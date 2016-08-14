Status:

Angular 2 slider component

Demo: http://bogdan1975.github.io/slider/

Dependencies

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install ng2-slider-component

### IMPORTANT!

*.js files compiled for WebPack

If you use SystemJS, you have to use *.system.js files, they are compiled for SystemJS.

Fragment of SystemJS config:

packages: { .... 'node_modules/ng2-slider-component' : { main : 'ng2-slider.component.system.js' , defaultExtension : 'system.js' }, .... }

Usage

< ng2-slider min = "6" max = "23" startValue = "9" endValue = "21" stepValue = "2" [ normalHandlerStyle ]= "{ 'background-color': 'green'}" [ slidingHandlerStyle ]= "{ 'border-radius': '9px', 'background-color': 'red' }" > </ ng2-slider >

Component

min , max

This attributes set range of possible values

value

This attribute set initial value and set simple mode. startValue and endValue will be ignored.

startValue

This attribute set initial floor value. Ignored in value was set case.

endValue

This attribute set initial ceil value and set range mode. Ignored in value was set case. In case of this attribute is not set, mode will be set to simple

stepValue

Attribute set step value

Default value: "1"

normalHandlerStyle , slidingHandlerStyle

This attributes set styles of slider handles in normal and sliding modes

Example:

< ng2-slider min = "3" max = "33" value = "7" stepValue = "1" [ normalHandlerStyle ]= "{ 'background-color': 'blue'}" [ slidingHandlerStyle ]= "{ 'border-radius': '9px', 'background-color': 'orange' }" > </ ng2-slider >

Events

onRangeChanged