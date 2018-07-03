Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
nm
ng2-meta
●
by Vinay Gopinath
●
5.0.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Dynamic meta tags and SEO in Angular2
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i ng2-meta
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
310
GitHub Stars
202
Maintenance
Last Commit
4yrs
ago
Contributors
5
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
Angular Tags
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
No Readme
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
@ng-select/ng-select
:star: Native angular select component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
251K
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
tag
@yaireo/tagify
🔖 lightweight, efficient Tags input component in Vanilla JS / React / Angular / Vue
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
37K
nse
ngx-select-ex
Angular based replacement for select boxes
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
7K
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
52K
nc
ngx-chips
Tag Input component for Angular
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
40K
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
272
See 39 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial