nsc

ng2-slider-component

by Bogdan1975
1.0.9 (see all)

Angular 2 slider component

184

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng2-slider-component

Status: GitHub license

Angular 2 slider component

Demo: http://bogdan1975.github.io/slider/

Dependencies

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install ng2-slider-component

###IMPORTANT!

*.js files compiled for WebPack

If you use SystemJS, you have to use *.system.js files, they are compiled for SystemJS.

Fragment of SystemJS config:

packages: {

    ....
    
    'node_modules/ng2-slider-component': {
            main: 'ng2-slider.component.system.js',
            defaultExtension: 'system.js' 
    },
    
    .... 
    
}

Usage

<ng2-slider 
    min="6"
    max="23"
    startValue="9"
    endValue="21"
    stepValue="2"
    [normalHandlerStyle]="{ 'background-color': 'green'}"
    [slidingHandlerStyle]="{
          'border-radius': '9px',
          'background-color': 'red'
    }">
</ng2-slider>

Component

min, max

This attributes set range of possible values

value

This attribute set initial value and set simple mode. startValue and endValue will be ignored.

startValue

This attribute set initial floor value. Ignored in value was set case.

endValue

This attribute set initial ceil value and set range mode. Ignored in value was set case. In case of this attribute is not set, mode will be set to simple

stepValue

Attribute set step value

Default value: "1"

normalHandlerStyle, slidingHandlerStyle

This attributes set styles of slider handles in normal and sliding modes

Example:

<ng2-slider min="3"
    max="33"
    value="7"
    stepValue="1"
    [normalHandlerStyle]="{ 'background-color': 'blue'}"
    [slidingHandlerStyle]="{
          'border-radius': '9px',
          'background-color': 'orange'
    }" >
</ng2-slider>

Events

onRangeChanged

Event onRangeChanged fired when range was changed

