This Library requires jquery to be installed globally
For commonJs based application load jquery using script loader or use link tag in html file
Install script-loader if you don't have already
npm install script-loader
and in vendor.ts
require('script!jquery');
OR
<script type="application/javascript" src="path-to-jquery.js"></script>
If using angular-cli
Add this to angular cli-json file
"scripts": [
"../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js"
]
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ng2-owl-carousel --save
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { OwlModule } from 'ng2-owl-carousel';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
OwlModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Once your library is imported, you can use OwlCarousel component very easily in your Angular application:
<!-- You can use owl-carousel selector to include its component -->
<owl-carousel
[options]="{items: 3, dots: false, navigation: false}"
<!-- If images array is dynamically changing pass this array to [items] input -->
[items]="images"
<!-- classes to be attached along with owl-carousel class -->
[carouselClasses]="['owl-theme', 'row', 'sliding']">
<div class="item" *ngFor="let image of images;let i = index">
<div class="thumbnail-image" [ngStyle]="{'background': 'url('abc.jpg')no-repeat scroll center center / 80px 80px'}"></div>
</div>
</owl-carousel>
next(options?: any[])
To go to next slide. Animation time can be passed as options array. E.g. this.owlElement.next([200]). (200ms animation time).
previous(options?: any[])
To go to previous slide. (arguments are similar)
to(options?: any[])
To go to nth slide. (arguments are similar)
trigger(action: string, options?: any[])
To trigger any jquery owl carousel's action. options can be passed accordingly.
refresh()
After doing some changes in owl component's options this function can be used to refresh owl component
<owl-carousel #owlElement
import {OwlCarousel} from 'ng2-owl-carousel';
export class HomeComponent {
@ViewChild('owlElement') owlElement: OwlCarousel
fun() {
this.owlElement.next([200])
//duration 200ms
}
}
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.