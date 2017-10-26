Angular 2 Slim Loading Bar

Angular2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page of your application.

Follow me to be notified about new releases.

Some of these APIs and Components are not final and are subject to change!

Installation

npm install ng2-slim-loading-bar --save

Demo

Simple examples using ng2-slim-loading-bar:

with SystemJS in ng2-systemjs-demo

with Webpack in ng2-webpack-demo

Online demo available here

Usage

If you use SystemJS to load your files, you might have to update your config:

System.config({ map : { 'ng2-slim-loading-bar' : 'node_modules/ng2-slim-loading-bar/bundles/index.umd.js' } });

Import the style.css file into your web page

file into your web page Add <ng2-slim-loading-bar></ng2-slim-loading-bar> tag in template of your application component.

2. Import the SlimLoadingBarModule

Import SlimLoadingBarModule.forRoot() in the NgModule of your application. The forRoot method is a convention for modules that provide a singleton service.

import {BrowserModule} from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {SlimLoadingBarModule} from 'ng2-slim-loading-bar' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, SlimLoadingBarModule.forRoot() ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

If you have multiple NgModules and you use one as a shared NgModule (that you import in all of your other NgModules), don't forget that you can use it to export the SlimLoadingBarModule that you imported in order to avoid having to import it multiple times.

({ imports: [ BrowserModule, SlimLoadingBarModule.forRoot() ], exports: [BrowserModule, SlimLoadingBarModule], }) export class SharedModule { }

3. Use the SlimLoadingBarService for your application

Import SlimLoadingBarService from ng2-slim-loading-bar in your application code:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {SlimLoadingBarService} from 'ng2-slim-loading-bar' ; @Component({ selector : 'app' , template : ` <div>Hello world</div> <button (click)="startLoading()">Start Loading</button> <button (click)="stopLoading()">Stop Loading</button> <button (click)="completeLoading()">Complete Loading</button> <ng2-slim-loading-bar></ng2-slim-loading-bar> ` }) export class AppComponent { constructor (private slimLoadingBarService: SlimLoadingBarService) { } startLoading() { this .slimLoadingBarService.start( () => { console .log( 'Loading complete' ); }); } stopLoading() { this .slimLoadingBarService.stop(); } completeLoading() { this .slimLoadingBarService.complete(); } }

3. Customize the the ng2-slim-loading-bar for your application

You can use the following properties to customize the ng2-slim-loading-bar component in your template:

color - The color of loading bar. Default is firebrick . It can be any CSS compatible value.

- The color of loading bar. Default is . It can be any CSS compatible value. height - The height of loading bar. Default value is 2px .

- The height of loading bar. Default value is . show - The flag helps hide and show the loading bar. Default value is true .

Example: <ng2-slim-loading-bar color="blue" height="4px"></ng2-slim-loading-bar>

4. Manage the loading bar

You can use the following properties to customize the SlimLoadingBar via instance of SlimLoadingBarService:

color - The color of loading bar.

- The color of loading bar. height - The height of loading bar.

- The height of loading bar. visible - The flag helps hide and show the loading bar, false for hidden and true for visible.

You can use the following methods to control the SlimLoadingBar via instance of SlimLoadingBarService:

start - Start the loading progress. Use the callback function as an parameter to listed the complete event.

- Start the loading progress. Use the callback function as an parameter to listed the complete event. stop - Stop the loading progress. This method pause the current position of loading progress.

- Stop the loading progress. This method pause the current position of loading progress. reset - Reset the position of loading progress to 0.

- Reset the position of loading progress to 0. complete - Set the progress to 100% and hide the progress bar.

5. Events handling

You can hook up with our different types of events thrown.

SlimLoadingBarEventType.PROGRESS

SlimLoadingBarEventType.HEIGHT

SlimLoadingBarEventType.COLOR

SlimLoadingBarEventType.VISIBLE

you can subscribe to these events types by simplying doing this

constructor (private _loadingBar: SlimLoadingBarService) { this ._loadingBar.events.subscribe( ( item:SlimLoadingBarEvent ) => console .log(item)); }

where item returned is of SlimLoadingBarEvent {type: SlimLoadingBarEventType, value: any}

Credits

Inspired by ngProgress.js

License

MIT