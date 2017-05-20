openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
npt

ng2-page-transition

by bergben
1.1.0 (see all)

Simple Angular2 component to create a page transition animation on route changes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/bergben/bergben

ng2-page-transition

Simple Angular2 component to create a page transition animation on route changes.

Works for Angular 2.x only. Angular 4.2 supports route transitions built in:

https://github.com/angular/angular/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md#420-rc0-2017-05-19

Check out https://github.com/bergben/ng2-page-transition/issues/8 for more info.

Features

All that this component does is listen for route changes and on NavigationStart it triggers an animation to fade out the current page and fade in the page on the new route. By default it also scrolls the page to the top on route changes, this can be disabled though.

Install

$ npm install ng2-page-transition --save

Add web-animations-js if you haven't done so already to support all browsers (see https://angular.io/docs/ts/latest/guide/animations.html) 

$ npm install web-animations-js --save

Usage

Import the module

// app.module.ts
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import { RouterModule } from '@angular/router'; //Router is required for the component to work
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { Ng2PageTransitionModule } from "ng2-page-transition"; // <-- import the module
import {MyComponent} from './my.component';

@NgModule({
    imports: [BrowserModule,
              RouterModule.forRoot() //Router is required
              Ng2PageTransitionModule // <-- include it in your app module
             ],
    declarations: [MyComponent],  
    bootstrap: [MyComponent]
})
export class MyAppModule {}

Wrap content in your template

<!-- my.component.html -->
<ng2-page-transition>
    <router-outlet></router-outlet>
    Some other content
</ng2-page-transition>

Options

scrollTop

By default the component scrolls to top on route changes, you can disable this by setting [scrollTop]="false"

<!-- my.component.html -->
<ng2-page-transition [scrollTop]="false">
    <router-outlet></router-outlet>
    Some other content
</ng2-page-transition>

onlyOnRoutes

By default the transition will take place on any route change. You can activate the transition only on routes that contain one or more certain strings: 

<!-- my.component.html -->
<ng2-page-transition [onlyOnRoutes]="['blog']">
    <router-outlet></router-outlet>
    Some other content
</ng2-page-transition>

onlyOnRoutes takes an array of strings, in the example above the transition would only happen on any route containing "blog" in the url.

ignoreOnRoutes

By default the transition will take place on any route change. You can deactivate the transition for routes that contain one or more certain strings: 

<!-- my.component.html -->
<ng2-page-transition [ignoreOnRoutes]="['blog']">
    <router-outlet></router-outlet>
    Some other content
</ng2-page-transition>

ignoreOnRoutes takes an array of strings, in the example above the transition wouldn't be triggered on any route containing "blog" in the url.

Custom transition

If you want a different animation than the default fade out and in then you can do that like so:

<!-- my.component.html -->
<ng2-page-transition [animation]="customAnimation">
    <div [@ng2ElementState]="customAnimation.state">
        Some other content
    </div>
</ng2-page-transition>

 //my.component.ts
 [...]
 import { customTransition } from './custom-transition.animation';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component', 
  [...]
  animations: [customTransition()],
})
export class MyComponent {
  customAnimation:any = {custom:true, state:""};
}

 //custom-transition.animation.ts
import {trigger, state, animate, style, transition, AnimationEntryMetadata} from '@angular/core';

export function customTransition():AnimationEntryMetadata {
  return slideOutAndIn();
}

function slideOutAndIn():AnimationEntryMetadata {
  return trigger('ng2ElementState', [
    state('leave', style({
        position:'fixed', 
        width:'100%'
    })),
    state('enter', style({
        position:'fixed', 
        width:'100%'
    })),
    transition('* => enter', [
        style({transform: 'translateX(100%)'}),
        animate('0.5s ease-in-out', style({transform: 'translateX(0%)'}))
    ]),
    transition('* => leave', [
      style({transform: 'translateX(0%)'}),
      animate('0.5s ease-in-out', style({transform: 'translateX(-100%)'}))
    ]),
  ]);
}

customAnimation.state has three possible states: "enter", "leave" and "out". "out" is set on the router event NavigationEnd (see https://github.com/bergben/ng2-page-transition/blob/master/src/ng2-page-transition.component.ts#L36)

enterDelay

You can wait for the leaving animation to complete:

 //my.component.ts
 [...]
  customAnimation:any = {custom:true, state:"", enterDelay: 500};

In this case the entering animation would be delayed by 500 ms, allowing the leaving animation which takes 500ms to complete.

To-do

  • Provide a demo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@angular/animationsThe modern web developer’s platform
GitHub Stars
80K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
21
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
11Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np
ng-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-lottieFully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ :rocket:
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
tc
tsparticles-coretsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa
angular-animations:sparkles: Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 71 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial