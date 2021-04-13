[this project is no longer actively maintained - please use CDK Tables]
Angular 2 with Material 2 is awesome, but it's still lacking a
DataTable component (as of November 2016).
As I urgently needed one for a project, I decided to make my own
DataTable component and share it on GitHub. This may be useful for you (or not).
Update 08/2017: You may want to use the official Material DataTable here. But if this one still speaks more to you, no problem I'll keep it up to date with the latest Angular 5+/Material5+ versions.
To use ng2-md-datatable in your project install it via npm:
npm install --save ng2-md-datatable
Then include it in your application's main module:
import { MatDataTableModule } from 'ng2-md-datatable';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
MatDataTableModule,
...
Your datatable would look like this in a Angular 2 template:
<ng2-md-datatable selectable="true">
<ng2-md-datatable-header>
<ng2-md-datatable-column sortableValue="article">Article</ng2-md-datatable-column>
<ng2-md-datatable-column sortableValue="product">Product</ng2-md-datatable-column>
<ng2-md-datatable-column sortableValue="quantity" numeric>Quantity</ng2-md-datatable-column>
</ng2-md-datatable-header>
<tbody>
<ng2-md-datatable-row selectableValue="K003-0350-001">
<td>K003-0350-001</td>
<td>Yirgacheffe Kaffee, 350g ganze Bohne</td>
<td class="numeric">232</td>
</ng2-md-datatable-row>
<ng2-md-datatable-row selectableValue="K003-0350-002">
<td>K003-0350-002</td>
<td>Yirgacheffe Kaffee, 350g gemahlen</td>
<td class="numeric">124</td>
</ng2-md-datatable-row>
<ng2-md-datatable-row selectableValue="K003-0350-003">
<td>K003-0350-003</td>
<td>Yirgacheffe Kaffee, 1kg ganze Bohne</td>
<td class="numeric">464</td>
</ng2-md-datatable-row>
<ng2-md-datatable-row selectableValue="K003-0350-004">
<td>K003-0350-003</td>
<td>Yirgacheffe Kaffee, 1kg gemahlen</td>
<td class="numeric">243</td>
</ng2-md-datatable-row>
</tbody>
</ng2-md-datatable>
Here's the pagination component:
<ng2-md-datatable-pagination
[currentPage]="1"
[itemsPerPage]="5"
[itemsCount]="700"
[itemsPerPageChoices]="[5,10,20,50]"
[itemsPerPageFirstChoice]="10"
[needShowFirstArrow]="true"
[needShowLastArrow]="true"
ofText="of"
rowsPerPageText="Rows per page:"
>
</ng2-md-datatable-pagination>
As you might have noticed, these two components are not initially linked, it is up to you to bind them to your datasource and react to events they fire.
You should subscribe to these event emitters:
src/components/datatable.component.ts
@Output() selectionChange: EventEmitter<DatatableSelectionEvent>;
@Output() sortChange: EventEmitter<DatatableSortEvent>;
src/components/datatable-pagination.component.ts
@Output() paginationChange: EventEmitter<DatatablePaginationEvent>;
Please read src/common/events/*.ts for details about the payload of each event.
To add
ng2-md-datatable to your Material 2 theming file:
@import '~ng2-md-datatable/datatable-theme';
...
@include mat-datatable-theme($theme);
This is based on the current guide for theming components with Material RC.
To see
ng2-md-datatable in action, head to
/demo-app and:
Angular-CLI v1.0 or later (
npm install -g @angular/cli)
demo-app folder, run
npm install
ng serve or
ng serve --aot
Don't mind about the use of Observables here (and about the Shuffle button), I just wanted to test if the datatable behaved correctly with Angular async rendering.
Or you can open this Plunkr: https://plnkr.co/edit/QQgr9b9HZLGjN1iDJqiy?p=preview
It's pretty much the same code than then
demo-app.