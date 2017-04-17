openbase logo
Readme

Current stage (Team of maintainers had to RENAME project due to Angular SemVer, please use ngx-restangular instead)

This project was renamed from ng2-restangular to ngx-restangular due to implementation of Semantic Versioning by Angular Core Team. NPM name also changed, you can install actual version of project with npm install ngx-restangular, as example.

Ng2-Restangular

This project is the follow-up of the Restangular. Ng2-Restangular is an Angular 2 service that simplifies common GET, POST, DELETE, and UPDATE requests with a minimum of client code. It's a perfect fit for any WebApp that consumes data from a RESTful API.

Demo

Live Demo on Plunkr Hero App. You can also check post about using ng2-restangular with restdb.io service in simple TODO Application

Table of contents

How do I add this to my project in angular 2?

You can download this by:

  • Using npm and running npm install ng2-restangular

How do I add this to my project in angular 4?

You can download this by:

  • Using npm and running npm install ng2-restangular@beta

Dependencies

Restangular depends on Angular2 and Lodash.

Starter Guide

Quick Configuration (For Lazy Readers)

This is all you need to start using all the basic Restangular features.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { RestangularModule, Restangular } from 'ng2-restangular';

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider) {
  RestangularProvider.setBaseUrl('http://api.restng2.local/v1');
  RestangularProvider.setDefaultHeaders({'Authorization': 'Bearer UDXPx-Xko0w4BRKajozCVy20X11MRZs1'});
}

// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [
    // Importing RestangularModule and making default configs for restanglar
    RestangularModule.forRoot(RestangularConfigFactory),
  ]
})
export class AppModule {
}

// later in code ...

@Component({
  ...
})
export class OtherComponent {
  constructor(private restangular: Restangular) {
  }

  ngOnInit() {
    // GET http://api.test.local/v1/users/2/accounts
    this.restangular.one('users', 2).all('accounts').getList();
  }

Using Restangular

Creating Main Restangular object

There are 3 ways of creating a main Restangular object. The first one and most common one is by stating the main route of all requests. The second one is by stating the main route and object of all requests.

// Only stating main route
Restangular.all('accounts')

// Stating main object
Restangular.one('accounts', 1234)

// Gets a list of all of those accounts
Restangular.several('accounts', 1234, 123, 12345);

Lets Code with Observables!

Now that we have our main Object let's start playing with it.

// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [
    // Importing RestangularModule
    RestangularModule,
  ]
})
export class AppModule {
}

@Component({
  ...
})
export class OtherComponent {
  allAccounts;
  accounts;
  account;
  
  constructor(private restangular: Restangular) {
  }
  
  ngOnInit() {
    // First way of creating a this.restangular object. Just saying the base URL
    let baseAccounts = this.restangular.all('accounts');
    
    // This will query /accounts and return a observable.
    baseAccounts.getList().subscribe(accounts => {
      this.allAccounts = accounts;
    });
    
    
    let newAccount = {name: "Gonto's account"};
    
    // POST /accounts
    baseAccounts.post(newAccount);
    
    // GET to http://www.google.com/ You set the URL in this case
    this.restangular.allUrl('googlers', 'http://www.google.com/').getList();
    
    // GET to http://www.google.com/1 You set the URL in this case
    this.restangular.oneUrl('googlers', 'http://www.google.com/1').get();
    
    // You can do RequestLess "connections" if you need as well
    
    // Just ONE GET to /accounts/123/buildings/456
    this.restangular.one('accounts', 123).one('buildings', 456).get();
    
    // Just ONE GET to /accounts/123/buildings
    this.restangular.one('accounts', 123).getList('buildings');
    
    // Here we use Observables
    // GET /accounts
    let baseAccounts$ = baseAccounts.getList().subscribe(accounts => {
      // Here we can continue fetching the tree :).
      
      let firstAccount = accounts[0];
      // This will query /accounts/123/buildings considering 123 is the id of the firstAccount
      let buildings = firstAccount.getList("buildings");
      
      // GET /accounts/123/places?query=param with request header: x-user:mgonto
      let loggedInPlaces = firstAccount.getList("places", {query: 'param'}, {'x-user': 'mgonto'});
      
      // This is a regular JS object, we can change anything we want :)
      firstAccount.name = "Gonto";
      
      // If we wanted to keep the original as it is, we can copy it to a new element
      let editFirstAccount = this.restangular.copy(firstAccount);
      editFirstAccount.name = "New Name";
      
      
      // PUT /accounts/123. The name of this account will be changed from now on
      firstAccount.put();
      editFirstAccount.put();
      
      // PUT /accounts/123. Save will do POST or PUT accordingly
      firstAccount.save();
      
      // DELETE /accounts/123 We don't have first account anymore :(
      firstAccount.remove();
      
    }, () => {
      alert("Oops error from server :(");
    });
    
    
    // Get first account
    let firstAccount$ = baseAccounts$.map(accounts => accounts[0]);
    
