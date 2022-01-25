Isomorphic REST framework for Browser and NodeJS apps.
Simple, robust, efficient REST api for typescript frameworks like: Angular, React, ExpressJS and others.
Nice way to:
To install package run:
npm install ng2-rest --save
Import Resource class:
import { Resource } from 'ng2-rest';
Fit you existing API (not only REST) into new fluent objects with Resource class observables. Use power of async in new angular templates;
template.html
Users:
<ul *ngIf="model.allUsers() | async; else loader; let users" >
<li *ngFor="let user of users">
{{user.id}} {{user.fullName()}}
<br>
<input type="name" [(NgModel)]="user.name" >
<button (click)="model.update(user)" > Update </button>
</li>
</ul>
<ng-template #loader> loading users... </ng-template>
component.ts
class User {
name: string;
surname: string;
id: number;
fullName() {
return `Surname: ${this.surname}, Name: ${this.name}`;
}
}
// Express.js style url endpoint model
// you can ommit "<User>" part is you don't wanna see response interface
// also you can ommit third argument ",User" is you don't wanna
// map response object to User class objects
const rest = Resource.create<User>("http://yourbackend.com/api","users/:id",{'':User} )
class UserComponent {
// Prepare your beautiful interface
model = {
allUsers: () => rest.model()
.array
.get()
.observable // Observable resposne (useful for Angular 2+ html templates)
.map({ body } => body.json) , // get all users, body.json => User[]
userBy: (id) => rest.model({id})
.get() // Promise response by default
.then({ body } => console.log(body.json)) // get user by id, body.json => User
update: async (user:User) =>{
try {
await rest.model({id:user.id}).put(user) // Promise response by default
alert('Update sucess')
} catch(e) {
alert(e)
}
}
}
constructor() { }
}
Example UrlParams[] :
[ { sort: true },{ filter: 'id,5' }, { filter: 'name,test' } ]
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|.array.
|get,post,put,delete,jsonp
|for everything, but with arrays
|get
UrlParams[]
|get model by parameters
|post
model, UrlParams[]
|post object model
|put
model, UrlParams[]
|put object model
|delete
UrlParams[]
|remove object by params
|jsonp
UrlParams[]
|get jsonp data
Nice things to do in production mode:
1. Disable warnings.
If you don't wanna see warning, disable it like this:
if (environment.production) {
Resource.enableWarnings = false;
}
If you are using Angular 2+ and AOT ( Ahead Of Time Compilation ), you need to do this in your app.component:
constructor(zone:NgZone) {
Resource.initAngularNgZone(zone)
}