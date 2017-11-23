A recommended way to install ng2-select is through npm package manager using the following command:
npm i ng2-select --save
Include
ng2-select.css in your project
More information regarding of using ng2-select is located in demo and demo sources.
items - (
Array<any>) - Array of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with
id and
text properties.
As convenience, you may also pass an array of strings, in which case the same string is used for both the ID and the text.
Items may be nested by adding a
children property to any item, whose value should be another array of items. Items that have children may omit having an ID.
If
items are specified, all items are expected to be available locally and all selection operations operate on this local array only.
If omitted, items are not available locally, and the
query option should be provided to fetch data.
active (
?Array<any>) - selection data to set. This should be an object with
id and
text properties in the case of input type 'Single',
or an array of such objects otherwise. This option is mutually exclusive with value.
allowClear (
?boolean=false) (not yet supported) - Set to
true to allow the selection to be cleared. This option only applies to single-value inputs.
placeholder (
?string='') - Placeholder text to display when the element has no focus and selected items.
disabled (
?boolean=false) - When
true, it specifies that the component should be disabled.
multiple - (
?boolean=false) - Mode of this component. If set
true user can select more than one option.
This option only applies to single-value inputs, as multiple-value inputs don't have the search input in the dropdown to begin with.
data - it fires during all events of this component; returns
Array<any> - current selected data
selected - it fires after a new option selected; returns object with
id and
text properties that describes a new option.
removed - it fires after an option removed; returns object with
id and
text properties that describes a removed option.
typed - it fires after changing of search input; returns
string with that value.
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
Thanks for understanding!
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)