    
    // POST /accounts/123/buildings with MyBuilding information
    firstAccount$.switchMap(firstAccount => {
      var myBuilding = {
        name: "Gonto's Building",
        place: "Argentina"
      };
      
      return firstAccount.post("Buildings", myBuilding)
    })
    .subscribe(() => {
      console.log("Object saved OK");
    }, () => {
      console.log("There was an error saving");
    });
    
    
    // GET /accounts/123/users?query=params
    firstAccount$.switchMap(firstAccount => {
      var myBuilding = {
        name: "Gonto's Building",
        place: "Argentina"
      };
    
      return firstAccount.getList("users", {query: 'params'});
    })
    .subscribe((users) => {
      // Instead of posting nested element, a collection can post to itself
      // POST /accounts/123/users
      users.post({userName: 'unknown'});
    
      // Custom methods are available now :).
      // GET /accounts/123/users/messages?param=myParam
      users.customGET("messages", {param: "myParam"});
    
      var firstUser = users[0];
    
      // GET /accounts/123/users/456. Just in case we want to update one user :)
      let userFromServer = firstUser.get();
    
      // ALL http methods are available :)
      // HEAD /accounts/123/users/456
      firstUser.head()
    }, () => {
      console.log("There was an error saving");
    });
    
    
    // Second way of creating this.restangular object. URL and ID :)
    var account = this.restangular.one("accounts", 123);
    
    // GET /accounts/123?single=true
    this.account = account.get({single: true});
    
    // POST /accounts/123/messages?param=myParam with the body of name: "My Message"
    account.customPOST({name: "My Message"}, "messages", {param: "myParam"}, {})
  }
}

Here is Example of code with using promises!

@Component({
  ...
})
export class OtherComponent {
  allAccounts;
  accounts;
  account;
  
  constructor(private restangular: Restangular) {
  }
  
  ngOnInit() {
    
    // First way of creating a this.restangular object. Just saying the base URL
    let baseAccounts = this.restangular.all('accounts');
  
    // This will query /accounts and return a promise.
    baseAccounts.getList().toPromise().then(function(accounts) {
      this.allAccounts = accounts;
    });
  
    var newAccount = {name: "Gonto's account"};
  
    // POST /accounts
    baseAccounts.post(newAccount);
  
    // GET to http://www.google.com/ You set the URL in this case
    this.restangular.allUrl('googlers', 'http://www.google.com/').getList();
  
    // GET to http://www.google.com/1 You set the URL in this case
    this.restangular.oneUrl('googlers', 'http://www.google.com/1').get();
  
    // You can do RequestLess "connections" if you need as well
  
    // Just ONE GET to /accounts/123/buildings/456
    this.restangular.one('accounts', 123).one('buildings', 456).get();
  
    // Just ONE GET to /accounts/123/buildings
    this.restangular.one('accounts', 123).getList('buildings');
  
    // Here we use Promises then
    // GET /accounts
    baseAccounts.getList().toPromise().then(function (accounts) {
      // Here we can continue fetching the tree :).
    
      var firstAccount = accounts[0];
      // This will query /accounts/123/buildings considering 123 is the id of the firstAccount
      this.buildings = firstAccount.getList("buildings");
    
      // GET /accounts/123/places?query=param with request header: x-user:mgonto
      this.loggedInPlaces = firstAccount.getList("places", {query: 'param'}, {'x-user': 'mgonto'});
    
      // This is a regular JS object, we can change anything we want :)
      firstAccount.name = "Gonto";
    
      // If we wanted to keep the original as it is, we can copy it to a new element
      var editFirstAccount = this.restangular.copy(firstAccount);
      editFirstAccount.name = "New Name";
    
    
      // PUT /accounts/123. The name of this account will be changed from now on
      firstAccount.put();
      editFirstAccount.put();
    
      // PUT /accounts/123. Save will do POST or PUT accordingly
      firstAccount.save();
    
      // DELETE /accounts/123 We don't have first account anymore :(
      firstAccount.remove();
    
      var myBuilding = {
        name: "Gonto's Building",
        place: "Argentina"
      };
    
      // POST /accounts/123/buildings with MyBuilding information
      firstAccount.post("Buildings", myBuilding).toPromise().then(function() {
        console.log("Object saved OK");
      }, function() {
        console.log("There was an error saving");
      });
    
      // GET /accounts/123/users?query=params
      firstAccount.getList("users", {query: 'params'}).toPromise().then(function(users) {
        // Instead of posting nested element, a collection can post to itself
        // POST /accounts/123/users
        users.post({userName: 'unknown'});
      
        // Custom methods are available now :).
        // GET /accounts/123/users/messages?param=myParam
        users.customGET("messages", {param: "myParam"});
      
        var firstUser = users[0];
      
        // GET /accounts/123/users/456. Just in case we want to update one user :)
        this.userFromServer = firstUser.get();
      
        // ALL http methods are available :)
        // HEAD /accounts/123/users/456
        firstUser.head()
      
      });
    
    }, function errorCallback() {
      alert("Oops error from server :(");
    });
  
    // Second way of creating this.restangular object. URL and ID :)
    var account = this.restangular.one("accounts", 123);
  
    // GET /accounts/123?single=true
    this.account = account.get({single: true});
  
    // POST /accounts/123/messages?param=myParam with the body of name: "My Message"
    account.customPOST({name: "My Message"}, "messages", {param: "myParam"}, {})
  }
}

Configuring Restangular

Properties

Restangular comes with defaults for all of its properties but you can configure them. So, if you don't need to configure something, there's no need to add the configuration. You can set all these configurations in RestangularModule to change the global configuration, you can also use the withConfig method in Restangular service to create a new Restangular service with some scoped configuration or use withConfig in component to make specified Restangular

withConfig

You can configure Restangular "withConfig" like in example below, you can also configure them globally **RestangularModule or in service with withConfig

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider) {
 RestangularProvider.setBaseUrl('http://www.google.com');
}

@NgModule({
 bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
 declarations: [
   AppComponent,
 ],
 imports: [
   // Global configuration
   RestangularModule.forRoot(RestangularConfigFactory),
 ]
})
export class AppModule {}
// Let's use it in the component
@Component({
 ...
})
export class OtherComponent {
 constructor(private restangular: Restangular) {}

 ngOnInit() {
   restangular.withConfig((RestangularConfigurer) => {
     RestangularConfigurer.setBaseUrl('http://www.bing.com');
   }).all('users').getList()
 }
};

setBaseUrl

The base URL for all calls to your API. For example if your URL for fetching accounts is http://example.com/api/v1/accounts, then your baseUrl is /api/v1. The default baseUrl is an empty string which resolves to the same url that Angular2 is running, but you can also set an absolute url like http://api.example.com/api/v1 if you need to set another domain.

setExtraFields

These are the fields that you want to save from your parent resources if you need to display them. By default this is an Empty Array which will suit most cases

setParentless

Use this property to control whether Restangularized elements to have a parent or not. So, for example if you get an account and then get a nested list of buildings, you may want the buildings URL to be simple /buildings/123 instead of /accounts/123/buildings/123. This property lets you do that.

This method accepts 1 parameter, it could be:

  • Boolean: Specifies if all elements should be parentless or not
  • Array: Specifies the routes (types) of all elements that should be parentless. For example ['buildings']

addElementTransformer

This is a hook. After each element has been "restangularized" (Added the new methods from Restangular), the corresponding transformer will be called if it fits.

This should be used to add your own methods / functions to entities of certain types.

You can add as many element transformers as you want. The signature of this method can be one of the following:

  • addElementTransformer(route, transformer): Transformer is called with all elements that have been restangularized, no matter if they're collections or not.

  • addElementTransformer(route, isCollection, transformer): Transformer is called with all elements that have been restangularized and match the specification regarding if it's a collection or not (true | false)

setTransformOnlyServerElements

This sets whether transformers will be run for local objects and not by objects returned by the server. This is by default true but can be changed to false if needed (Most people won't need this).

setOnElemRestangularized

This is a hook. After each element has been "restangularized" (Added the new methods from Restangular), this will be called. It means that if you receive a list of objects in one call, this method will be called first for the collection and then for each element of the collection.

I favor the usage of addElementTransformer instead of onElemRestangularized whenever possible as the implementation is much cleaner.

This callback is a function that has 4 parameters:

  • elem: The element that has just been restangularized. Can be a collection or a single element.
  • isCollection: Boolean indicating if this is a collection or a single element.
  • what: The model that is being modified. This is the "path" of this resource. For example buildings
  • Restangular: The instanced service to use any of its methods

This can be used together with addRestangularMethod (Explained later) to add custom methods to an element

service.setOnElemRestangularized((element, isCollection, what, Restangular) => {
  element.newField = "newField";
  return element;
});

addResponseInterceptor

The responseInterceptor is called after we get each response from the server. It's a function that receives this arguments:

  • data: The data received got from the server
  • operation: The operation made. It'll be the HTTP method used except for a GET which returns a list of element which will return getList so that you can distinguish them.
  • what: The model that's being requested. It can be for example: accounts, buildings, etc.
  • url: The relative URL being requested. For example: /api/v1/accounts/123
  • response: Full server response including headers

Some of the use cases of the responseInterceptor are handling wrapped responses and enhancing response elements with more methods among others.

The responseInterceptor must return the restangularized data element.

 RestangularProvider.addResponseInterceptor((data, operation, what, url, response)=> {
       return data;
     });
 });

addFullRequestInterceptor

This adds a new fullRequestInterceptor. The fullRequestInterceptor is similar to the requestInterceptor but more powerful. It lets you change the element, the request parameters and the headers as well.

It's a function that receives the same as the requestInterceptor plus the headers and the query parameters (in that order).

