ng2-odometer

by Jose M Andres
1.1.3 (see all)

Odometer for Angular2

Readme

ng2-odometer

Odometer for Angular2 that wraps HubSpot's Odometer http://github.hubspot.com/odometer/docs/welcome/

Quick Start

npm install ng2-odometer --save

Table of contents

Setup

First you need to install the npm module:

npm install ng2-odometer --save

Then add the Ng2OdometerModule to the imports array of your application module.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { Ng2OdometerModule } from 'ng2-odometer'; // <-- import the module
import { AppComponent} from './app.component';

@NgModule({
    imports: [
      BrowserModule, 
      Ng2OdometerModule.forRoot() // <-- include it in your app module
    ], 
    declarations: [AppComponent],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
    //
}

Usage

Use the <ng2-odometer></ng2-odometer> component to create an odometer. The number is required attribute. The number represents the limit at which the odometer will travel. The config an object with the configuration properties, this is NOT required. 

@Component({
   selector: 'main-element',
   template: `
        ...
        <ng2-odometer [number]="number" [config]="{ }"></ng2-odometer>
        <!-- Further content here -->
        ...
   `
})
export class MainElementComponent {
  public number: number = 1000;
}

When on manual mode ([config]="{ auto: false }"), you can update the number attribute and that will trigger an odometer update right away. The observable is an Observable which will be used as a trigger for the odometer when on manual mode. 

@Component({
   selector: 'main-element',
   template: `
        ...
        <ng2-odometer [number]="number" [config]="{ auto: false }" [observable]="observable"></ng2-odometer>
        <!-- Further content here -->
        ...
   `
})
export class MainElementComponent {
  public number: number = 1000;
  public observable: Observable<boolean>;
  private observer: Observer<boolean>;
  
  constructor() {
    this.observable = new Observable<boolean>((observer: any) => this.observer = observer).share();

    // Trigger odometer after 2s
    setTimeout(() => this.observer.next(true), 2000);
  }
}

Configuration

The component accepts either a [config]="{ ... }" attribute with an object with all the configurable attribues or independent attributes for each configuration.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
animationstring'slide'Animation effect type.
Options: 'slide', 'count'
formatstring'(,ddd)'Format to apply on the numbers.
Format - Example:
(,ddd) - 12,345,678
(,ddd).dd - 12,345,678.09
(.ddd),dd - 12.345.678,09
( ddd),dd - 12 345 678,09
d - 12345678
themestring'default'The desired theme.
Options: 'default', 'minima', 'digital', 'car', 'plaza', 'slot-machine', 'train-station'
valuenumber0Initial value of the odometer
autobooleantrueSetup auto or manual mode for the odometer
@Component({
   selector: 'main-element',
   template: `
        ...
        <ng2-odometer 
            [number]="1000" 
            [observable]="observable" 
            [config]="config"></ng2-odometer>
        <!-- Further content here -->

        <ng2-odometer 
            [number]="1000" 
            [observable]="observable"
            [config]="{ animation: 'count', format: 'd', theme: 'car', value: 50, auto: false }">
        </ng2-odometer>
        <!-- Further content here -->

        <ng2-odometer 
            [number]="1000"  
            [observable]="observable"
            [animation]="'count'"
            [format]="'d'"
            [theme]="'car'"
            [value]="0",
            [auto]="false">
        </ng2-odometer>
        <!-- Further content here -->
        ...
   `
})
export class MainElementComponent {
    public config = {
        animation: 'count', 
        format: 'd', 
        theme: 'car', 
        value: 50,
        auto: true,
    }

    ...
}

If you add both, the [config] and any independent configuration, the independent config will overwrite the [config] object.

Demo

The demo subfolder contains a project created with angular-cli that has been adapted to showcase the functionality of ng2-odometer. To execute the code follow this steps:

// Go the the demo folder
cd demo

// Install dependencies
npm install

// Run the server
ng serve

Then go to http://localhost:4200 to check the demo running.

TODO:

  • Update to Angular4
  • Add tests to the library and demo
  • Add new themes
  • Create a Directive also

License

MIT

