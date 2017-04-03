This repository is for demonstration purposes of how it can be implemented in Angular and is not maintaned. Please fork and maintain your own version of this repository.

Simple rating control for your angular2 applications using bootstrap3. Does not depend of jquery. If you want to use it without bootstrap - simply create proper css classes. Please star a project if you liked it, or create an issue if you have problems with it.

Installation

Install npm module: npm install ngx-rating --save If you are using system.js you may want to add this into map and package config: { "map" : { "ngx-rating" : "node_modules/ngx-rating" }, "packages" : { "ngx-rating" : { "main" : "index.js" , "defaultExtension" : "js" } } }

Usage

Import RatingModule module in your app, and use a component in your html:

< rating [( ngModel )]= "model.rating" [ max ]= "5" iconClass = "fa-star" fullIcon = "★" emptyIcon = "☆" [ readonly ]= "false" [ disabled ]= "false" [ required ]= "true" [ float ]= "true" [ titles ]= "['one', 'two', 'three', 'four', 'five']" > </ rating >

<rating> : [(ngModel)]="variable" Model to be changed on rating selection. This argument is required . [max]="number" Number of rating items (rating stars). Default is 5 . iconClass="string" Css class to be used as an icon. Default is star-icon . fullIcon="string" UTF character to be used as filled rating item. Default is ★ . emptyIcon="string" UTF character to be used as empty rating item. Default is ☆ . [readonly]="true|false" Indicates if rating should be readonly. If rating is readonly, then the user cannot vote, only can see a result. Default is false [disabled]="true|false" Indicates if rating should be disabled. If rating is disabled then it will not be shown. Default is false [required]="true|false" Indicates if rating should be required. With this you can use ngForm and validation capabilities of angular 2. Default is false [float]="true|false" If set to true then user can select half-of-star too. Default is false [titles]="true|false" Array of titles for each item in the rating.

Sample

import {Component} from "@angular/core" ; import {RatingModule} from "ngx-rating" ; ({ selector: "app" , template: ` <div class="container"> <!-- regular rating --> <rating [(ngModel)]="starsCount"></rating> <br/><br/> <!-- rating with 10 stars --> <rating [(ngModel)]="starsCount" [max]="10"> </rating> <br/><br/> <!-- rating with custom icons --> <rating [(ngModel)]="starsCount" fullIcon="◆" emptyIcon="◇"> </rating> <br/><br/> <!-- rating readonly --> <rating [(ngModel)]="starsCount" [readonly]="true"> </rating> <br/><br/> <!-- rating disabled --> <rating [(ngModel)]="starsCount" [disabled]="true"> </rating> <br/><br/> <!-- rating required --> <rating [(ngModel)]="starsCount" [required]="true"> </rating> <br/><br/> <!-- rating with half stars --> <rating [(ngModel)]="starsCount" [float]="true"> </rating> <br/><br/> <!-- rating with custom titles --> <rating [(ngModel)]="starsCount" [titles]="['one', 'two', 'three', 'four', 'five']"> </rating> <br/><br/> </div> ` , directives: [Rating] }) export class Sample1App { starsCount: number ; } ({ imports: [ RatingModule ], declarations: [ App ], bootstrap: [ App ] }) export class AppModule { }

Take a look on samples in ./sample for more examples of usages.