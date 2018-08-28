Semantic UI Angular Integrations, written in pure Angular - no JQuery required.
Angular and jQuery don't go together - this is the fundamental principal of this library. It provides Angular component versions of the Semantic UI modules, so that you don't need to add jQuery to your app.
Note that only Semantic UI elements that use jQuery are recreated here - those written purely in CSS aren't included as they can be used in Angular apps already.
See the Documentation for installation instructions and extensive examples.
|Icon
|Description
|✅
|Component supported by ng2-semantic-ui.
|🚀
|Semantic UI plugin supported by ng2-semantic-ui (not in Semantic UI Core).
|☑️
|Component supported natively by Semantic UI (CSS only).
|❌
|Component currently unavailable.
|🚫
|Component not applicable to Angular.
|Elements
|Collections
|Views
|Modules
|Behaviors
|☑️ Button
|☑️ Breadcrumb
|☑️ Advertisment
|✅ Accordion
|🚫 API
|☑️ Container
|☑️ Form
|☑️ Card
|✅ Checkbox
|🚫 Form Validation
|☑️ Divider
|☑️ Grid
|☑️ Comment
|🚀 Collapse
|🚀 Localization
|☑️ Flag
|☑️ Menu
|☑️ Feed
|🚀 Datepicker
|❌ Visibiltiy
|☑️ Header
|✅ Message
|☑️ Item
|✅ Dimmer
|☑️ Icon
|🚀 Pagination
|☑️ Statistic
|✅ Dropdown
|☑️ Image
|☑️ Table
|❌ Embed
|☑️ Input
|✅ Modal
|☑️ Label
|✅ Popup
|☑️ List
|✅ Progress
|☑️ Loader
|✅ Rating
|☑️ Rail
|✅ Search
|☑️ Reveal
|❌ Shape
|☑️ Segment
|✅ Sidebar
|☑️ Step
|❌ Sticky
|✅ Tab
|✅ Transition
Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Great! Please read the contributing guidelines to get going.
To generate all library files:
$ npm run lib:compile
# use lib:compile:w to watch for changes
To run the demo app:
$ npm run demo:serve
To run the unit tests suite:
$ npm run test
MIT © Edward Carroll