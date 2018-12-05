This library is an Angular wrap around Materialize library, a responsive CSS/JS framework that implements Material Design specifications from Google.
Demo and documentation : https://sherweb.github.io/ngx-materialize/
The main purpose of this library is to simplify the usage of Materialize within the Angular framework which make it more dynamic. To illustrate this, we have Playground sections in several component demo pages.
In other words, we ...
The following commands will add ngx-materialize library to your
package.json file along with its dependencies: Materialize CSS and jQuery.
npm install --save ngx-materialize
Don't forget to include Materialize and jQuery in your application.
If you are using Angular-CLI you can follow the example below :
"styles": [
"src/styles.scss",
+ "node_modules/materialize-css/dist/css/materialize.min.css"
],
"scripts": [
+ "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js",
+ "node_modules/materialize-css/dist/js/materialize.min.js"
],
{
"extends": "../tsconfig.json",
"compilerOptions": {
"outDir": "../out-tsc/app",
"module": "es2015",
"types": [
+ "jquery",
+ "materialize-css"
]
},
"exclude": [
"src/test.ts",
"**/*.spec.ts"
]
}
See also Angular CLI 3rd Party Library Installation and Using MaterializeCSS with your Angular 2 Angular CLI App.
Ngx-materialize offers two "out-of-the-box" options for icons although you are free to use the library of your choice.
To use Material Design Icons (community project based on Google Material Icons with lots of added icons), which is used with
mz-icon-mdi directive, you will need to add the library with the following command:
npm install --save @mdi/font
Don't forget to include Mdi library to your application.
If you are using Angular-CLI you can follow the example below :
"styles": [
"src/styles.scss",
"node_modules/materialize-css/dist/css/materialize.min.css",
+ "node_modules/@mdi/font/css/materialdesignicons.min.css"
],
To use Material Icons (official Google Material Icons library), which is used with
mz-icon directive, you will need to add the following into the
<head> tag of your
index.html file:
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel="stylesheet">
Some components are using advance animation transition. You need to install
@angular/animations and include
BrowserAnimationsModule if you want those animation to work.
npm install --save @angular/animations
import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
+ import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { AppModule } from './app.module';
@NgModule({
imports: [
+ BrowserAnimationsModule,
],
})
export class AppModule { }
If you don't want to install a new dependency in your application, you can include
NoopAnimationsModule.
import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
+ import { NoopAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { AppModule } from './app.module';
@NgModule({
imports: [
+ NoopAnimationsModule,
],
})
export class AppModule { }
You must import component module you want to use inside your module to be able to use Materialize components.
import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
+ import { MzButtonModule, MzInputModule } from 'ngx-materialize';
import { HomeComponent } from './home.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
CommonModule,
+ MzButtonModule,
+ MzInputModule,
],
declarations: [ HomeComponent ],
})
export class HomeModule { }
We will continue to maintain this module for a period of time to allow you to migrate your existing components to the new way. We recommend to use the new component modules when you are building new component/application.
If you still want to import only one module, you can create a separate
NgModule in your application that imports all the
ngx-materialize components. You will be able to include this module anywhere you like to use the components.
import { MzInputModule, MzValidationModule } from 'ngx-materialize';
@NgModule({
imports: [
MzInputModule,
MzValidationModule,
],
exports: [
MzInputModule,
MzValidationModule,
],
})
export class CustomMaterializeModule { }
Page listed in Native CCS Class will not be wrapped.
A demo application is available at https://sherweb.github.io/ngx-materialize/, or refer to the
./demo folder and its README.
We (at SherWeb) are currently wrapping the components as we need them, and unfortunately, we cannot provide a specific road map.
If some components are missing, feel free to contribute.
Contributions are always welcome.
Make sure that :
And you are ready to go!
Thanks to Ali Mohammadi for donating the npm package name.