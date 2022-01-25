Isomorphic REST framework for Browser and NodeJS apps.

Simple, robust, efficient REST api for typescript frameworks like: Angular, React, ExpressJS and others.

Nice way to:

connect your webapp with RESTfull backend or JSONP api

access from NodeJS server third part APIs ( in the same way as in the browser)

To install package run:

npm install ng2-rest --save

Import Resource class:

import { Resource } from 'ng2-rest' ;

Resource

Fit you existing API (not only REST) into new fluent objects with Resource class observables. Use power of async in new angular templates;

template.html

Users: < ul * ngIf = "model.allUsers() | async; else loader; let users" > < li * ngFor = "let user of users" > {{user.id}} {{user.fullName()}} < br > < input type = "name" [( NgModel )]= "user.name" > < button ( click )= "model.update(user)" > Update </ button > </ li > </ ul > < ng-template # loader > loading users... </ ng-template >

component.ts

class User { name: string ; surname: string ; id: number ; fullName() { return `Surname: ${ this .surname} , Name: ${ this .name} ` ; } } const rest = Resource.create<User>( "http://yourbackend.com/api" , "users/:id" ,{ '' :User} ) class UserComponent { model = { allUsers: () => rest.model() .array .get() .observable .map({ body } => body.json) , userBy: ( id ) => rest.model({id}) .get() .then({ body } => console .log(body.json)) update: async (user:User) =>{ try { await rest.model({id:user.id}).put(user) alert( 'Update sucess' ) } catch (e) { alert(e) } } } constructor ( ) { } }

Specification

Example UrlParams[] : [ { sort: true },{ filter: 'id,5' }, { filter: 'name,test' } ]

Name Parameters Description .array. get,post,put,delete,jsonp for everything, but with arrays get UrlParams[] get model by parameters post model, UrlParams[] post object model put model, UrlParams[] put object model delete UrlParams[] remove object by params jsonp UrlParams[] get jsonp data

Production mode

Nice things to do in production mode:

1. Disable warnings.

If you don't wanna see warning, disable it like this:

if (environment.production) { Resource.enableWarnings = false ; }

Angular AOT

If you are using Angular 2+ and AOT ( Ahead Of Time Compilation ), you need to do this in your app.component: