Angular 2 / Angular 4 / Angular 5 Search Filter Pipe

Angular 2 filter to make custom search. Works with Angular 4 and Angular 5 too.

Install

npm i ng2- search - filter

yarn add ng2- search - filter

Usage

In case you're using systemjs - see configuration here.

Import Ng2SearchPipeModule to your module

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app' ; import { Ng2SearchPipeModule } from 'ng2-search-filter' ; ({ imports: [BrowserModule, Ng2SearchPipeModule], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

And use pipe in your component after declaring and initializing it in your component:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'example-app' , template: ` <div> <input type="text" [(ngModel)]="term"> <div *ngFor = "let item of items |filter:term" > <p> {{item.name}} </p> </div> </div> ` }) export class AppComponent { items: string [] = [{ name: "archie" }, { name: "jake" }, { name: "richard" }]; term = '' ; }

License

MIT © Solodynamo