Angular2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page of your application.
Some of these APIs and Components are not final and are subject to change!
npm install ng2-slim-loading-bar --save
Simple examples using ng2-slim-loading-bar:
Online demo available here
If you use SystemJS to load your files, you might have to update your config:
System.config({
map: {
'ng2-slim-loading-bar': 'node_modules/ng2-slim-loading-bar/bundles/index.umd.js'
}
});
style.css file into your web page
<ng2-slim-loading-bar></ng2-slim-loading-bar> tag in template of your application component.
SlimLoadingBarModule
Import
SlimLoadingBarModule.forRoot() in the NgModule of your application.
The
forRoot method is a convention for modules that provide a singleton service.
import {BrowserModule} from "@angular/platform-browser";
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {SlimLoadingBarModule} from 'ng2-slim-loading-bar';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
SlimLoadingBarModule.forRoot()
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
If you have multiple NgModules and you use one as a shared NgModule (that you import in all of your other NgModules),
don't forget that you can use it to export the
SlimLoadingBarModule that you imported in order to avoid having to import it multiple times.
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
SlimLoadingBarModule.forRoot()
],
exports: [BrowserModule, SlimLoadingBarModule],
})
export class SharedModule {
}
SlimLoadingBarService for your application
SlimLoadingBarService from
ng2-slim-loading-bar in your application code:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {SlimLoadingBarService} from 'ng2-slim-loading-bar';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<div>Hello world</div>
<button (click)="startLoading()">Start Loading</button>
<button (click)="stopLoading()">Stop Loading</button>
<button (click)="completeLoading()">Complete Loading</button>
<ng2-slim-loading-bar></ng2-slim-loading-bar>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private slimLoadingBarService: SlimLoadingBarService) { }
startLoading() {
this.slimLoadingBarService.start(() => {
console.log('Loading complete');
});
}
stopLoading() {
this.slimLoadingBarService.stop();
}
completeLoading() {
this.slimLoadingBarService.complete();
}
}
ng2-slim-loading-bar for your application
You can use the following properties to customize the
ng2-slim-loading-bar component in your template:
color - The color of loading bar. Default is
firebrick. It can be any CSS compatible value.
height - The height of loading bar. Default value is
2px.
show - The flag helps hide and show the loading bar. Default value is
true.
Example:
<ng2-slim-loading-bar color="blue" height="4px"></ng2-slim-loading-bar>
You can use the following properties to customize the SlimLoadingBar via instance of SlimLoadingBarService:
color - The color of loading bar.
height - The height of loading bar.
visible - The flag helps hide and show the loading bar, false for hidden and true for visible.
You can use the following methods to control the SlimLoadingBar via instance of SlimLoadingBarService:
start - Start the loading progress. Use the callback function as an parameter to listed the complete event.
stop - Stop the loading progress. This method pause the current position of loading progress.
reset- Reset the position of loading progress to 0.
complete - Set the progress to 100% and hide the progress bar.
You can hook up with our different types of events thrown.
SlimLoadingBarEventType.PROGRESS
SlimLoadingBarEventType.HEIGHT
SlimLoadingBarEventType.COLOR
SlimLoadingBarEventType.VISIBLE
you can subscribe to these events types by simplying doing this
constructor(private _loadingBar: SlimLoadingBarService) {
this._loadingBar.events.subscribe((item:SlimLoadingBarEvent) => console.log(item));
}
where item returned is of
SlimLoadingBarEvent {type: SlimLoadingBarEventType, value: any}
Inspired by ngProgress.js