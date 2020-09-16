openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nrr

ng2-resource-rest

by Raman Rasliuk
2.0.4 (see all)

Resource (REST) Client for Angular 2

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@ngx-resource/core@ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http@ngx-resource/handler-cordova-advanced-http@ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http-legacy
npm versionnpm versionnpm versionnpm version

@ngx-resource/core

Resource Core is an evolution of ngx-resource lib which provides flexibility for developers. Each developer can implement their own request handlers to easily customize the behavior. In fact, @ngx-resource/core is an abstract common library which uses ResourceHandler to make requests, so it's even possible to use the lib on node.js server side with typescript. You just need to implement a ResourceHandler for it.

All my examples will be based on angular 4.4.4+

Known ResourceHandlers

  • @ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http. Based on HttpClient from @angular/common/http. Includes ResourceModule.forRoot.
  • @ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http-legacy. Based on Http from @angular/http. Includes ResourceModule.forRoot.
  • @ngx-resource/handler-cordova-advanced-http. Based on Cordova Plugin Advanced HTTP.
  • @ngx-resource/handler-fetch. Besed on Fetch API. Not yet created.

Creation of Resource class

@Injectable()
@ResourceParams({
  // IResourceParams
  pathPrefix: '/auth'
})
export class MyAuthResource extends Resource {

  @ResourceAction({
    // IResourceAction
    method: ResourceRequestMethod.Post,
    path: '/login'
  })
  login: IResourceMethod<{login: string, password: string}, IReturnData>; // will make an post request to /auth/login

  @ResourceAction({
    // IResourceAction
    //method: ResourceRequestMethod.Get is by default
    path: '/logout'
  })
  logout: IResourceMethod<void, void>;
  
  constructor(handler: ResourceHandler) {
    super(handler);
  }
  
}

@Injectable()
@ResourceParams({
  // IResourceParams
  pathPrefix: '/user'
})
export class UserResource extends Resource {
  
  @ResourceAction({
    path: '/{!id}'
  })
  getUser: IResourceMethodPromise<{id: string}, IUser>; // will call /user/id
  
  @ResourceAction({
    method: ResourceRequestMethod.Post
  })
  createUser: IResourceMethodPromiseStrict<IUser, IUserQuery, IUserPathParams, IUser>;
  
  @ResoucreAction({
    path: '/test/data',
    asResourceResponse: true
  })
  testUserRequest: IResourceMethodPromiseFull<{id: string}, IUser>; // will call /test/data and receive repsponse object with headers, status and body
  
  constructor(restHandler: ResourceHandler) {
    super(restHandler);
  }
  
}

// Using created Resource
@Injectable
export class MyService {
  
  private user: IUser = null;

  constructor(private myResource: MyAuthResource, private userResource: UserResource) {}
  
  doLogin(login: string, password: string): Promise<any> {
    return this.myResource.login({login, password});
  }
  
  doLogout(): Promise<any> {
    return this.myResource.logout();
  }
  
  async loginAndLoadUser(login: string, password: string, userId: string): Promise<any> {
    await this.doLogin(login, password);
    this.user = await this.userResource.getUser({id: userId});
  }
  
}

Final url is generated by concatination of $getUrl, $getPathPrefix and $getPath methods of Resource base class.

IResourceParams

Is used by ResourceParams decorator for class decoration

List of params:

  • url?: string; - url of the api server; default ''
  • pathPrefix?: string; - path prefix of the api; default ''
  • path?: string; - path of the api; default ''
  • headers?: any; - headers; default {}
  • body?: any; - default body; default null
  • params?: any; - default url params; default null
  • query?: any; - defualt query params; default null
  • rootNode?: string; - key to assign all body; default null
  • removeTrailingSlash?: boolean; - default true
  • addTimestamp?: boolean | string; - default false
  • withCredentials?: boolean; - default false
  • lean?: boolean; - do no add $ properties on result. Used only with toPromise: false default false
  • mutateBody?: boolean; - if need to mutate provided body with response body. default false
  • returnAs?: ResourceActionReturnType; - what type response should be returned by action/method . default ResourceActionReturnType.Observable
  • keepEmptyBody?: boolean; - if need to keep empty body object {}
  • requestBodyType?: ResourceRequestBodyType; - request body type. default: will be detected automatically. Check for possible body types in the sources of ResourceRequestBodyType. Type detection algorithm check here.
  • responseBodyType?: ResourceResponseBodyType; - response body type. default: ResourceResponseBodyType.JSON Possible body type can be checked here ResourceResponseBodyType.

IResourceAction

Is used by ResourceAction decorator for methods.

List of params (is all of the above) plus the following:

  • method?: ResourceRequestMethod; - method of request. Default ResourceRequestMethod.Get. All possible methods listed in ResourceRequestMethod
  • expectJsonArray?: boolean; - if expected to receive an array. The field is used only with toPromise: false. Default false.
  • resultFactory?: IResourceResultFactory; - custom method to create result object. Default: returns {}
  • map?: IResourceResponseMap; - custom data mapping method. Default: returns without any changes
  • filter?: IResourceResponseFilter; - custom data filtering method. Default: returns true

ResourceGlobalConfig

Mainly used to set defaults.

Models

An object with built-in in methods to save, update, and delete a model. Here is an example of a User model.

Note: UserResource should be injected at the beginning in order to use static model method like User.get(<id>), User.query(), User.remove(<id>)


export interface IPaginationQuery {
  page?: number;
  perPage?: number;
}

export interface IGroupQuery extends IPaginationQuery {
  title?: string;
}

export interface IUserQuery extends IPaginationQuery {
  firstName?: string;
  lastName?: string;
  groupId?: number;
}

export interface IUser {
  id: number;
  userName: string;
  firstName: string;
  lastName: string;
  groupId: string;
}

export class GroupResource extends ResourceCRUDPromise<IGroupQuery, Group, Group> {
  
  constructor(restHandler: ResourceHandler) {
    super(restHandler);
  }
  
  $resultFactory(data: any, options: IResourceActionInner = {}): any {
    return new Group(data);
  }
  
}

export class Group extends ResourceModel {
  
  readonly $resource = GroupResource;

  id: number;
  title: string;
  
  constructor(data?: IGroup) {
    super();
    if (data) {
      this.$setData(data);
    }
  }
  
  $setData(data: IGroup) {
    this.id = data.id;
    this.title = data.title;
  }
  
}

export class UserResource extends ResourceCRUDPromise<IUserQuery, User, User> {
  
  constructor(restHandler: ResourceHandler) {
      super(restHandler);
  }
  
  $resultFactory(data: any, options: IResourceActionInner = {}): any {
    return new User(data);
  }
  
}

export class User extends ResourceModel implements IUser {

  readonly $resource = UserResource;

  id: number;
  userName: string;
  firstName: string;
  lastName: string;
  groupId: string;
  
  fullName: string; // generated from first name and last name
  
  constructor(data?: IUser) {
    super();
    if (data) {
      this.$setData(data);
    }
  }
  
  $setData(data: IUser): this {
    Object.assign(this, data);
    this.fullName = `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
    return this;
  }
  
  toJSON() {
    // here i'm using lodash lib pick method.
    return _.pick(this, ['id', 'firstName', 'lastName', 'groupId']);
  }

}


// example of using the staff
async someMethodToCreateGroupAndUser() {

  // Creation a group
  const group = new Group();
  group.title = 'My group';
  
  // Saving the group
  await group.$save();
  
  // Creating an user
  const user = new User({
    userName: 'troyanskiy',
    firstName: 'firstName',
    lastName: 'lastName',
    groupId: group.id
  });
  
  // Saving the user
  await user.$save();
  
  
  // Query data from server
  
  const user1 = await this.userResource.get('1');
  
  // or
  
  const user2: User = await User.get('id');
  
}

QueryParams Conversion

You can define the way query params are converted. Set the global config at the root of your app.

ResourceGlobalConfig.queryMappingMethod = ResourceQueryMappingMethod.<CONVERSION_STRATEGY>

{
  a: [{ b:1, c: [2, 3] }]
}

With <CONVERSION_STRATEGY> being one of the following:

Plain (default)

No conversion at all

Output: ?a=[Object object]

Bracket

All array elements will be indexed

Output: ?a[0][b]=10383&a[0][c][0]=2&a[0][c][1]=3

JQueryParamsBracket

Implements the standard $.params way of converting

Output: ?a[0][b]=10383&a[0][c][]=2&a[0][c][]=3

@ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http

It's implementation of ResourceHandler which uses Angular HttpClient

If you are using Angular 5, please use @ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http 5.x

How to install and setup it

& npm i --save @ngx-resource/core @ngx-resource/handler-ngx-http

In you app module


// AoT requires an exported function for factories
export function myHandlerFactory(http: HttpClient) {
    return new MyResourceHandler(http);
}

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    BrowserAnimationsModule,
    HttpClientModule,

    // Default ResourceHandler uses class `ResourceHandlerHttpClient`
    ResourceModule.forRoot()
    
    // Or set you own handler
    //ResourceModule.forRoot({
    //  handler: { provide: ResourceHandler, useFactory: (myHandlerFactory), deps: [HttpClient] }
    //})
  ],
  declarations: [...],
  bootstrap: [...],
  entryComponents: [...],
  providers: [...]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Docs about @ngx-resource/core

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial