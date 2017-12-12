Angular 2 Push Notifications

The Notifications API allows web pages to control the display of system notifications to the end user — these are outside the top-level browsing context viewport, so therefore can be displayed even the user has switched tabs or moved to a different app. The API is designed to be compatible with existing notification systems across different platforms.

Read More about the API

Read the blog post

Demo

Launch Demo

Quick Start

$ npm install ng2-notifications --save

Then add it to your app:

import { PushNotificationComponent } from 'ng2-notifications/ng2-notifications' ; ({ selector: 'my-app' , template: ` <push-notification title="ng2-notifications" body="Component for Native Push Notifications" icon="https://goo.gl/3eqeiE"> </push-notification> ` , directives: [PushNotificationComponent] })

Usage

Example of a basic notification using literals for title, description and icon. Please note this notification will not close by itself.

< push-notification title = "ng2-notifications" body = "Component for Native Push Notifications" icon = "https://goo.gl/3eqeiE" > </ push-notification >

For data binding use:

< push-notification [ title ]= "notification.title" [ body ]= "notification.description" [ icon ]= "notification.icon" > </ push-notification >

To self-close after a period of time, just add the [closeDelay] attribute with a value of milliseconds. The example below will self-close in 5 seconds.

< push-notification ... closeDelay = "5000" > </ push-notification >

Controlling when to fire a notification

It is possible to control when a notification is shown. Simply add a template variable and call the .show() method on the variable on any event.

< push-notification # notification ... ( load )= "notification.show()" > </ push-notification >

In this case, the load event will fire when the component is ready ( ngOnInit ).

Click Event

To attach a click handler to a notification, add the (action) event.

< push-notification ... ( action )= "myFunction($event)" > </ push-notification >

Show and Close events

It is possible to listen for show/close events to fire and attach a callback.

< push-notification ... ( show )= "myShowFunction($event)" ( close )= "mycloseFunction($event)" > </ push-notification >

Error Event

This event is unlikely, but in order to attach a callback to the notification error event, simply use the (error) event.

< push-notification ... ( error )= "handleError($event)" > </ push-notification >

Other Options

data

tag

dir: (default: 'auto')

lang: (default: 'en-US')

Browser Support

See Browser Support

The folowing options are either in recommendation state or have no browser support currently.

It is important to know if you’re browsing in incognito mode in Google Chrome, you won’t get notifications.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Alex Castillo

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.