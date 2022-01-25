openbase logo
ng2-rest

by Dariusz Filipiak
11.0.42 (see all)

Isomorphic, simple, robust REST API library for Browser and NodeJS, ( ts / js ) apps

Overview

Readme

ng2-rest

Isomorphic REST framework for Browser and NodeJS apps.

Simple, robust, efficient REST api for typescript frameworks like: Angular, React, ExpressJS and others.

Nice way to:

  • connect your webapp with RESTfull backend or JSONP api
  • access from NodeJS server third part APIs ( in the same way as in the browser)

Plunker demo

To install package run:

npm install ng2-rest --save

Import Resource class:

import { Resource } from 'ng2-rest';

Resource

Fit you existing API (not only REST) into new fluent objects with Resource class observables. Use power of async in new angular templates;

template.html 

Users:
<ul   *ngIf="model.allUsers() | async; else loader; let users" >

  <li  *ngFor="let user of users"> 
        {{user.id}} {{user.fullName()}} 
          <br>
        <input type="name" [(NgModel)]="user.name" >
        <button (click)="model.update(user)" > Update </button>
  </li>

</ul>

<ng-template #loader> loading users...  </ng-template>

component.ts

class User {
    name: string;
    surname: string;
    id: number;

    fullName() {
        return `Surname: ${this.surname}, Name: ${this.name}`;
    }
}

// Express.js style url endpoint model
// you can ommit "<User>" part is you don't wanna see response interface
// also you can ommit third argument ",User" is you don't wanna
// map response object to User class objects
const rest = Resource.create<User>("http://yourbackend.com/api","users/:id",{'':User} )

class UserComponent {

   // Prepare your beautiful interface
    model = {
     allUsers: () => rest.model()
         .array
         .get()
         .observable // Observable resposne (useful for Angular 2+ html templates)
         .map({ body } => body.json)  , // get all users, body.json => User[] 

     userBy: (id) => rest.model({id})
         .get() // Promise response by default
         .then({ body } => console.log(body.json)) // get user by id,  body.json => User

     update: async (user:User) =>{
         try {
            await rest.model({id:user.id}).put(user) // Promise response by default

            alert('Update sucess')
         } catch(e) {
            alert(e)
         }  
        }
    }

    constructor() { }

}

Specification

Example UrlParams[] : [ { sort: true },{ filter: 'id,5' }, { filter: 'name,test' } ]

NameParametersDescription
.array.get,post,put,delete,jsonpfor everything, but with arrays
getUrlParams[] get model by parameters
postmodel, UrlParams[] post object model
putmodel, UrlParams[]put object model
deleteUrlParams[]remove object by params
jsonpUrlParams[]get jsonp data

Production mode

Nice things to do in production mode:

1. Disable warnings.

If you don't wanna see warning, disable it like this:

if (environment.production) {
  Resource.enableWarnings = false;
}

Angular AOT

If you are using Angular 2+ and AOT ( Ahead Of Time Compilation ), you need to do this in your app.component:

constructor(zone:NgZone) {
    Resource.initAngularNgZone(zone)
}

