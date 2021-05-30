openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nm

ng2-mentions

by Dan MacFarlane
0.3.9 (see all)

Angular mentions for text fields.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to angular2-mentions. Install using angular2-mentions instead.

Readme

Angular Mentions

Simple Angular mentions inspired by Ment.io.

Click here for a Demo

This package provides auto-complete suggestions for @mentions in text input fields, text areas, and content editable fields.

Click here to experiment on StackBlitz

To install and start the demo application:

git clone https://github.com/dmacfarlane/angular-mentions.git
cd angular-mentions
npm install
ng serve

Usage

Add the package as a dependency to your project using:

npm install angular-mentions

Add the module to your app.module imports:

import { MentionModule } from 'angular-mentions';
...

@NgModule({
    imports: [ MentionModule ],
    ...
})

Add the [mention] directive to your input element:

<input type="text" [mention]="items">

Where items is a string array of the items to suggest. For example:

items: string[] = ["Noah", "Liam", "Mason", "Jacob", ...

Configuration Options

The following optional configuration items can be used.

OptionDefaultDescription
itemsAn array of strings or objects to suggest.
triggerChar@The character that will trigger the menu behavior.
labelKeylabelThe field to be used as the item label (when the items are objects).
disableSortfalseDisable sorting of suggested items.
disableSearchfalseDisable internal filtering (only useful if async search is used).
dropUpfalseShow the menu above the cursor instead of below.
maxItemsLimit the number of items shown in the text. The default is no limit.
mentionSelectA function to format the selected item before inserting the text.
mentionFilterA function that returns the items to display.
allowSpacefalseAllow spaces while mentioning.
returnTriggerfalseInclude the trigger char in the searchTerm event.

For Example: 

<input type="text" [mention]="items" [mentionConfig]="{triggerChar:'#',maxItems:10,labelKey:'name'}">

Output Events

The following output events can be used.

OutputDescription
@Output() searchTerm EventEmitter<string>Emitted whenever the search term changes. Can be used to trigger async search.
@Output() itemSelected EventEmitter<any>Emitted when an item is selected.
@Output() opened EventEmitter<void>Emitted when the mentions panel is opened.
@Output() closed EventEmitter<void>Emitted when the mentions panel is closed.

Item Templates

The appearance of the items displayed in the mention list menu can be customized using the [mentionListTemplate] directive as shown in this example:

https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular-mentions-avatar

Alternative Usage

Instead of using the [mentions] directive, the component can also be used by only specifying [mentionConfig], for example:

<input type="text" [mentionConfig]="mentionConfig">

With the following structure:

let mentionConfig = {
    items: [ "Noah", "Liam", "Mason", "Jacob", ... ],
    triggerChar: "@",
    ...
}

In this way, multiple config objects can be used:

let mentionConfig = {
    mentions: [
        {
            items: [ "Noah", "Liam", "Mason", "Jacob", ... ],
            triggerChar: '@'
        },
        {
            items: [ "Red", "Yellow", "Green", ... ],
            triggerChar: '#'
        }
    ]
}

This allows different lists and trigger characters to be configured.

Note that because objects are mutable, changes to the items within the config will not be picked up unless a new mentionConfig object is created.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial