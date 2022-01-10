ngx-slimscroll is a customizable scrollbar directive for Angular2+.

Make scrollbar looks identical in any browser and any os.

Demo

http://ngx-slimscroll.jankuri.com

Run Demo Locally

git clone https://github.com/jkuri/ngx-slimscroll.git npm install npm start

yarn add ngx-slimscroll

Use Example:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgSlimScrollModule, SLIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS } from 'ngx-slimscroll' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, CommonModule, NgSlimScrollModule ], providers: [ { provide: SLIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS, useValue: { alwaysVisible : false } as ISlimScrollOptions }, ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { } import { AppComponent, OnInit, EventEmitter } from '@angular/core' ; import { SlimScrollOptions, SlimScrollEvent } from 'ngx-slimscroll' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , template: `<div slimScroll [options]="opts" [scrollEvents]="scrollEvents"></div>` }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { opts: SlimScrollOptions; scrollEvents: EventEmitter<SlimScrollEvent>; ngOnInit() { this .scrollEvents = new EventEmitter<SlimScrollEvent>(); this .opts = new SlimScrollOptions({ position?: 'left' | 'right' ; barBackground?: string ; barOpacity?: string ; barWidth?: string ; barBorderRadius?: string ; barMargin?: string ; gridBackground?: string ; gridOpacity?: string ; gridWidth?: string ; gridBorderRadius?: string ; gridMargin?: string ; alwaysVisible?: boolean ; visibleTimeout?: number ; scrollSensitivity?: number ; alwaysPreventDefaultScroll?: boolean ; }); this .play(); } play(): void { let event = null ; Promise .resolve() .then( () => this .timeout( 3000 )) .then( () => { event = new SlimScrollEvent({ type : 'scrollToBottom' , duration: 2000 , easing: 'inOutQuad' }); this .scrollEvents.emit(event); }) .then( () => this .timeout( 3000 )) .then( () => { event = new SlimScrollEvent({ type : 'scrollToTop' , duration: 3000 , easing: 'outCubic' }); this .scrollEvents.emit(event); }) .then( () => this .timeout( 4000 )) .then( () => { event = new SlimScrollEvent({ type : 'scrollToPercent' , percent: 80 , duration: 1000 , easing: 'linear' }); this .scrollEvents.emit(event); }) .then( () => this .timeout( 2000 )) .then( () => { event = new SlimScrollEvent({ type : 'scrollTo' , y: 200 , duration: 4000 , easing: 'inOutQuint' }); this .scrollEvents.emit(event); }); } timeout(ms: number ): Promise < void > { return new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(), ms)); } } <div class = "scroll-window" slimScroll [options]= "opts" [scrollEvents]= "scrollEvents" > <p>Long content< /p> </ div>

Disabling the scrollbar directive

There is an input of the directive enabled defaults to true . Some users may want to control the scrollbar availability by some external condition. You can use the enabled input.

< div class = "scroll-window" slimScroll [ enabled ]= "externalCondition" [ options ]= "opts" > < p > Long content </ p > </ div >

Options

export interface ISlimScrollOptions { position?: 'left' | 'right' ; barBackground?: string ; barOpacity?: string ; barWidth?: string ; barBorderRadius?: string ; barMargin?: string ; gridBackground?: string ; gridOpacity?: string ; gridWidth?: string ; gridBorderRadius?: string ; gridMargin?: string ; alwaysVisible?: boolean ; visibleTimeout?: number ; alwaysPreventDefaultScroll?: boolean ; }

Description:

position : The position of the scroll bar (default: right ).

: The position of the scroll bar (default: ). barBackground : The background color of the scroll bar (default: #343a40 ).

: The background color of the scroll bar (default: ). barOpacity : Defines the opacity of the scroll bar (default: 1 ).

: Defines the opacity of the scroll bar (default: ). barWidth : Customize the width of the scroll bar (default: 12 px).

: Customize the width of the scroll bar (default: px). barBorderRadius : The border radius of the scroll bar (default: 5 px).

: The border radius of the scroll bar (default: px). barMargin : The margin of the scroll bar. Supports the CSS-Style spelling (default: 1px 0 ).

: The margin of the scroll bar. Supports the CSS-Style spelling (default: ). gridBackground : The background color of the grid (the line on which the scroll bar is arranged; default: #adb5bd ).

: The background color of the grid (the line on which the scroll bar is arranged; default: ). gridOpacity : The opacity of the grid (default: 1 ).

: The opacity of the grid (default: ). gridWidth : The width of the grid (default: 8 px).

: The width of the grid (default: px). gridBorderRadius : The border radius of the grid (default: 10 px).

: The border radius of the grid (default: px). gridMargin : The margin of the grid. Supports the CSS-Style spelling (default: 1px 2px ).

: The margin of the grid. Supports the CSS-Style spelling (default: ). alwaysVisible : If this option is enabled the scroll bar is displayed permanently, otherwise it will be faded out after the visible timeout (default: true ).

: If this option is enabled the scroll bar is displayed permanently, otherwise it will be faded out after the visible timeout (default: ). visibleTimeout : Represents the time the scroll bar is shown (default: 1000 ms). *Hint : It is necessary to set the option alwaysVisible to false *.

: Represents the time the scroll bar is shown (default: ms). : It is necessary to set the option to *. alwaysPreventDefaultScroll : Disable this flag to forward the scroll event if top or bottom of the slimscroll container is reached (default: true )

Global Default Options

You can provide global default options. You achieve this by defining a provider in your AppModule using SCRIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS injection token.

Example:

({ providers: [ { provide: SLIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS, useValue: { alwaysVisible: false , gridOpacity: '0.2' , barOpacity: '0.5' , gridBackground: '#c2c2c2' , gridWidth: '6' , gridMargin: '2px 2px' , barBackground: '#2C3E50' , barWidth: '6' , barMargin: '2px 2px' } as ISlimScrollOptions } ] ] }) export class AppModule { }

SlimScroll Event

export interface ISlimScrollEvent { type : 'scrollToBottom' | 'scrollToTop' | 'scrollToPercent' | 'scrollTo' | 'recalculate' | 'lock' | 'unlock' ; y?: number ; duration?: number ; easing?: 'linear' | 'inQuad' | 'outQuad' | 'inOutQuad' | 'inCubic' | 'outCubic' | 'inOutCubic' | 'inQuart' | 'outQuart' | 'inOutQuart' | 'inQuint' | 'outQuint' | 'inOutQuint' ; }

And you could be notified for the visibility change event of the scrollbar via barVisibilityChange . true for being visible, false for being invisible. For example:

< div slimscoll ( barVisibilityChange )= "doSomething($event)" > </ div >

Tests

npm test

Author

Jan Kuri

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.