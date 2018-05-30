Dependencies

This Library requires jquery to be installed globally

For commonJs based application load jquery using script loader or use link tag in html file

Install script-loader if you don't have already

npm install script-loader

and in vendor.ts

require ( 'script!jquery' );

OR

< script type = "application/javascript" src = "path-to-jquery.js" > </ script >

If using angular-cli

Add this to angular cli-json file

"scripts" : [ "../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js" ]

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ng2-owl-carousel --save

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { OwlModule } from 'ng2-owl-carousel' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, OwlModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Once your library is imported, you can use OwlCarousel component very easily in your Angular application:

< owl-carousel [ options ]= "{items: 3, dots: false, navigation: false}" <! -- If images array is dynamically changing pass this array to [ items ] input -- > [items]="images" [carouselClasses]="['owl-theme', 'row', 'sliding']"> < div class = "item" * ngFor = "let image of images;let i = index" > < div class = "thumbnail-image" [ ngStyle ]= "{'background': 'url('abc.jpg')no-repeat scroll center center / 80px 80px'}" > </ div > </ div > </ owl-carousel >

APIs

next(options?: any[]) To go to next slide. Animation time can be passed as options array. E.g. this.owlElement.next([200]). (200ms animation time). previous(options?: any[]) To go to previous slide. (arguments are similar) to(options?: any[]) To go to nth slide. (arguments are similar) trigger(action: string, options?: any[]) To trigger any jquery owl carousel's action. options can be passed accordingly. refresh() After doing some changes in owl component's options this function can be used to refresh owl component

< owl-carousel # owlElement

import {OwlCarousel} from 'ng2-owl-carousel' ; export class HomeComponent { ( 'owlElement' ) owlElement: OwlCarousel fun() { this .owlElement.next([ 200 ]) } }

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.