It can return an object with any (or all) of following properties:

  • headers: The headers to send
  • params: The request parameters to send
  • element: The element to send
RestangularProvider.addFullRequestInterceptor((element, operation, path, url, headers, params)=> {
   return {
     params: Object.assign({}, params, {sort:"name"}),
     headers: headers,
     element: element
   }
 });

If a property isn't returned, the one sent is used.

addErrorInterceptor

The errorInterceptor is called whenever there's an error. It's a function that receives the response, subject and the Restangular-response handler as parameters.

The errorInterceptor function, whenever it returns false, prevents the observable linked to a Restangular request to be executed. All other return values (besides false) are ignored and the observable follows the usual path, eventually reaching the success or error hooks.

The refreshAccesstoken function must return observable. It`s function that will be done before repeating the request, there you can make some actions. In switchMap you might do some transformations to request.

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider, authService) {
  RestangularProvider.setBaseUrl('http://api.test.com/v1');
    
  // This function must return observable
  var refreshAccesstoken = function () {
    // Here you can make action before repeated request
    return authService.functionForTokenUpdate();
  };
  
  RestangularProvider.addErrorInterceptor((response, subject, responseHandler) => {
    if (response.status === 403) {

      refreshAccesstoken()
      .switchMap(refreshAccesstokenResponse => {
        //If you want to change request or make with it some actions and give the request to the repeatRequest func.
        //Or you can live it empty and request will be the same.
        
        // update Authorization header
        response.request.headers.set('Authorization', 'Bearer ' + refreshAccesstokenResponse)
        
        return response.repeatRequest(response.request);
      })
      .subscribe(
        res => responseHandler(res),
        err => subject.error(err)
      );
      
      return false; // error handled
    }
    return true; // error not handled
  });
}
 
// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  imports: [ 
    // Importing RestangularModule and making default configs for restanglar
    RestangularModule.forRoot([authService], RestangularConfigFactory),
  ],
})

setRestangularFields

Restangular required 3 fields for every "Restangularized" element. These are:

  • id: Id of the element. Default: id
  • route: Name of the route of this element. Default: route
  • parentResource: The reference to the parent resource. Default: parentResource
  • restangularCollection: A boolean indicating if this is a collection or an element. Default: restangularCollection
  • cannonicalId: If available, the path to the cannonical ID to use. Useful for PK changes
  • etag: Where to save the ETag received from the server. Defaults to restangularEtag
  • selfLink: The path to the property that has the URL to this item. If your REST API doesn't return a URL to an item, you can just leave it blank. Defaults to href

Also all of Restangular methods and functions are configurable through restangularFields property. All of these fields except for id and selfLink are handled by Restangular, so most of the time you won't change them. You can configure the name of the property that will be binded to all of this fields by setting restangularFields property.

setMethodOverriders

You can now Override HTTP Methods. You can set here the array of methods to override. All those methods will be sent as POST and Restangular will add an X-HTTP-Method-Override header with the real HTTP method we wanted to do.

RestangularProvider.setMethodOverriders(["Get","Put"]);

setDefaultRequestParams

You can set default Query parameters to be sent with every request and every method.

Additionally, if you want to configure request params per method, you can use requestParams configuration similar to $http. For example RestangularProvider.requestParams.get = {single: true}.

Supported method to configure are: remove, get, post, put, common (all)

// set params for multiple methods at once
RestangularProvider.setDefaultRequestParams(['remove', 'post'], {confirm: true});

// set only for get method
RestangularProvider.setDefaultRequestParams('get', {limit: 10});

// or for all supported request methods
RestangularProvider.setDefaultRequestParams({apikey: "secret key"});

setFullResponse

You can set fullResponse to true to get the whole response every time you do any request. The full response has the restangularized data in the data field, and also has the headers and config sent. By default, it's set to false. Please note that in order for Restangular to access custom HTTP headers, your server must respond having the Access-Control-Expose-Headers: set.

// set params for multiple methods at once
RestangularProvider.setFullResponse(true);

Or set it per service

// Restangular factory that uses setFullResponse
export const REST_FUL_RESPONSE = new OpaqueToken('RestFulResponse');
export function RestFulResponseFactory(restangular: Restangular) {
  return restangular.withConfig((RestangularConfigurer) => {
    RestangularConfigurer.setFullResponse(true);
  });
}


// Configure factory in AppModule module
// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [RestangularModule],
  providers: [
    { provide: REST_FUL_RESPONSE, useFactory:  RestFulResponseFactory, deps: [Restangular] }
  ]
})
export class AppModule {}


// Let's use it in the component
@Component({
  ...
})
export class OtherComponent {
  users;
  
  constructor(@Inject(REST_FUL_RESPONSE) public restFulResponse) {
  }
  
  ngOnInit() {
    this.restFulResponse.all('users').getList().subscribe( response => {
      this.users = response.data;
      console.log(response.headers);
    });
  }
}

setDefaultHeaders

You can set default Headers to be sent with every request. Send format: {header_name: header_value}

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { RestangularModule, Restangular } from 'ng2-restangular';

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider) {
  RestangularProvider.setDefaultHeaders({'Authorization': 'Bearer UDXPx-Xko0w4BRKajozCVy20X11MRZs1'});
}

// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    // Importing RestangularModule and making default configs for restanglar
    RestangularModule.forRoot(RestangularConfigFactory),
  ]
})
export class AppModule {
}

setRequestSuffix

If all of your requests require to send some suffix to work, you can set it here. For example, if you need to send the format like /users/123.json you can add that .json to the suffix using the setRequestSuffix method

setUseCannonicalId

You can set this to either true or false. By default it's false. If set to true, then the cannonical ID from the element will be used for URL creation (in DELETE, PUT, POST, etc.). What this means is that if you change the ID of the element and then you do a put, if you set this to true, it'll use the "old" ID which was received from the server. If set to false, it'll use the new ID assigned to the element.

setPlainByDefault

You can set this to true or false. By default it's false. If set to true, data retrieved will be returned with no embed methods from restangular.

setEncodeIds

You can set here if you want to URL Encode IDs or not. By default, it's true.

Accessing configuration

You can also access the configuration via RestangularModule and Restangular.provider via the configuration property if you don't want to use the setters. Check it out:

RestangularProvider.configuration.requestSuffix = '/';

How to configure them globally

You can configure this in either the AppModule.

Configuring in the AppModule

import { RestangularModule } from 'ng2-restangular';

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider) {
  RestangularProvider.setBaseUrl('http://api.restng2.local/v1');
  RestangularProvider.setDefaultHeaders({'Authorization': 'Bearer UDXPx-Xko0w4BRKajozCVy20X11MRZs1'});
}

// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [
    RestangularModule.forRoot(RestangularConfigFactory),
  ]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Configuring in the AppModule with Dependency Injection applied

import { RestangularModule } from 'ng2-restangular';

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider, http) {
  RestangularProvider.setBaseUrl('http://api.restng2.local/v1');
  RestangularProvider.setDefaultHeaders({'Authorization': 'Bearer UDXPx-Xko0w4BRKajozCVy20X11MRZs1'});
  
  // Example of using Http service inside global config restangular
  RestangularProvider.addElementTransformer('me', true, ()=>{
    return http.get('http://api.test.com/v1/users/2', {});
  });
}

// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [
    RestangularModule.forRoot([Http], RestangularConfigFactory),
  ]
})
export class AppModule {
}

How to create a Restangular service with a different configuration from the global one

Let's assume that for most requests you need some configuration (The global one), and for just a bunch of methods you need another configuration. In that case, you'll need to create another Restangular service with this particular configuration. This scoped configuration will inherit all defaults from the global one. Let's see how.

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider) {
  RestangularProvider.setBaseUrl('http://www.google.com');
}

//Restangular service that uses Bing
export const RESTANGULAR_BING = new OpaqueToken('RestangularBing');
export function RestangularBingFactory(restangular: Restangular) {
  return restangular.withConfig((RestangularConfigurer) => {
     RestangularConfigurer.setBaseUrl('http://www.bing.com');
   });
}


// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [
    // Global configuration
    RestangularModule.forRoot(RestangularConfigFactory),
  ],
  providers: [
    { provide: RESTANGULAR_BING, useFactory:  RestangularBingFactory, deps: [Restangular] }
  ]
})
export class AppModule {}


// Let's use it in the component
@Component({
  ...
})
export class OtherComponent {
  constructor(
    @Inject(Restangular) public Restangular,
    @Inject(RESTANGULAR_BING) public RestangularBing
  ) {}

  ngOnInit() {
    // GET to http://www.google.com/users
    // Uses global configuration
    Restangular.all('users').getList()
  
    // GET to http://www.bing.com/users
    // Uses Bing configuration which is based on Global one, therefore .json is added.
    RestangularBing.all('users').getList()
  }
};

Decoupled Restangular Service

There're some times where you want to use Restangular but you don't want to expose Restangular object anywhere. For those cases, you can actually use the service feature of Restangular.

Let's see how it works:

// Restangular factory that uses Users
export const USER_REST = new OpaqueToken('UserRest');
export function UserRestFactory(restangular: Restangular) {
  return restangular.service('users');
}


// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [RestangularModule],
  providers: [
    { provide: USER_REST, useFactory:  UserRestFactory, deps: [Restangular] } // Configurating our factory
  ]
})
export class AppModule {
}


// Let's use it in the component
export class OtherComponent {
  constructor(@Inject(USER_REST) public User) {
    Users.one(2).get() // GET to /users/2
    Users.post({data}) // POST to /users
    
    // GET to /users
    Users.getList().subscribe( users => {
      var user = users[0]; // user === {id: 1, name: "Tonto"}
      user.name = "Gonto";
      // PUT to /users/1
      user.put();
    })
  }
}

We can also use Nested RESTful resources with this:

var Cars = Restangular.service('cars', Restangular.one('users', 1));

Cars.getList() // GET to /users/1/cars

Methods description

There are 3 sets of methods. Collections have some methods and elements have others. There are are also some common methods for all of them

Restangular methods

These are the methods that can be called on the Restangular object.

  • one(route, id): This will create a new Restangular object that is just a pointer to one element with the route route and the specified id.
  • all(route): This will create a new Restangular object that is just a pointer to a list of elements for the specified path.
  • oneUrl(route, url): This will create a new Restangular object that is just a pointer to one element with the specified URL.
  • allUrl(route, url): This creates a Restangular object that is just a pointer to a list at the specified URL.
  • copy(fromElement): This will create a copy of the from element so that we can modify the copied one.
  • restangularizeElement(parent, element, route, queryParams): Restangularizes a new element
  • restangularizeCollection(parent, element, route, queryParams): Restangularizes a new collection

Element methods

  • get([queryParams, headers]): Gets the element. Query params and headers are optionals
  • getList(subElement, [queryParams, headers]): Gets a nested resource. subElement is mandatory. It's a string with the name of the nested resource (and URL). For example buildings
  • put([queryParams, headers]): Does a put to the current element
  • post(subElement, elementToPost, [queryParams, headers]): Does a POST and creates a subElement. Subelement is mandatory and is the nested resource. Element to post is the object to post to the server
  • remove([queryParams, headers]): Does a DELETE. By default, remove sends a request with an empty object, which may cause problems with some servers or browsers. This shows how to configure RESTangular to have no payload.
  • head([queryParams, headers]): Does a HEAD
  • trace([queryParams, headers]): Does a TRACE
  • options([queryParams, headers]): Does a OPTIONS
  • patch(object, [queryParams, headers]): Does a PATCH
  • one(route, id): Used for RequestLess connections and URL Building. See section below.
  • all(route): Used for RequestLess connections and URL Building. See section below.
  • several(route, ids*): Used for RequestLess connections and URL Building. See section below.
  • oneUrl(route, url): This will create a new Restangular object that is just a pointer to one element with the specified URL.
  • allUrl(route, url): This creates a Restangular object that is just a pointer to a list at the specified URL.
  • getRestangularUrl(): Gets the URL of the current object.
  • getRequestedUrl(): Gets the real URL the current object was requested with (incl. GET parameters). Will equal getRestangularUrl() when no parameters were used, before calling get(), or when using on a nested child.
  • getParentList(): Gets the parent list to which it belongs (if any)
  • clone(): Copies the element. It's an alias to calling Restangular.copy(elem).
  • plain(): Returns the plain element received from the server without any of the enhanced methods from Restangular. It's an alias to calling Restangular.stripRestangular(elem)
  • save: Calling save will determine whether to do PUT or POST accordingly

Collection methods

  • getList([queryParams, headers]): Gets itself again (Remember this is a collection).
  • get(id): Gets one item from the collection by id.
  • post(elementToPost, [queryParams, headers]): Creates a new element of this collection.
  • head([queryParams, headers]): Does a HEAD
  • trace: ([queryParams, headers]): Does a TRACE
  • options: ([queryParams, headers]): Does a OPTIONS
  • patch(object, [queryParams, headers]): Does a PATCH
  • remove([queryParams, headers]): Does a DELETE. By default, remove sends a request with an empty object, which may cause problems with some servers or browsers. This shows how to configure RESTangular to have no payload.
  • putElement(index, params, headers): Puts the element on the required index and returns a observable of the updated new array
Restangular.all('users').getList()
.subscribe( users => {
  users.putElement(2, {'name': 'new name'});
});
  • getRestangularUrl(): Gets the URL of the current object.
  • getRequestedUrl(): Gets the real URL the current object was requested with (incl. GET parameters). Will equal getRestangularUrl() when no parameters were used, before calling getList(), or when using on a nested child.
  • one(route, id): Used for RequestLess connections and URL Building. See section below.
  • all(route): Used for RequestLess connections and URL Building. See section below.
  • several(route, ids*): Used for RequestLess connections and URL Building. See section below.
  • oneUrl(route, url): This will create a new Restangular object that is just a pointer to one element with the specified URL.
  • allUrl(route, url): This creates a Restangular object that is just a pointer to a list at the specified URL.
  • clone(): Copies the collection. It's an alias to calling Restangular.copy(collection).

Custom methods

  • customGET(path, [params, headers]): Does a GET to the specific path. Optionally you can set params and headers.
  • customGETLIST(path, [params, headers]): Does a GET to the specific path. In this case, you expect to get an array, not a single element. Optionally you can set params and headers.
  • customDELETE(path, [params, headers]): Does a DELETE to the specific path. Optionally you can set params and headers.
  • customPOST([elem, path, params, headers]): Does a POST to the specific path. Optionally you can set params and headers and elem. Elem is the element to post. If it's not set, it's assumed that it's the element itself from which you're calling this function.
  • customPUT([elem, path, params, headers]): Does a PUT to the specific path. Optionally you can set params and headers and elem. Elem is the element to post. If it's not set, it's assumed that it's the element itself from which you're calling this function.
  • customPATCH([elem, path, params, headers]): Does a PATCH to the specific path. Accepts the same arguments as customPUT.
  • customOperation(operation, path, [params, headers, elem]): This does a custom operation to the path that we specify. This method is actually used from all the others in this subsection. Operation can be one of: get, post, put, remove, head, options, patch, trace
  • addRestangularMethod(name, operation, [path, params, headers, elem]): This will add a new restangular method to this object with the name name to the operation and path specified (or current path otherwise). There's a section on how to do this later.

