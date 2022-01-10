openbase logo
Readme

ngx-slimscroll

ngx-slimscroll is a customizable scrollbar directive for Angular2+.

Make scrollbar looks identical in any browser and any os.

Demo

http://ngx-slimscroll.jankuri.com

Run Demo Locally

git clone https://github.com/jkuri/ngx-slimscroll.git
npm install
npm start

Installation:

yarn add ngx-slimscroll # or npm install ngx-slimscroll

Use Example:

// app.module.ts
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgSlimScrollModule, SLIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS } from 'ngx-slimscroll';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    CommonModule,
    NgSlimScrollModule
  ],
  providers: [
    // OPTIONAL : provide default global settings which will be merge with component options.
    {
      provide: SLIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS,
      useValue: {
        alwaysVisible : false
      } as ISlimScrollOptions
    },
  ],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }

// app.component.ts
import { AppComponent, OnInit, EventEmitter } from '@angular/core';
import { SlimScrollOptions, SlimScrollEvent } from 'ngx-slimscroll';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  template: `<div slimScroll [options]="opts" [scrollEvents]="scrollEvents"></div>`
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
  opts: SlimScrollOptions;
  scrollEvents: EventEmitter<SlimScrollEvent>;

  ngOnInit() {
    this.scrollEvents = new EventEmitter<SlimScrollEvent>();
    this.opts = new SlimScrollOptions({
      position?: 'left' | 'right';
      barBackground?: string; // #C9C9C9
      barOpacity?: string; // 0.8
      barWidth?: string; // 10
      barBorderRadius?: string; // 20
      barMargin?: string; // 0
      gridBackground?: string; // #D9D9D9
      gridOpacity?: string; // 1
      gridWidth?: string; // 2
      gridBorderRadius?: string; // 20
      gridMargin?: string; // 0
      alwaysVisible?: boolean; // true
      visibleTimeout?: number; // 1000
      scrollSensitivity?: number; // 1
      alwaysPreventDefaultScroll?: boolean; // true
    });

    this.play();
  }

  play(): void {
    let event = null;

    Promise.resolve()
      .then(() => this.timeout(3000))
      .then(() => {
        event = new SlimScrollEvent({
          type: 'scrollToBottom',
          duration: 2000,
          easing: 'inOutQuad'
        });

        this.scrollEvents.emit(event);
      })
      .then(() => this.timeout(3000))
      .then(() => {
        event = new SlimScrollEvent({
          type: 'scrollToTop',
          duration: 3000,
          easing: 'outCubic'
        });

        this.scrollEvents.emit(event);
      })
      .then(() => this.timeout(4000))
      .then(() => {
        event = new SlimScrollEvent({
          type: 'scrollToPercent',
          percent: 80,
          duration: 1000,
          easing: 'linear'
        });

        this.scrollEvents.emit(event);
      })
      .then(() => this.timeout(2000))
      .then(() => {
        event = new SlimScrollEvent({
          type: 'scrollTo',
          y: 200,
          duration: 4000,
          easing: 'inOutQuint'
        });

        this.scrollEvents.emit(event);
      });
  }

  timeout(ms: number): Promise<void> {
    return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(() => resolve(), ms));
  }
}

// app.component.html
<div class="scroll-window" slimScroll [options]="opts" [scrollEvents]="scrollEvents">
  <p>Long content</p>
</div>

Disabling the scrollbar directive

There is an input of the directive enabled defaults to true. Some users may want to control the scrollbar availability by some external condition. You can use the enabled input.

<div class="scroll-window" slimScroll [enabled]="externalCondition" [options]="opts">
  <p>Long content</p>
</div>

Options

export interface ISlimScrollOptions {
  position?: 'left' | 'right';
  barBackground?: string;
  barOpacity?: string;
  barWidth?: string;
  barBorderRadius?: string;
  barMargin?: string;
  gridBackground?: string;
  gridOpacity?: string;
  gridWidth?: string;
  gridBorderRadius?: string;
  gridMargin?: string;
  alwaysVisible?: boolean;
  visibleTimeout?: number;
  alwaysPreventDefaultScroll?: boolean;
}

Description:

  • position: The position of the scroll bar (default: right).
  • barBackground: The background color of the scroll bar (default: #343a40).
  • barOpacity: Defines the opacity of the scroll bar (default: 1).
  • barWidth: Customize the width of the scroll bar (default: 12 px).
  • barBorderRadius: The border radius of the scroll bar (default: 5 px).
  • barMargin: The margin of the scroll bar. Supports the CSS-Style spelling (default: 1px 0).
  • gridBackground: The background color of the grid (the line on which the scroll bar is arranged; default: #adb5bd).
  • gridOpacity: The opacity of the grid (default: 1).
  • gridWidth: The width of the grid (default: 8 px).
  • gridBorderRadius: The border radius of the grid (default: 10 px).
  • gridMargin: The margin of the grid. Supports the CSS-Style spelling (default: 1px 2px).
  • alwaysVisible: If this option is enabled the scroll bar is displayed permanently, otherwise it will be faded out after the visible timeout (default: true).
  • visibleTimeout: Represents the time the scroll bar is shown (default: 1000 ms). *Hint: It is necessary to set the option alwaysVisible to false*.
  • alwaysPreventDefaultScroll: Disable this flag to forward the scroll event if top or bottom of the slimscroll container is reached (default: true)

Global Default Options

You can provide global default options. You achieve this by defining a provider in your AppModule using SCRIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS injection token.

Example:

@NgModule({
  // Omitted for brevity
  providers: [
    {
      provide: SLIMSCROLL_DEFAULTS,
      useValue: {
        alwaysVisible: false,
        gridOpacity: '0.2',
        barOpacity: '0.5',
        gridBackground: '#c2c2c2',
        gridWidth: '6',
        gridMargin: '2px 2px',
        barBackground: '#2C3E50',
        barWidth: '6',
        barMargin: '2px 2px'
      } as ISlimScrollOptions
    }
   // other providers
   ]
  ]
})
export class AppModule { }

SlimScroll Event

export interface ISlimScrollEvent {
  type: 'scrollToBottom' | 'scrollToTop' | 'scrollToPercent' | 'scrollTo' | 'recalculate' | 'lock' | 'unlock';
  y?: number;
  duration?: number;
  easing?: 'linear' | 'inQuad' | 'outQuad' | 'inOutQuad' | 'inCubic' | 'outCubic' | 'inOutCubic' |
  'inQuart' | 'outQuart' | 'inOutQuart' | 'inQuint' | 'outQuint' | 'inOutQuint';
}

And you could be notified for the visibility change event of the scrollbar via barVisibilityChange. true for being visible, false for being invisible. For example:

<div slimscoll (barVisibilityChange)="doSomething($event)"></div>

Tests

npm test

Author

Jan Kuri

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

