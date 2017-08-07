Angular component for nvd3 (uses d3 v3!). It has similar technique as angular-nvd3 for angular 1, but designed for angular 2+ and without extra features (like extended mode) you won't need.

Install

npm install ng2-nvd3

it requires angular2+ , d3 (v3.5.17) and nvd3 as dependencies.

Basic usage

Simple bar chart

Note: d3 and nvd3 should be also included in your project bundle.

Simple discrete bar chart:

Module

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NvD3Module } from 'ng2-nvd3' ; import 'd3' ; import 'nvd3' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, NvD3Module ], declarations: [ AppComponent ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Component

import { Component, OnInit, ViewEncapsulation } from '@angular/core' ; declare let d3: any; @Component({ selector : 'main' , template : ` <div> <nvd3 [options]="options" [data]="data"></nvd3> </div> ` , styleUrls : [ '../../node_modules/nvd3/build/nv.d3.css' ], encapsulation : ViewEncapsulation.None }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { options; data; ngOnInit() { this .options = { chart : { type : 'discreteBarChart' , height : 450 , margin : { top : 20 , right : 20 , bottom : 50 , left : 55 }, x : function ( d ) { return d.label;}, y : function ( d ) { return d.value;}, showValues : true , valueFormat : function ( d ) { return d3.format( ',.4f' )(d); }, duration : 500 , xAxis : { axisLabel : 'X Axis' }, yAxis : { axisLabel : 'Y Axis' , axisLabelDistance : -10 } } } this .data = [ { key : "Cumulative Return" , values : [ { "label" : "A" , "value" : -29.765957771107 } , { "label" : "B" , "value" : 0 } , { "label" : "C" , "value" : 32.807804682612 } , { "label" : "D" , "value" : 196.45946739256 } , { "label" : "E" , "value" : 0.19434030906893 } , { "label" : "F" , "value" : -98.079782601442 } , { "label" : "G" , "value" : -13.925743130903 } , { "label" : "H" , "value" : -5.1387322875705 } ] } ]; } }

Tests

npm test

Thanks

Special thanks to Tobias Walle and MaibornWolff team for the huge updates #51 !

Change Log

Fixed aot issue #104

Angular 4

Angular2 - v2.0.0-rc4

Angular2 - v2.0.0-rc3

Angular2 - v2.0.0-rc2

Angular2 - v2.0.0-rc1

Angular2 - v2.0.0-beta.3

License

MIT