Let's see an example of this:

// GET /accounts/123/messages
Restangular.one("accounts", 123).customGET("messages")

// GET /accounts/messages?param=param2
Restangular.all("accounts").customGET("messages", {param: "param2"})

Copying elements

Before modifying an object, we sometimes want to copy it and then modify the copied object. We can use Restangular.copy(fromElement).

Using values directly in templates with Observables

If you want to use values directly in templates use AsyncPipe

this.accounts = this.restangular.all('accounts').getList();

<tr *ngFor="let account of accounts | async">
  <td>{{account.fullName}}</td>
</tr>

URL Building

Sometimes, we have a lot of nested entities (and their IDs), but we just want the last child. In those cases, doing a request for everything to get the last child is overkill. For those cases, I've added the possibility to create URLs using the same API as creating a new Restangular object. This connections are created without making any requests. Let's see how to do this:


var restangularSpaces = Restangular.one("accounts",123).one("buildings", 456).all("spaces");

// This will do ONE get to /accounts/123/buildings/456/spaces
restangularSpaces.getList()

// This will do ONE get to /accounts/123/buildings/456/spaces/789
Restangular.one("accounts", 123).one("buildings", 456).one("spaces", 789).get()

// POST /accounts/123/buildings/456/spaces
Restangular.one("accounts", 123).one("buildings", 456).all("spaces").post({name: "New Space"});

// DELETE /accounts/123/buildings/456
Restangular.one("accounts", 123).one("buildings", 456).remove();

Creating new Restangular Methods

Let's assume that your API needs some custom methods to work. If that's the case, always calling customGET or customPOST for that method with all parameters is a pain in the ass. That's why every element has a addRestangularMethod method.

This can be used together with the hook addElementTransformer to do some neat stuff. Let's see an example to learn this:

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider) {
  // It will transform all building elements, NOT collections
  RestangularProvider.addElementTransformer('buildings', false, function(building) {
    // This will add a method called evaluate that will do a get to path evaluate with NO default
    // query params and with some default header
    // signature is (name, operation, path, params, headers, elementToPost)

    building.addRestangularMethod('evaluate', 'get', 'evaluate', undefined, {'myHeader': 'value'});

    return building;
  });

  RestangularProvider.addElementTransformer('users', true, function(user) {
    // This will add a method called login that will do a POST to the path login
    // signature is (name, operation, path, params, headers, elementToPost)

    user.addRestangularMethod('login', 'post', 'login');

    return user;
  });
}

// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  imports: [ // import Angular's modules
    RestangularModule.forRoot(RestangularConfigFactory),
  ],
})

// Then, later in your code you can do the following:

// GET to /buildings/123/evaluate?myParam=param with headers myHeader: value

// Signature for this "custom created" methods is (params, headers, elem) if it's a safe operation (GET, OPTIONS, etc.)
// If it's an unsafe operation (POST, PUT, etc.), signature is (elem, params, headers).

// If something is set to any of this variables, the default set in the method creation will be overridden
// If nothing is set, then the defaults are sent
Restangular.one('buildings', 123).evaluate({myParam: 'param'});

// GET to /buildings/123/evaluate?myParam=param with headers myHeader: specialHeaderCase

Restangular.one('buildings', 123).evaluate({myParam: 'param'}, {'myHeader': 'specialHeaderCase'});

// Here the body of the POST is going to be {key: value} as POST is an unsafe operation
Restangular.all('users').login({key: value});

Adding Custom Methods to Collections

Create custom methods for your collection using Restangular.extendCollection(). This is an alias for:

  RestangularProvider.addElementTransformer(route, true, fn);

Example:

  // create methods for your collection
  Restangular.extendCollection('accounts', function(collection) {
    collection.totalAmount = function() {
      // implementation here
    };

    return collection;
  });

  var accounts$ = Restangular.all('accounts').getList();

  accounts$.subscribe( accounts => {
    accounts.totalAmount(); // invoke your custom collection method
  });

Adding Custom Methods to Models

Create custom methods for your models using Restangular.extendModel(). This is an alias for:

  RestangularProvider.addElementTransformer(route, false, fn);

Example:

  Restangular.extendModel('accounts', function(model) {
    model.prettifyAmount = function() {};
    return model;
  });

  var account$ = Restangular.one('accounts', 1).get();

  account$.subscribe(function(account) {
    account.prettifyAmount(); // invoke your custom model method
  });

FAQ

How can I handle errors?

Errors can be checked on the second argument of the subscribe.

Restangular.all("accounts").getList().subscribe( response => {
  console.log("All ok");
}, errorResponse => {
  console.log("Error with status code", errorResponse.status);
});

I need to send Authorization token in EVERY Restangular request, how can I do this?

