Simple popover control for your angular2 applications using bootstrap3. Does not depend of jquery. If you don't want to use it without bootstrap - simply create proper css classes. Please star a project if you liked it, or create an issue if you have problems with it.

Installation

Install npm module: npm install ngx-popover --save If you are using system.js you may want to add this into map and package config: { "map" : { "ngx-popover" : "node_modules/ngx-popover" }, "packages" : { "ngx-popover" : { "main" : "index.js" , "defaultExtension" : "js" } } }

Usage

Import PopoverModule in your app and start using a component:

< div popover = "content to be shown in the popover" popoverTitle = "Popover header" popoverPlacement = "top" [ popoverOnHover ]= "false" [ popoverCloseOnClickOutside ]= "true" [ popoverCloseOnMouseOutside ]= "false" [ popoverDisabled ]= "false" [ popoverAnimation ]= "true" [ popoverDismissTimeout ]= "1000" > element on which this popover is applied. </ div >

Example of usage with dynamic html content:

< popover-content # myPopover title = "Popover title" placement = "left" [ animation ]= "true" [ closeOnClickOutside ]= "true" > < b > Very </ b > < span style = "color: #C21F39" > Dynamic </ span > < span style = "color: #00b3ee" > Reusable </ span > < b > < i > < span style = "color: #ffc520" > Popover With </ span > </ i > </ b > < small > Html support </ small > . </ popover-content > < button [ popover ]= "myPopover" > element on which this popover is applied. </ button >

<div popover> : popover="string" The message to be shown in the popover. popoverTitle="string" Popover title text. popoverPlacement="top|bottom|left|right|auto|auto top|auto bottom|auto left|auto right" Indicates where the popover should be placed. When using "auto" modifier, will show in opposite direction if not enough room. Default is "bottom" . [popoverDisabled]="true|false" Indicates if popover should be disabled. If popover is disabled then it will not be shown. Default is false [popoverAnimation]="true|false" Indicates if all popover should be shown with animation or not. Default is true . [popoverOnHover]="true|false" If set to true then popover will open on mouse over instead of mouse click. Default is false . [popoverCloseOnMouseOutside]="true|false" Indicates if popover should be closed when user mouse outside of it. Default is false . [popoverCloseOnClickOutside]="true|false" Indicates if popover should be closed when user click outside of it. Default is false . [popoverDismissTimeout]="number" Used to automatically dismiss popover after given amount of time. Default is 0 , means disabled.

: <popover-content> : placement="top|bottom|left|right|auto|auto top|auto bottom|auto left|auto right" Indicates where the popover should be placed. When using "auto" modifier, will show in opposite direction if not enough room. Default is "bottom" . [animation]="true|false" Indicates if all popover should be shown with animation or not. Default is true . [closeOnMouseOutside]="true|false" Indicates if popover should be closed when user mouse outside of it. Default is false . [closeOnClickOutside]="true|false" Indicates if popover should be closed when you click outside of it. Default is false .

:

Sample

import {Component} from "@angular/core" ; import {PopoverModule} from "ngx-popover" ; ({ selector: "app" , template: ` <div class="container"> <!-- regular popover --> <p> It is a long established <span popover="Hello fact!" popoverTitle="Fact #1"><b>click this fact</b></span> that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout. The point of using Lorem Ipsum is that it has a more-or-less normal distribution of letters, as opposed to using 'Content here, content here', making it look like readable English. <span popover="many, but not all" popoverPlacement="left"><b>Many desktop</b></span> publishing packages and web page editors now use Lorem Ipsum as their default model text, and a search for 'lorem ipsum' will uncover many web sites still in their infancy. <span popover="various, but not all" popoverPlacement="right"><b>Various versions</b></span> have evolved over the years, sometimes by accident, <span popover="another hint" popoverPlacement="top"><b>sometimes on purpose</b></span> (injected humour and the like) </p> <br/> <button popover="Hello popover. Now click outside." [popoverCloseOnClickOutside]="true"> click to open popover that will be closed when you click outside of it. </button> <!-- popover with dynamic html content --> <br/><br/> <div> <popover-content #myPopover title="this header can be omitted" [closeOnClickOutside]="true"> <b>Very</b> <span style="color: #C21F39">Dynamic</span> <span style="color: #00b3ee">Reusable</span> <b><i><span style="color: #ffc520">Popover With</span></i></b> <small>Html support</small>. Click outside of this popover and it will be dismissed automatically. </popover-content> <button [popover]="myPopover">click this button to see a popover</button> </div> <!-- popover show on hover --> <br/> <div> <button popover="Hello popover" [popoverOnHover]="true">hover this button to see a popover</button> </div> <!-- popover show on hover and hide only when mouse over outside of the popover --> <br/> <div> <button popover="Hello popover" popoverPlacement="right" [popoverOnHover]="true" [popoverCloseOnMouseOutside]="true"> hover this button to see a popover, allows to create interactive popovers </button> </div> <!-- popover show on hover --> <br/> <div> <button popover="Hello dismissible popover" [popoverDismissTimeout]="2000">click to see this popover. This popover will be dismissed in two seconds</button> </div> </div> ` }) export class App { } ({ imports: [ PopoverModule ], declarations: [ App ], bootstrap: [ App ] }) export class AppModule { }

Take a look on samples in ./sample for more examples of usages.