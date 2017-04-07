openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nm

ng2-modal

by Umed Khudoiberdiev
0.0.25 (see all)

Open modal window (dialog box) for your angular2 applications using bootstrap3.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

386

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
name updated to match new angular versions. install ngx-modal instead

Readme

This repository is for demonstration purposes of how it can be implemented in Angular and is not maintaned. Please fork and maintain your own version of this repository.

ngx-modal

Open modal window (dialog box) for your angular2 applications using bootstrap3. If you don't want to use it without bootstrap - simply create proper css classes. Please star a project if you liked it, or create an issue if you have problems with it.

Installation

  1. Install npm module:

    npm install ngx-modal --save

  2. If you are using system.js you may want to add this into map and package config:

    {
    "map": {
        "ngx-modal": "node_modules/ngx-modal"
    },
    "packages": {
        "ngx-modal": { "main": "index.js", "defaultExtension": "js" }
    }
}

Simple Modal

Import ModalModule in your app. Then you can use modal component:

<modal  title="Modal title"
        cancelButtonLabel="cancel"
        submitButtonLabel="submit"
        modalClass="modal-lg modal-sm any-other-css-class"
        [hideCloseButton]="true|false"
        [closeOnEscape]="true|false"
        [closeOnOutsideClick]="true|false"
        (onOpen)="actionOnOpen()"
        (onClose)="actionOnClose()"
        (onSubmit)="actionOnSubmit()">

    <modal-header>
        Modal header content goes there.
    </modal-header>

    <modal-content>
        Modal body content goes there.
    </modal-content>

    <modal-footer>
        Modal footer content goes there.
    </modal-footer>
        
</modal>

Router Modal

First, import ModalModule in your app. If you want your modals to be opened within routes, then <route-modal></route-modal> should be used instead.

Sample

import {Component} from "@angular/core";
import {ModalModule} from "ngx-modal";

@Component({
    selector: "app",
    template: `
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="myModal.open()">open my modal</button>
    <modal #myModal>
        <modal-header>
            <h1>Modal header</h1>
        </modal-header>
        <modal-content>
            Hello Modal!
        </modal-content>
        <modal-footer>
            <button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="myModal.close()">close</button>
        </modal-footer>
    </modal>
</div>
    `
})
export class App {

}

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        // ...
        ModalModule
    ],
    declarations: [
        App
    ],
    bootstrap: [
        App
    ]
})
export class AppModule {

}

More samples

<!-- first modal: modal with custom header, content and footer -->
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="firstModal.open()">modal with custom header content and footer</button>
    <modal #firstModal>
        <modal-header>
            <h1>I am first modal</h1>
        </modal-header>
        <modal-content>
            This modal has its own header, content and footer.
        </modal-content>
        <modal-footer>
            <button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="firstModal.close()">okay!</button>
        </modal-footer>
    </modal>
</div>

<!-- second modal: disable close button -->
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="secondModal.open()">modal without close button</button>
    <modal #secondModal [hideCloseButton]="true">
        <modal-header>
            <h1>I am second modal</h1>
        </modal-header>
        <modal-content>
            This modal does not have close button.
        </modal-content>
        <modal-footer>
            <button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="secondModal.close()">okay!</button>
        </modal-footer>
    </modal>
</div>

<!-- third modal: disable close button -->
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="thirdModal.open()">modal that cannot be simply closed</button>
    <modal #thirdModal [closeOnEscape]="false" [closeOnOutsideClick]="false">
        <modal-header>
            <h1>I am third modal</h1>
        </modal-header>
        <modal-content>
            You cannot close this modal by pressing "ESC" button or clicking outside of the modal.
        </modal-content>
        <modal-footer>
            <button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="thirdModal.close()">okay!</button>
        </modal-footer>
    </modal>
</div>

<!-- forth modal: this modal has default title and cancle button -->
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="forthModal.open()">modal that has title and cancel button</button>
    <modal #forthModal title="I am forth modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it">
        <modal-content>
            You can simply use "title" attribute to provide a modal default header.<br/>
            Also you can add default cancel button by providing a label to it.
        </modal-content>
    </modal>
</div>

<!-- fifth modal: this modal uses extra "large class" -->
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="fifthModal.open()">large modal</button>
    <modal #fifthModal title="I am fifth modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it" modalClass="modal-lg">
        <modal-content>
            Very large modal.
        </modal-content>
    </modal>
</div>

<!-- sixth modal: this modal uses extra "small class" -->
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="sixthModal.open()">small modal</button>
    <modal #sixthModal title="I am sixth modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it" modalClass="modal-sm">
        <modal-content>
            Very small modal.
        </modal-content>
    </modal>
</div>

<!-- seventh modal: this modal can listen close event -->
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="seventhModal.open()">it opens first modal after you close it</button>
    <modal #seventhModal title="I am seventh modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it" (onClose)="firstModal.open()">
        <modal-content>
            Now try to close it and it will open you first modal.
        </modal-content>
    </modal>
</div>

<!-- eighth modal: this modal can listen open event -->
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="eighthModal.open()">it opens first modal right after you open it</button>
    <modal #eighthModal title="I am eighth modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it" (onOpen)="firstModal.open()">
        <modal-content>
            This modal opened first modal right after you opened it.
        </modal-content>
    </modal>
</div>

<!-- ninth modal: this modal can do something after you click submit button -->
<div class="row">
    <button (click)="ninthModal.open()">it opens first modal after you click submit button</button>
    <modal #ninthModal title="I am ninth modal" submitButtonLabel="submit" (onSubmit)="firstModal.open()">
        <modal-content>
            This modal has a submit button with your custom label. Also it can make an action after you
            click that submit button. Here it will open you first modal after you click submit.
        </modal-content>
    </modal>
</div>

Take a look on samples in ./sample for more examples of usages.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial