ng2-select

by valor-software
2.0.0 (see all)

Angular based replacement for select boxes

Overview

7K

GitHub Stars

675

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Native UI Select Angular component (demo)

ng2-select npm version npm downloads

Angular 2 Style Guide

Quick start

  1. A recommended way to install ng2-select is through npm package manager using the following command:

    npm i ng2-select --save

  2. Include ng2-select.css in your project

  3. More information regarding of using ng2-select is located in demo and demo sources.

API

Properties

  • items - (Array<any>) - Array of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with id and text properties. As convenience, you may also pass an array of strings, in which case the same string is used for both the ID and the text. Items may be nested by adding a children property to any item, whose value should be another array of items. Items that have children may omit having an ID. If items are specified, all items are expected to be available locally and all selection operations operate on this local array only. If omitted, items are not available locally, and the query option should be provided to fetch data.
  • active (?Array<any>) - selection data to set. This should be an object with id and text properties in the case of input type 'Single', or an array of such objects otherwise. This option is mutually exclusive with value.
  • allowClear (?boolean=false) (not yet supported) - Set to true to allow the selection to be cleared. This option only applies to single-value inputs.
  • placeholder (?string='') - Placeholder text to display when the element has no focus and selected items.
  • disabled (?boolean=false) - When true, it specifies that the component should be disabled.
  • multiple - (?boolean=false) - Mode of this component. If set true user can select more than one option. This option only applies to single-value inputs, as multiple-value inputs don't have the search input in the dropdown to begin with.

Events

  • data - it fires during all events of this component; returns Array<any> - current selected data
  • selected - it fires after a new option selected; returns object with id and text properties that describes a new option.
  • removed - it fires after an option removed; returns object with id and text properties that describes a removed option.
  • typed - it fires after changing of search input; returns string with that value.

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

  1. Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address)
  2. Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

