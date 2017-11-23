Native UI Select Angular component (demo)

Quick start

A recommended way to install ng2-select is through npm package manager using the following command: npm i ng2-select --save Include ng2-select.css in your project More information regarding of using ng2-select is located in demo and demo sources.

API

Properties

items - ( Array<any> ) - Array of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with id and text properties. As convenience, you may also pass an array of strings, in which case the same string is used for both the ID and the text. Items may be nested by adding a children property to any item, whose value should be another array of items. Items that have children may omit having an ID. If items are specified, all items are expected to be available locally and all selection operations operate on this local array only. If omitted, items are not available locally, and the query option should be provided to fetch data.

Events

data - it fires during all events of this component; returns Array<any> - current selected data

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address) Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)