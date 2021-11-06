Hi! Although this library is very small and simple, it still needs a little bit of attention here and there.
If there's anyone from the community that's willing to step up, we would be happy to add you to the MobX organization. Just reply to the issue:
https://github.com/mobxjs/mobx-angular/issues/141
If you're looking for the Angular 1 version version, it's here
Angular's change detection is great, but it updates the entire UI on every change, and doesn't have any knowledge of how our components use our services.
MobX automatically knows what properties your components use from the stores and listens to changes. It allows you to automatically react to changes and update only the parts of the UI that need to be updated, making your app performant.
With MobX you manage your app's state using mutable objects and classes. It also helps you create computed values and side-effects.
Install:
$ npm install --save mobx-angular mobx
Import the MobxAngularModule:
import { MobxAngularModule } from 'mobx-angular';
@NgModule({
imports: [..., MobxAngularModule]
})
export class MyModule {}
Use
*mobxAutorun directive in your template:
import { Component, ChangeDetectionStrategy } from '@angular/core';
import { store } from './store/counter';
@Component({
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
template: `
<div *mobxAutorun>
{{ store.value }} - {{ store.computedValue }}
<button (click)="store.action">Action</button>
</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
store = store;
}
The directive will do the following:
detectChanges method whenever there's a relevant change
Under the hood, this magic happens by running
autorun(() => view.detectChanges())
In order to inject the change detector, and implement lifecycle hooks like ngOnDestroy, this library uses a directive, which is the most elegant solution in Angular. It also has the benefit of allowing you to easily have multiple observed sections of your component's template, in case it is required.
You can improve your component's performance by detaching it from CD (Change Detection), by supplying
*mobxAutorun="{ detach: true }".
This might cause things to stop updating. You have 3 options to manage that:
Aside from autorun, MobX allows you to react to specific data changes.
Usage:
import { Component, ChangeDetectionStrategy } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
template: `
<div *mobxReaction="getParity.bind(this)">
{{ parity }}
</div>
`
})
class AppComponent {
getParity() {
return (this.parity = store.counter % 2 ? 'Odd' : 'Even');
}
}
The
callback function will automatically re-run whenever any observable that it uses changes.
Change Detection will run automatically whenever the return value of
callback changes.
If you don't return anything, change detection will not run.
In this example, the
parity property will be updated according to
counter,
and change detection will run only when the
parity changes.
It is possible to pass an options object to
*mobxAutorun and
*mobxReaction directives. For a list of possible options visit the official docs.
Usage:
import { Component, ChangeDetectionStrategy } from '@angular/core';
import { store } from './store/counter';
import { comparer } from 'mobx';
@Component({
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
template: `
<div *mobxAutorun="{ detach: true, name: 'foo', delay: 3000 }">
{{ store.value }} - {{ store.computedValue }}
<button (click)="store.action">Action</button>
</div>
<div
*mobxReaction="getParity.bind(this); options: { name: 'parity reaction', equals: comparer.shallow }"
>
{{ parity }}
</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
store = store;
comparer = comparer;
getParity() {
return (this.parity = store.counter % 2 ? 'Odd' : 'Even');
}
}
You can easily make your stores injectable:
import { observable, action } from 'mobx-angular';
@Injectable()
class Store {
@observable value;
@action doSomething() { ... }
}
Using the
RouterStore, you can observe route changes.
By injecting this store to a component you will get access to the url as a MobX observable, and the entire activated route snapshot.
Usage:
import { Component, ChangeDetectionStrategy } from '@angular/core';
import { RouterStore } from 'mobx-angular';
@Component({
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
template: `<div></div>`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(public routerStore: RouterStore) {
// You get access to the url as a mobx observable through routerStore.url
// And to the activated route snapshot through routerStore.routeSnapshot
}
}
In order to become compatible with modern ES standards, decorators are not used by default in MobX v6. It still supports decorators, but they are not recommended for greenfield projects. Read More
makeObservable(this) should be added to the constructor, and "useDefineForClassFields": true should be added to tsconfig.json.
Check out
projects/todo-v6 for a working example.
To achieve great performance, you can set
OnPush change detection strategy on your components (this can be configured as default in
.angular-cli.json).
MobX will run change detection manually for you on the components that need to be updated.
mobx-angular comes with a handy debug tool. To turn on / off the debug tool, open developer tools' console, and run:
mobxAngularDebug(true); // turn on
mobxAngularDebug(false); // turn off
Then you can right-click on the components that use mobx directives, and you will see a console log of the components' dependencies. Also, every action that happens in mobx will be console.logged in a nice way.
TBD - support debugging for MobX 4
Some people complained about AoT when using mobx decorators inside components.
In case you do that - we export a proxy to the decorators from mobx-angular, which should be AoT compatible, e.g.:
import { observable, computed } from 'mobx-angular'
Check out
projects/todo for an example of how to use
mobx-remotedev with Angular:
$ npm install mobx-remotedev
// app.module.ts
import remotedev from 'mobx-remotedev';
import { Todos } from './stores/todos.store';
@NgModule({
...
providers: [
{ provide: Todos, useClass: remotedev(Todos, { global: true }), deps: [] }
],
})
See the
projects folder, specifically these files:
/projects/todo/src/app/stores/todos.store.ts
/projects/todo/src/app/app.component.ts
To run the examples, clone this repo and run:
$ npm install -g @angular/cli
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm run start <example> # for example `npm run start todo`
Important things to always consider when changing code in this library: