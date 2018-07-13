Please note that this repo has been deprecated. Code and issues are being migrated to a monorepo at https://github.com/angular-redux/platform where we are beginning work on a new and improved v10. To file any new issues or see the state of the current code base, we would love to see you there! Thanks for your support!

Which Version to use?

Angular 6+

@angular-redux/store@^9 is what you need. This consumes breaking changes from RxJS and Angular 6, as well as updated typedefs from Redux 4.

Angular 5

Use @angular-redux/store@^7 - this version supports Angular 5, and also changes to using lettable operators.

Angular 4 or lower

Use @angular-redux/store@^6 - This supports Angular 4 and earlier.

Support for @angular-redux/store@6 ?

Where possible, I will be maintaining and applying any fixes / enhancements for v7 into v6 where it does not introduce a breaking change.

I made a few mistakes trying to publish fixes / etc to two major versions, which caused some releases to get tagged incorrectly and caused some confusion. Sorry for any confusion this has caused, and will do better on avoiding this in the future, and being more transparent with the releases that are going out.

Angular bindings for Redux.

For Angular 1 see ng-redux

What is Redux?

Redux is a popular approach to managing state in applications. It emphasises:

A single, immutable data store.

One-way data flow.

An approach to change based on pure functions and a stream of actions.

You can find lots of excellent documentation here: Redux.

What is @angular-redux?

We provide a set of npm packages that help you integrate your redux store into your Angular 2+ applications. Our approach helps you by bridging the gap with some of Angular's advanced features, including:

Change processing with RxJS observables.

Compile time optimizations with NgModule and Ahead-of-Time compilation.

and Ahead-of-Time compilation. Integration with the Angular change detector.

Getting Started

Examples

Here are some examples of the angular-redux family of packages in action:

Companion Packages

Resources

In-Depth Usage

@angular-redux/store uses an approach to redux based on RxJS Observables to select and transform data on its way out of the store and into your UI or side-effect handlers. Observables are an efficient analogue to reselect for the RxJS-heavy Angular world.

Read more here: Select Pattern

We also have a number of 'cookbooks' for specific Angular topics:

Hacking on angular-redux/store

Want to hack on angular-redux/store or any of the related packages? Feel free to do so, but please test your changes before making any PRs.

Here's how to do that:

Write unit tests. You can check that they work by running npm test . Run the linter. If your editor doesn't do it automatically, do it manually with npm run lint . Test your changes in a 'real world scenario'. We use the example-app for this, using some npm fakery to 'publish the package locally':

clone the example app ( git clone https://github.com/angular-redux/example-app.git )

) generate a 'local package' ( cd to your angular-redux/store clone and run npm pack ). This will create a .tgz file.

to your clone and run ). This will create a file. hook your 'local package' up to your example-app ( cd to your example-app clone and run npm install --save /path/to/the/tgz/file/from/above )

to your example-app clone and run ) run ng serve --aot

Please make sure your changes pass Angular's AoT compiler, because it's a bit finicky with TS syntax.