openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ng2-materialize

by sherweb
1.8.1 (see all)

Angular wrap around Materialize library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

188

GitHub Stars

322

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-materialize

CircleCI Status AppVeyor Status NPM Version License

This library is an Angular wrap around Materialize library, a responsive CSS/JS framework that implements Material Design specifications from Google.

Demo and documentation : https://sherweb.github.io/ngx-materialize/

Why ngx-materialize?

The main purpose of this library is to simplify the usage of Materialize within the Angular framework which make it more dynamic. To illustrate this, we have Playground sections in several component demo pages.

In other words, we ...

  • Simplify components usage
  • Initialize components automatically
  • Handle Angular "quirks" with Materialize library
  • Offer component injection when possible
  • Provide a MediaService that allow customization according to view port size
  • Add support for ReactiveForm with validation

Table of contents

Installation

The following commands will add ngx-materialize library to your package.json file along with its dependencies: Materialize CSS and jQuery.

npm install --save ngx-materialize

Don't forget to include Materialize and jQuery in your application.

If you are using Angular-CLI you can follow the example below :

angular.json

"styles": [
  "src/styles.scss",
+ "node_modules/materialize-css/dist/css/materialize.min.css"
],
"scripts": [
+ "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js",
+ "node_modules/materialize-css/dist/js/materialize.min.js"
],

tsconfig

{
  "extends": "../tsconfig.json",
  "compilerOptions": {
    "outDir": "../out-tsc/app",
    "module": "es2015",
    "types": [
+      "jquery",
+      "materialize-css"
    ]
  },
  "exclude": [
    "src/test.ts",
    "**/*.spec.ts"
  ]
}

See also Angular CLI 3rd Party Library Installation and Using MaterializeCSS with your Angular 2 Angular CLI App.

Icons

Ngx-materialize offers two "out-of-the-box" options for icons although you are free to use the library of your choice.

Material Design Icons

To use Material Design Icons (community project based on Google Material Icons with lots of added icons), which is used with mz-icon-mdi directive, you will need to add the library with the following command:

npm install --save @mdi/font

Don't forget to include Mdi library to your application.

If you are using Angular-CLI you can follow the example below :

angular.json

"styles": [
  "src/styles.scss",
  "node_modules/materialize-css/dist/css/materialize.min.css",
+ "node_modules/@mdi/font/css/materialdesignicons.min.css"
],

Material Icons

To use Material Icons (official Google Material Icons library), which is used with mz-icon directive, you will need to add the following into the <head> tag of your index.html file:

<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel="stylesheet">

Animation

Some components are using advance animation transition. You need to install @angular/animations and include BrowserAnimationsModule if you want those animation to work.

npm install --save @angular/animations

import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
+ import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

import { AppModule } from './app.module';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
+    BrowserAnimationsModule,
  ],
})
export class AppModule { }

If you don't want to install a new dependency in your application, you can include NoopAnimationsModule.

import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
+ import { NoopAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

import { AppModule } from './app.module';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
+    NoopAnimationsModule,
  ],
})
export class AppModule { }

Usage

You must import component module you want to use inside your module to be able to use Materialize components.

import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
+ import { MzButtonModule, MzInputModule } from 'ngx-materialize';

import { HomeComponent } from './home.component';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    CommonModule,
+   MzButtonModule,
+   MzInputModule,
  ],
  declarations: [ HomeComponent ],
})
export class HomeModule { }

MaterializeModule deprecated

We will continue to maintain this module for a period of time to allow you to migrate your existing components to the new way. We recommend to use the new component modules when you are building new component/application.

If you still want to import only one module, you can create a separate NgModule in your application that imports all the ngx-materialize components. You will be able to include this module anywhere you like to use the components.

import { MzInputModule, MzValidationModule } from 'ngx-materialize';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    MzInputModule,
    MzValidationModule,
  ],
  exports: [
    MzInputModule,
    MzValidationModule,
  ],
})
export class CustomMaterializeModule { }

Available features

Page listed in Native CCS Class will not be wrapped.

Components

  • Badge
  • Button
  • Card
  • Checkbox
  • Chip
  • Collapsible
  • Collection
  • Datepicker
  • Dropdown
  • Feature discovery
  • Form validation
  • Icon
  • Input
  • Modal
  • Navbar
  • Pagination
  • Parallax
  • Progress
  • Radio-Button
  • Select
  • Sidenav
  • Spinner
  • Switch
  • Tab
  • Textarea
  • Timepicker
  • Toast
  • Tooltip

Services

  • Media

Demo application

A demo application is available at https://sherweb.github.io/ngx-materialize/, or refer to the ./demo folder and its README.

Road map

We (at SherWeb) are currently wrapping the components as we need them, and unfortunately, we cannot provide a specific road map.

If some components are missing, feel free to contribute.

Contribute

Contributions are always welcome.

Make sure that :

  • Your code style matches with the rest of the project
  • Unit tests pass
  • Linter passes

And you are ready to go!

Credits

Thanks to Ali Mohammadi for donating the npm package name.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial