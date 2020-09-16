Resource Core is an evolution of ngx-resource lib which provides flexibility for developers. Each developer can implement their own request handlers to easily customize the behavior. In fact, @ngx-resource/core is an abstract common library which uses ResourceHandler to make requests, so it's even possible to use the lib on node.js server side with typescript. You just need to implement a ResourceHandler for it.

All my examples will be based on angular 4.4.4+

Known ResourceHandlers

@ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http . Based on HttpClient from @angular/common/http . Includes ResourceModule.forRoot .

. Based on from . Includes . @ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http-legacy . Based on Http from @angular/http . Includes ResourceModule.forRoot .

. Based on from . Includes . @ngx-resource/handler-cordova-advanced-http . Based on Cordova Plugin Advanced HTTP.

. Based on Cordova Plugin Advanced HTTP. @ngx-resource/handler-fetch . Besed on Fetch API. Not yet created.

Creation of Resource class

() ({ pathPrefix: '/auth' }) export class MyAuthResource extends Resource { ({ method: ResourceRequestMethod.Post, path: '/login' }) login: IResourceMethod<{login: string , password: string }, IReturnData>; ({ path: '/logout' }) logout: IResourceMethod< void , void >; constructor ( handler: ResourceHandler ) { super (handler); } } () ({ pathPrefix: '/user' }) export class UserResource extends Resource { ({ path: '/{!id}' }) getUser: IResourceMethodPromise<{id: string }, IUser>; ({ method: ResourceRequestMethod.Post }) createUser: IResourceMethodPromiseStrict<IUser, IUserQuery, IUserPathParams, IUser>; ({ path: '/test/data' , asResourceResponse: true }) testUserRequest: IResourceMethodPromiseFull<{id: string }, IUser>; constructor ( restHandler: ResourceHandler ) { super (restHandler); } } export class MyService { private user: IUser = null ; constructor ( private myResource: MyAuthResource, private userResource: UserResource ) {} doLogin(login: string , password: string ): Promise < any > { return this .myResource.login({login, password}); } doLogout(): Promise < any > { return this .myResource.logout(); } async loginAndLoadUser(login: string , password: string , userId: string ): Promise < any > { await this .doLogin(login, password); this .user = await this .userResource.getUser({id: userId}); } }

Final url is generated by concatination of $getUrl , $getPathPrefix and $getPath methods of Resource base class.

Is used by ResourceParams decorator for class decoration

List of params:

url?: string; - url of the api server; default ''

- url of the api server; default pathPrefix?: string; - path prefix of the api; default ''

- path prefix of the api; default path?: string; - path of the api; default ''

- path of the api; default headers?: any; - headers; default {}

- headers; default body?: any; - default body; default null

- default body; default params?: any; - default url params; default null

- default url params; default query?: any; - defualt query params; default null

- defualt query params; default rootNode?: string; - key to assign all body; default null

- key to assign all body; default removeTrailingSlash?: boolean; - default true

- default addTimestamp?: boolean | string; - default false

- default withCredentials?: boolean; - default false

- default lean?: boolean; - do no add $ properties on result. Used only with toPromise: false default false

- do no add properties on result. Used only with default mutateBody?: boolean; - if need to mutate provided body with response body. default false

- if need to mutate provided body with response body. default returnAs?: ResourceActionReturnType; - what type response should be returned by action/method . default ResourceActionReturnType.Observable

- what type response should be returned by action/method . default keepEmptyBody?: boolean; - if need to keep empty body object {}

- if need to keep empty body object requestBodyType?: ResourceRequestBodyType; - request body type. default: will be detected automatically. Check for possible body types in the sources of ResourceRequestBodyType. Type detection algorithm check here.

- request body type. default: will be detected automatically. Check for possible body types in the sources of ResourceRequestBodyType. Type detection algorithm check here. responseBodyType?: ResourceResponseBodyType; - response body type. default: ResourceResponseBodyType.JSON Possible body type can be checked here ResourceResponseBodyType.

Is used by ResourceAction decorator for methods.

List of params (is all of the above) plus the following:

method?: ResourceRequestMethod; - method of request. Default ResourceRequestMethod.Get . All possible methods listed in ResourceRequestMethod

- method of request. Default . All possible methods listed in ResourceRequestMethod expectJsonArray?: boolean; - if expected to receive an array. The field is used only with toPromise: false . Default false .

- if expected to receive an array. The field is used only with . Default . resultFactory?: IResourceResultFactory; - custom method to create result object. Default: returns {}

- custom method to create result object. Default: map?: IResourceResponseMap; - custom data mapping method. Default: returns without any changes

- custom data mapping method. Default: filter?: IResourceResponseFilter; - custom data filtering method. Default: returns true

Mainly used to set defaults.

Models

An object with built-in in methods to save, update, and delete a model. Here is an example of a User model.

Note: UserResource should be injected at the beginning in order to use static model method like User.get(<id>) , User.query() , User.remove(<id>)

export interface IPaginationQuery { page?: number ; perPage?: number ; } export interface IGroupQuery extends IPaginationQuery { title?: string ; } export interface IUserQuery extends IPaginationQuery { firstName?: string ; lastName?: string ; groupId?: number ; } export interface IUser { id: number ; userName: string ; firstName: string ; lastName: string ; groupId: string ; } export class GroupResource extends ResourceCRUDPromise<IGroupQuery, Group, Group> { constructor ( restHandler: ResourceHandler ) { super (restHandler); } $resultFactory(data: any , options: IResourceActionInner = {}): any { return new Group(data); } } export class Group extends ResourceModel { readonly $resource = GroupResource; id: number ; title: string ; constructor ( data?: IGroup ) { super (); if (data) { this .$setData(data); } } $setData(data: IGroup) { this .id = data.id; this .title = data.title; } } export class UserResource extends ResourceCRUDPromise<IUserQuery, User, User> { constructor ( restHandler: ResourceHandler ) { super (restHandler); } $resultFactory(data: any , options: IResourceActionInner = {}): any { return new User(data); } } export class User extends ResourceModel implements IUser { readonly $resource = UserResource; id: number ; userName: string ; firstName: string ; lastName: string ; groupId: string ; fullName: string ; constructor ( data?: IUser ) { super (); if (data) { this .$setData(data); } } $setData(data: IUser): this { Object .assign( this , data); this .fullName = ` ${ this .firstName} ${ this .lastName} ` ; return this ; } toJSON() { return _.pick( this , [ 'id' , 'firstName' , 'lastName' , 'groupId' ]); } } async someMethodToCreateGroupAndUser() { const group = new Group(); group.title = 'My group' ; await group.$save(); const user = new User({ userName: 'troyanskiy' , firstName: 'firstName' , lastName: 'lastName' , groupId: group.id }); await user.$save(); const user1 = await this .userResource.get( '1' ); const user2: User = await User.get( 'id' ); }

QueryParams Conversion

You can define the way query params are converted. Set the global config at the root of your app.

ResourceGlobalConfig.queryMappingMethod = ResourceQueryMappingMethod.<CONVERSION_STRATEGY>

{ a : [{ b: 1 , c: [ 2 , 3 ] }] }

With <CONVERSION_STRATEGY> being one of the following:

Plain (default)

No conversion at all

Output: ?a=[Object object]

Bracket

All array elements will be indexed

Output: ?a[0][b]=10383&a[0][c][0]=2&a[0][c][1]=3

JQueryParamsBracket

Implements the standard $.params way of converting

Output: ?a[0][b]=10383&a[0][c][]=2&a[0][c][]=3

It's implementation of ResourceHandler which uses Angular HttpClient

If you are using Angular 5, please use @ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http 5.x

How to install and setup it

& npm i --save @ngx-resource/core @ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http

In you app module