You can use setDefaultHeaders or addFullRequestInterceptor

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { RestangularModule } from 'ng2-restangular';
import { authService } from '../your-services';

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider, authService) {

  // set static header
  RestangularProvider.setDefaultHeaders({'Authorization': 'Bearer UDXPx-Xko0w4BRKajozCVy20X11MRZs1'});
  
  // by each request to the server receive a token and update headers with it
  RestangularProvider.addFullRequestInterceptor((element, operation, path, url, headers, params) => {
    let bearerToken = authService.getBearerToken();
      
    return {
      headers: Object.assign({}, headers, {Authorization: `Bearer ${bearerToken}`})
    };
  });
}

// AppModule is the main entry point into Angular2 bootstraping process
@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [
    // Importing RestangularModule and making default configs for restanglar
    RestangularModule.forRoot([authService], RestangularConfigFactory),
  ]
})
export class AppModule {
}

I need to send one header in EVERY Restangular request, how can I do this?

You can use defaultHeaders property for this. defaultsHeaders can be scoped with withConfig so it's really cool.

How can I send a delete WITHOUT a body?

You must add a requestInterceptor for this.

RestangularProvider.setRequestInterceptor(function(elem, operation) {
  if (operation === "remove") {
     return null;
  }
  return elem;
})

I use Mongo and the ID of the elements is _id not id as the default. Therefore requests are sent to undefined routes

What you need to do is to configure the RestangularFields and set the id field to _id. Let's see how:

RestangularProvider.setRestangularFields({
  id: "_id"
});

What if each of my models has a different ID name like CustomerID for Customer

In some cases, people have different ID name for each entity. For example, they have CustomerID for customer and EquipmentID for Equipment. If that's the case, you can override Restangular's getIdFromElem. For that, you need to do:

RestangularProvider.configuration.getIdFromElem = function(elem) {
  // if route is customers ==> returns customerID
  return elem[_.initial(elem.route).join('') + "ID"];
}

With that, you'd get what you need :)

How can I send files in my request using Restangular?

This can be done using the customPOST / customPUT method. Look at the following example:

Restangular.all('users')
.customPOST(formData, undefined, undefined, { 'Content-Type': undefined });

This basically tells the request to use the Content-Type: multipart/form-data as the header. Also formData is the body of the request, be sure to add all the params here, including the File you want to send of course.

How do I handle CRUD operations in a List returned by Restangular?

Restangular.all('users').getList().subscribe( users => {
  this.users = users;
  var userWithId = _.find(users, function(user) {
    return user.id === 123;
  });

  userWithId.name = "Gonto";
  userWithId.put();

  // Alternatively delete the element from the list when finished
  userWithId.remove().subscribe( () => {
    // Updating the list and removing the user after the response is OK.
    this.users = _.without(this.users, userWithId);
  });

});

Removing an element from a collection, keeping the collection restangularized

While the example above removes the deleted user from the collection, it also overwrites the collection object with a plain array (because of _.without) which no longer knows about its Restangular attributes.

If want to keep the restangularized collection, remove the element by modifying the collection in place:

userWithId.remove().subscribe( () => {
  let index = $scope.users.indexOf(userWithId);
  if (index > -1) this.users.splice(index, 1);
});

How can I access the unrestangularized element as well as the restangularized one?

In order to get this done, you need to use the responseExtractor. You need to set a property there that will point to the original response received. Also, you need to actually copy this response as that response is the one that's going to be restangularized later

RestangularProvider.setResponseExtractor( (response) => {
  var newResponse = response;
  if (_.isArray(response)) {
    _.forEach(newResponse, function(value, key) {
      newResponse[key].originalElement = _.clone(value);
    });
  } else {
    newResponse.originalElement = _.clone(response);
  }

  return newResponse;
});

Alternatively, if you just want the stripped out response on any given call, you can use the .plain() method, doing something like this:


this.showData = function () {
  baseUrl.post(someData).subscribe( (response) => {
    console.log(response.plain());
  });
};

How can add withCredentials params to requests?

// Function for settting the default restangular configuration
export function RestangularConfigFactory (RestangularProvider) {
  // Adding withCredential parametr to all Restangular requests
  RestangularProvider.setDefaultHttpFields({ withCredentials: true });
}

@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
  ],
  imports: [
    // Global configuration
    RestangularModule.forRoot(RestangularConfigFactory),
  ]
})
export class AppModule {}

Server Frameworks

Users reported that this server frameworks play real nice with Ng2-Restangular, as they let you create a Nested RESTful Resources API easily:

  • Ruby on Rails
  • CakePHP, Laravel and FatFREE, Symfony2 with RestBundle, Silex for PHP
  • Play1 & 2 for Java & scala
  • Dropwizard for Java
  • Restify and Express for NodeJS
  • Tastypie and Django Rest Framework for Django
  • Slim Framework
  • Symfony2 with FOSRestBundle (PHP)
  • Microsoft ASP.NET Web API 2
  • Grails Framework

License

The MIT License

