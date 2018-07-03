openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nm

ng2-meta

by Vinay Gopinath
5.0.0 (see all)

Dynamic meta tags and SEO in Angular2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

310

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Tags

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

No Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ng-select/ng-select:star: Native angular select component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
251K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
tag
@yaireo/tagify🔖 lightweight, efficient Tags input component in Vanilla JS / React / Angular / Vue
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
37K
nse
ngx-select-exAngular based replacement for select boxes
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
7K
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdownMultiple Select Dropdown Component
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
52K
nc
ngx-chipsTag Input component for Angular
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
40K
np-ui-libNative Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
272
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial