 'scrollTo' | 'recalculate' | 'lock' | 'unlock';
y?: number;
duration?: number;
easing?: 'linear' | 'inQuad' | 'outQuad' | 'inOutQuad' | 'inCubic' | 'outCubic' | 'inOutCubic' |
'inQuart' | 'outQuart' | 'inOutQuart' | 'inQuint' | 'outQuint' | 'inOutQuint';
}
And you could be notified for the visibility change event of the scrollbar via
barVisibilityChange.
true for being visible,
false for being invisible. For example:
<div slimscoll (barVisibilityChange)="doSomething($event)"></div>
npm test
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.