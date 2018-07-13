Please note that this repo has been deprecated. Code and issues are being migrated to a monorepo at https://github.com/angular-redux/platform where we are beginning work on a new and improved v10. To file any new issues or see the state of the current code base, we would love to see you there! Thanks for your support!
@angular-redux/store@^9 is what you need. This consumes breaking changes from RxJS and Angular 6, as well as updated typedefs from Redux 4.
Use
@angular-redux/store@^7 - this version supports Angular 5, and also changes to using lettable operators.
Use
@angular-redux/store@^6 - This supports Angular 4 and earlier.
@angular-redux/store@6?
Where possible, I will be maintaining and applying any fixes / enhancements for v7 into v6 where it does not introduce a breaking change.
I made a few mistakes trying to publish fixes / etc to two major versions, which caused some releases to get tagged incorrectly and caused some confusion. Sorry for any confusion this has caused, and will do better on avoiding this in the future, and being more transparent with the releases that are going out.
Angular bindings for Redux.
For Angular 1 see ng-redux
Redux is a popular approach to managing state in applications. It emphasises:
You can find lots of excellent documentation here: Redux.
We provide a set of npm packages that help you integrate your redux store into your Angular 2+ applications. Our approach helps you by bridging the gap with some of Angular's advanced features, including:
NgModule and Ahead-of-Time compilation.
Here are some examples of the
angular-redux family of packages in action:
@angular-redux/store uses an approach to redux based on RxJS Observables to
select and transform
data on its way out of the store and into your UI or side-effect handlers. Observables
are an efficient analogue to
reselect for the RxJS-heavy Angular world.
Read more here: Select Pattern
We also have a number of 'cookbooks' for specific Angular topics:
Want to hack on angular-redux/store or any of the related packages? Feel free to do so, but please test your changes before making any PRs.
Here's how to do that:
npm test.
npm run lint.
git clone https://github.com/angular-redux/example-app.git)
cd to your
angular-redux/store clone and run
npm pack). This will create a
.tgz file.
cd to your example-app clone and run
npm install --save /path/to/the/tgz/file/from/above)
ng serve --aot
Please make sure your changes pass Angular's AoT compiler, because it's a bit finicky with TS syntax.