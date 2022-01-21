Useful pipes for Angular with no external dependencies
Use npm to install the package
$ npm install ngx-pipes --save
You could either add into your module
imports the
NgPipesModule in order to add all of the pipes, Or add a specific module such as
NgArrayPipesModule,
NgObjectPipesModule,
NgStringPipesModule,
NgMathPipesModule,
NgDatePipesModule or
NgBooleanPipesModule.
import {NgPipesModule} from 'ngx-pipes';
@NgModule({
// ...
imports: [
// ...
NgPipesModule
]
})
Pipes are also injectable and can be used in Components / Services / etc..
import {ReversePipe} from 'ngx-pipes';
@Component({
// ..
providers: [ReversePipe]
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private reversePipe: ReversePipe) {
this.reversePipe.transform('foo'); // Returns: "oof"
}
// ..
}
You can also use pipes as part of your template for ex.
<p>{{ 'foo' | reverse }}</p> <!-- Output: "oof" -->
and it's also possible to stack multiple pipes
<p>{{ ' foo' | ltrim | reverse }}</p> <!-- Output: "oof" -->
Time ago pipe converts date to 'just now', 'X days ago', 'last week', 'X days ago', etc..
Usage:
string | timeAgo
import * as moment from 'moment';
const now = new Date();
// timeAgo also supports moment.js objects
const lastWeek = moment().subtract(10, 'days');
<span>Updated: {{now | timeAgo}}</span> <!-- Output: "just now" -->
<span>Updated: {{lastWeek | timeAgo}}</span> <!-- Output: "last week" -->
Prefixes input string with "a" or "an".
Usage:
string | aOrAn
<span>This is a picture of {{imageDescription | aOrAn}}</span>
Repeats a string n times
Usage:
string | repeat: times: [separator|optional]
<p>{{ 'example' | repeat: 3: '@' }}</p> <!-- Output: "example@example@example" -->
Scans string and replace
{i} placeholders by equivalent member of the array
Usage:
string | scan: [ARRAY]
<p>{{'Hey {0}, {1}' | scan: ['foo', 'bar']}}</p> <!-- Output: "Hey foo, bar" -->
Shortening a string by length and providing a custom string to denote an omission
Usage:
string | shorten: length: [suffix|optional]: [wordBreak boolean|optional]
<p>{{'Hey foo bar' | shorten: 3: '...'}}</p> <!-- Output: "Hey..." -->
Strips a HTML tags from string and providing which tags should not be removed
Usage:
string | stripTags: [ARRAY]
<p>{{'<a href="">foo</a> <p class="foo">bar</p>' | stripTags }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo bar" -->
<p>{{'<a href="">foo</a> <p class="foo">bar</p>' | stripTags: 'p'}}</p> <!-- Output: foo <p class="foo">bar</p> -->
Uppercase first letter of first word
<p>{{'foo bar' | ucfirst }}</p> <!-- Output: "Foo bar" -->
Uppercase first letter every word
<p>{{'foo bar' | ucwords }}</p> <!-- Output: "Foo Bar" -->
<p>{{'shaquille o'neal' | ucwords }}</p> <!-- Output: "Shaquille O'Neal" -->
Strips characters from the beginning and end of a string (default character is space).
Usage:
string | trim: [characters|optional]
<p>{{' foo ' | trim }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo" -->
<p>{{'foobarfoo' | trim: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "bar" -->
Strips characters from the beginning of a string (default character is space).
Usage:
string | ltrim: [characters|optional]
<p>{{' foo ' | ltrim }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo " -->
<p>{{'foobarfoo' | ltrim: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "barfoo" -->
Strips characters from the end of a string (default character is space).
Usage:
string | rtrim: [characters|optional]
<p>{{' foo ' | rtrim }}</p> <!-- Output: " foo" -->
<p>{{'foobarfoo' | rtrim: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "foobar" -->
Reverses a string
Usage:
string | reverse
<p>{{'foo bar' | reverse }}</p> <!-- Output: "rab oof" -->
Slugify a string (lower case and add dash between words).
Usage:
string | slugify
<p>{{'Foo Bar' | slugify }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo-bar" -->
<p>{{'Some Text To Slugify' | slugify }}</p> <!-- Output: "some-text-to-slugify" -->
Camelize a string replaces dashes and underscores and converts to camelCase string.
Usage:
string | camelize
<p>{{'foo_bar' | camelize }}</p> <!-- Output: "fooBar" -->
<p>{{'some_dashed-with-underscore' | camelize }}</p> <!-- Output: "someDashedWithUnderscore" -->
<p>{{'-dash_first-' | camelize }}</p> <!-- Output: "dashFirst" -->
Removes accents from Latin characters.
Usage:
string | latinise
<p>{{'Féé' | latinise }}</p> <!-- Output: "Fee" -->
<p>{{'foo' | latinise }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo" -->
Converts a string with new lines into an array of each line.
Usage:
string | lines
<p>{{'Some\nSentence with\r\nNew line' | lines }}</p> <!-- Output: "['Some', 'Sentence with', 'New line']" -->
Converts camelCase string to underscore.
Usage:
string | underscore
<p>{{'angularIsAwesome' | underscore }}</p> <!-- Output: "angular_is_awesome" -->
<p>{{'FooBar' | underscore }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo_bar" -->
Tests if a string matches a pattern.
Usage:
string | test: {RegExp}: {Flags}
<p>{{'foo 42' | test: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: true -->
<p>{{'42 foo' | test: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: false -->
<p>{{'FOO' | test: '^foo': 'i' }}</p> <!-- Output: true -->
Returns array of matched elements in string.
Usage:
string | match: {RegExp}: {Flags}
<p>{{'foo 42' | match: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: '42' -->
<p>{{'42 foo' | match: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: null -->
<p>{{'FOO' | match: '^foo': 'i' }}</p> <!-- Output: 'FOO' -->
Left pad a string to a given length using a given pad character (default is a space)
Usage:
string | lpad: length: [padCharacter:string|optional]
<p>{{'foo' | lpad: 5}}</p> <!-- Output: " foo" -->
<!-- Cast a number to string in order to left pad it with zeros -->
<p>{{String(3) | lpad: 5: '0'}}</p> <!-- Output: "00003" -->
Right pad a string to a given length using a given pad character (default is a space)
Usage:
string | rpad: length: [padCharacter:string|optional]
<p>{{'Foo' | rpad: 5: '#'}}</p> <!-- Output: "Foo##" -->
Make a singular string plural. Optional
quantity argument specifies how many of the singular string there are.
Usage:
string | makePluralString: [quantity:string|optional]
<span>{{'Painting' | makePluralString}}</span> <!-- Output: "Paintings" -->
<span>{{'Painting' | makePluralString: 1}}</span> <!-- Output: "Painting" -->
<span>{{'One Painting' | makePluralString: 1}}</span> <!-- Output: "One Painting" -->
<span>{{'Painting' | makePluralString: 4}}</span> <!-- Output: "Paintings" -->
<span>{{'Four Painting' | makePluralString: 4}}</span> <!-- Output: "Four Paintings" -->
Wrap a string between a prefix and a suffix
Usage:
string | wrap: prefix: suffix
<p>{{'Foo' | wrap: 'nice prefix ': ' and awesome suffix!'}}</p> <!-- Output: "nice prefix Foo and awesome suffix!" -->
Returns array of diff between arrays
Usage:
array | diff: [ARRAY]: [ARRAY]: ... : [ARRAY]
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 4];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | diff: [1, 2]"> <!-- Array: [3, 4] -->
Flattens nested array, passing shallow will mean it will only be flattened a single level
Usage:
array | flatten: [shallow|optional]
this.items = [1,2,3,[4,5,6,[7,8,9],[10,11,12,13,[14],[15],[16, [17]]]]];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | flatten">
<!-- Array: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17] -->
Slicing off the end of the array by n elements
Usage:
array | initial: n
this.items = [first, second, third];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | initial: 1"> <!-- Array: [first, second] -->
Slicing off the start of the array by n elements
Usage:
array | tail: n
this.items = [first, second, third];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | tail: 1"> <!-- Array: [second, third] -->
Returns the intersections of an arrays
Usage:
array | intersection: [ARRAY]: [ARRAY]: ... : [ARRAY]
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | intersection: [1, 2, 3]: [3, 6]"> <!-- Array: [3] -->
Returns an array with range of numbers
Usage:
range: [start: number, default = '1']: [count: number]: [step: number | optional, default = '1']
this.items = this.rangePipe.transform(1, 5); // Returns: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
<li *ngFor="let item of items"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] -->
Reverses an array
Usage:
array | reverse
this.items = [1, 2, 3];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | reverse"> <!-- Array: [3, 2, 1] -->
Removes un-truthy values from array
Usage:
array | truthify
this.items = [null, 1, false, undefined, 2, 0, 3, NaN, 4, ''];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | truthify"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3, 4] -->
Combine two arrays
Usage:
array | union: [ARRAY]
this.items = [1, 2, 3];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | union: [[4]]"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3, 4] -->
Removes duplicates from array
Usage:
array | unique: 'Property (Optional)'
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | unique"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3] -->
Returns array without specific elements
Usage:
array | without: [ARRAY]
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | without: [1,3]"> <!-- Array: [2, 2] -->
Returns array of properties values
Usage:
array | pluck: propertyName
this.items = [
{
a: 1,
b: {
c: 4
}
},
{
a: 2,
b: {
c: 5
}
},
{
a: 3,
b: {
c: 6
}
},
];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | pluck: 'a'"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3] -->
<li *ngFor="let item of items | pluck: 'b.c'"> <!-- Array: [4, 5, 6] -->
Returns randomly shuffled array
Usage:
array | shuffle
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | shuffle"> <!-- Array: [4, 1, 6, 2, 5, 3] -->
Returns true if every elements of the array fits the predicate otherwise false
Usage:
array | every: predicate
this.itemsOne = [1, 1, 1];
this.itemsTwo = [1, 1, 2];
this.itemsThree = [2, 2, 2];
this.predicate = (value: any, index: number, array: any[]): boolean => {
return value === 1;
};
<p>{{ itemsOne | every: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ itemsTwo | every: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ itemsThree | every: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Returns true if some elements of the array fits the predicate otherwise false
Usage:
array | some: predicate
this.itemsOne = [1, 1, 1];
this.itemsTwo = [1, 1, 2];
this.itemsThree = [2, 2, 2];
this.predicate = (value: any, index: number, array: any[]): boolean => {
return value === 1;
};
<p>{{ itemsOne | some: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ itemsTwo | some: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ itemsThree | some: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Returns sample items randomly from array
Usage:
array | sample: [amount | default = 1]
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sample }}</p> <!-- Output: "[2]" -->
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sample: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "[4, 3]" -->
Returns object of grouped by items by discriminator, and supports nested properties.
Usage:
array | groupBy: [string[] | string | Function]: [delimiter: string | optional, default = '|']
this.arrayObject = [
{id: 1, elm: 'foo', value: 0},
{id: 2, elm: 'bar', value: 1},
{id: 3, elm: 'foo', value: 2},
{id: 4, elm: 'foo', value: 2}
];
this.arrayNestedObject = [
{id: 1, prop: { deep: 'foo' }},
{id: 2, prop: { deep: 'bar' }},
{id: 3, prop: { deep: 'foo' }},
{id: 4, prop: { deep: 'bar' }}
];
<p>{{ arrayObject | groupBy: 'elm' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "{foo: [{id: 1, elm: 'foo', value: 0}, {id: 3, elm: 'foo', value: 2}, {id: 4, elm: 'foo', value: 2}], bar: [{id: 2, elm: 'bar', value: 1}]}" -->
<p>{{ arrayObject | groupBy: ['elm', 'value'] }}</p>
<!-- Output: "{'foo|0': [{elm: foo, value: 0}], 'bar|1': [{elm:bar,value: 1}], 'foo|2': [{elm:foo, value: 2}], 'bar|3': [{elm:bar, value: 3}]}" -->
<p>{{ arrayObject | groupBy: ['elm', 'value']: '_' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "{foo_0: [{elm: foo, value: 0}], bar_1: [{elm:bar,value: 1}], foo_2: [{elm:foo, value: 2}], bar_3: [{elm:bar, value: 3}]}" -->
<p>{{ arrayNestedObject | groupBy: 'prop.deep' }}</p>
<!-- Output:{foo: [{id: 1, prop: {deep: foo}}, {id: 3, prop: {deep: foo}}], bar: [{id: 2, prop: {deep: bar}}, {id: 4, prop: {deep: bar}}]}" -->
Identical to groupBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.
Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes
Returns object array of grouped by items by discriminator
Usage:
array | filterBy: [prop, nested.prop, ...]: search: [strict | optional]
this.users = [
{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }},
{id: 2, first_name: 'Jane', last_name: 'West', work: { company: 'AAA Solutions' }},
{id: 3, first_name: 'Bruce', last_name: 'John', work: { company: 'Bar Tech' }},
{id: 4, first_name: 'William', last_name: 'Cent', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo'}]}
];
<!-- Returns users with `id` of 1 -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['id']: 1 }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech', previous_company: '' }}]" -->
<!-- filterBy also support nested properties -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['work.company']: 'Bar Tech' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{ "id": 3, "first_name": "Bruce", "last_name": "John", "work": { "company": "Bar Tech", "previous_company": "" } }]" -->
<!-- filterBy also support nested properties inside of an array -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['arr.name']: 'foo' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 4, first_name: 'William', last_name: 'Cent', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo'}]}]" -->
<!-- Return users whose first name or last name is 'John'. -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['first_name', 'last_name']: 'John' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech', previous_company: '' }}]" -->
<!-- Return users whose first name or last name is 'John' or 'Cent'. -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['first_name', 'last_name']: ['John', 'Cent'] }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech', previous_company: '' }}, {id: 3, first_name: 'Bruce', last_name: 'John', work: { company: 'Bar Tech' }}, {id: 4, first_name: 'William', last_name: 'Cent', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo'}]}]" -->
Identical to filterBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.
Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes
Returns ordered array by configuration
Usage:
array | orderBy: [prop, nested.prop, array of props, ...]
const numbers = [2, 1, 3];
const obj = [
{id: 4, name: 'Dave', amount: 2},
{id: 2, name: 'Michael', amount: 2},
{id: 3, name: 'Dan', amount: 1},
{id: 1, name: 'John', amount: 1}
];
const deepObj = [
{id: 1, name: 'John', amount: 1337, deep: {prop: 4}},
{id: 2, name: 'Michael', amount: 42, deep: {prop: 2}},
{id: 3, name: 'Dan', amount: 1, deep: {prop: 1}},
{id: 4, name: 'Dave', amount: 2, deep: {prop: 3}}
];
<!-- Returns array ordered by value -->
<p>{{ numbers | orderBy }}</p> <!-- Output: [1, 2, 3] -->
<p>{{ numbers | orderBy: '-' }}</p> <!-- Output: [3, 2, 1] -->
<!-- Returns array ordered by value of property -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: 'amount' }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 3, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 1, ...}] -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: '-amount' }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 3, ...}] -->
<!-- Returns array ordered by value of deep property -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: 'deep.prop' }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 3, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 1, ...}] -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: '-deep.prop' }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 3, ...}] -->
<!-- Returns array ordered by mutliple properties -->
<p>{{ obj | orderBy: ['amount', 'id'] }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 3, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 4, ...}] -->
Identical to orderBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.
Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes
Returns chunked array or string by size
Usage:
array | size: [number | default = 1]
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] | chunk: 2 }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[[1, 2], [3, 4], [5]]" -->
Returns object of an array of key value pairs
Usage:
array | fromPairs
<p>{{ [['foo', 1], ['bar', 2]] | fromPairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: 1, bar: 2}" -->
<p>{{ [['foo', [1, 2]], ['bar', [3, 4]]] | fromPairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: [1, 2], bar: [3, 4]}" -->
Returns array of object keys
Usage:
object | keys
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | keys }}</p> <!-- Output: "['foo', 'bar']" -->
Returns array of object values
Usage:
object | values
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | values }}</p> <!-- Output: "[1, 2]" -->
Returns array of an object key value pairs
Usage:
object | pairs
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "[['foo', 1], ['bar', 2]]" -->
<p>{{ {foo: [1, 2], bar: [3, 4]} | pairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "[['foo', [1, 2]], ['bar', [3, 4]]]" -->
Returns object with picked keys from object
Usage:
object | pick: [key | string]]
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pick: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: 1}" -->
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pick: 'foo': 'bar' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: 1, bar: 2}" -->
Returns object after omitting keys from object (opposite of pick)
Usage:
object | omit: [key | string]]
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | omit: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{bar: 2}" -->
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | omit: 'foo': 'bar' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{}" -->
Returns object with inverted keys and values. in case of equal values, subsequent values overwrite property assignments of previous values.
Usage:
object | invert
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invert }}</p> <!-- Output: "{1: 'foo', 2: 'bar'}" -->
Returns object with inverted keys and values. in case of equal values, will add to an array.
Usage:
object | invertBy: [Function | optional]
this.cb = (value): string => {
return `name_${value}`;
};
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invertBy }}</p> <!-- Output: "{1: ['foo'], 2: ['bar']}" -->
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invertBy: cb }}</p> <!-- Output: "{name_1: ['foo'], name_2: ['bar']}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1, b: 2, c: 1, d: 2} | invertBy }}</p> <!-- Output: "{1: ['a', 'c'], 2: ['b', 'd']}" -->
Returns a diff object of two objects
Usage:
object | diffObj: Object
<p>{{ {a: 1} | diffObj: {a: 1} }}</p> <!-- Output: "{}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1} | diffObj: {a: 2} }}</p> <!-- Output: "{a: 1}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1, b: 2} | diffObj: {a: 1, b: 1} }}</p> <!-- Output: "{b: 2}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1, b: 2, c: {d: 3} } | diffObj: {a: 1, b: 1, c: {d: 1} } }}</p> <!-- Output: "{b: 2, c: {d: 3}}" -->
Returns the minimum of a given array
Usage:
array | min
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3] | min }}</p> <!-- Output: "1" -->
Returns the maximum of a given array
Usage:
array | max
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3] | max }}</p> <!-- Output: "3" -->
Returns the sum of a given array
Usage:
array | sum
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sum }}</p> <!-- Output: "10" -->
Returns the average of a given array
Usage:
array | average
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3] | average }}</p> <!-- Output: "2" -->
<p>{{ [1, 2] | average }}</p> <!-- Output: "1.5" -->
Returns percentage between numbers
Usage:
number | percentage: [total | default = 100]: [floor | default = false]
<p>{{ 5 | percentage }}</p> <!-- Output: "5" -->
<p>{{ 5 | percentage: 160 }}</p> <!-- Output: "3.125" -->
<p>{{ 5 | percentage: 160: true }}</p> <!-- Output: "3" -->
Returns ceil of a number by precision
Usage:
number | ceil: [precision | default = 0]
<p>{{ 42.123 | ceil }}</p> <!-- Output: "43" -->
<p>{{ 42.123 | ceil: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "42.13" -->
Returns floor of a number by precision
Usage:
number | floor: [precision | default = 0]
<p>{{ 42.123 | floor }}</p> <!-- Output: "42" -->
<p>{{ 42.123 | floor: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "42.12" -->
Returns round of a number by precision
Usage:
number | round: [precision | default = 0]
<p>{{ 42.4 | round }}</p> <!-- Output: "42" -->
<p>{{ 42.5 | round }}</p> <!-- Output: "43" -->
<p>{{ 42.123 | round: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "42.12" -->
Returns the square root of a number
Usage:
number | sqrt
<p>{{ 9 | sqrt }}</p> <!-- Output: "3" -->
Returns the power of a number
Usage:
number | pow: [power | default = 2]
<p>{{ 3 | pow }}</p> <!-- Output: "9" -->
<p>{{ 3 | pow: 3 }}</p> <!-- Output: "27" -->
Returns the degrees of a number in radians
Usage:
number | degrees
<p>{{ 3.141592653589793 | degrees }}</p> <!-- Output: "180" -->
Returns the radians of a number in degrees
Usage:
number | radians
<p>{{ 180 | radians }}</p> <!-- Output: "3.141592653589793" -->
Returns bytes with a unit symbol
Usage:
number | bytes: [precision]
<p>{{ 10 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "10 B" -->
<p>{{ 1048576 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "1 KB" -->
<p>{{ 1073741824 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "1 MB" -->
<p>{{ 1.0995116e12 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "1 GB" -->
Usage:
any | isNull
<p>{{ null | isNull }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNull }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
any | isDefined
<p>{{ 1 | isDefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ undefined | isDefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
any | isUndefined
<p>{{ 1 | isUndefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ undefined | isUndefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
any | isString
<p>{{ 1 | isString }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ '' | isString }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
any | isNumber
this.func = () => {};
this.num = 1;
<p>{{ num | isNumber }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ func | isNumber }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
any | isArray
this.arr = [1, 2];
this.num = 1;
<p>{{ num | isArray }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ arr | isArray }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
any | isObject
this.obj = {a: 1, b: 2};
this.num = 1;
<p>{{ num | isObject }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ obj | isObject }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
number | isGreaterThan: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isGreaterThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
number | isGreaterEqualThan: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterEqualThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isGreaterEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
number | isLessThan: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isLessThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isLessThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isLessThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
number | isLessEqualThan: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isLessEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isLessEqualThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isLessEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
number | isEqualTo: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isEqualTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isEqualTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
number | isNotEqualTo: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isNotEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
number | isIdenticalTo: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
number | isNotIdenticalTo: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isNotIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Make sure you have
angular-cli &
karma installed globally.
$ npm install -g angular-cli karma
Clone the project, and install dependencies.
$ git clone https://github.com/danrevah/ngx-pipes.git
$ npm install
Create a new branch
$ git checkout -b feat/someFeature
Add tests & make sure everything is running properly
$ npm test
Commit & push, and make a pull request!