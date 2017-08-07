Angular component for nvd3 (uses d3 v3!). It has similar technique as angular-nvd3 for angular 1, but designed for angular 2+ and without extra features (like extended mode) you won't need.
Online demos:
npm install ng2-nvd3
it requires
angular2+,
d3 (v3.5.17) and
nvd3 as dependencies.
Note:
d3 and
nvd3 should be also included in your project bundle.
Simple discrete bar chart:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NvD3Module } from 'ng2-nvd3';
// d3 and nvd3 should be included somewhere
import 'd3';
import 'nvd3';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule, NvD3Module ],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { Component, OnInit, ViewEncapsulation } from '@angular/core';
declare let d3: any;
@Component({
selector: 'main',
template: `
<div>
<nvd3 [options]="options" [data]="data"></nvd3>
</div>
`,
// include original styles
styleUrls: [
'../../node_modules/nvd3/build/nv.d3.css'
],
encapsulation: ViewEncapsulation.None
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
options;
data;
ngOnInit() {
this.options = {
chart: {
type: 'discreteBarChart',
height: 450,
margin : {
top: 20,
right: 20,
bottom: 50,
left: 55
},
x: function(d){return d.label;},
y: function(d){return d.value;},
showValues: true,
valueFormat: function(d){
return d3.format(',.4f')(d);
},
duration: 500,
xAxis: {
axisLabel: 'X Axis'
},
yAxis: {
axisLabel: 'Y Axis',
axisLabelDistance: -10
}
}
}
this.data = [
{
key: "Cumulative Return",
values: [
{
"label" : "A" ,
"value" : -29.765957771107
} ,
{
"label" : "B" ,
"value" : 0
} ,
{
"label" : "C" ,
"value" : 32.807804682612
} ,
{
"label" : "D" ,
"value" : 196.45946739256
} ,
{
"label" : "E" ,
"value" : 0.19434030906893
} ,
{
"label" : "F" ,
"value" : -98.079782601442
} ,
{
"label" : "G" ,
"value" : -13.925743130903
} ,
{
"label" : "H" ,
"value" : -5.1387322875705
}
]
}
];
}
}
npm test
Special thanks to Tobias Walle and MaibornWolff team for the huge updates #51 !
Fixed
aot issue #104
MIT