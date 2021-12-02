Material-like dropdown component for Angular2.
NB: This repository is currently unmaintained. Please fork or use Angular Material's module, it's better.
npm install ng2-material-dropdown --save
Once installed, import the directives and use it them your container component:
<ng2-dropdown>
<ng2-dropdown-button>
Open Menu
</ng2-dropdown-button>
<ng2-dropdown-menu>
<ng2-menu-item *ngFor="let page of pages">
{{ page }}
</ng2-menu-item>
<div class='ng2-menu-divider'></div>
<ng2-menu-item>
With Divider
</ng2-menu-item>
</ng2-dropdown-menu>
</ng2-dropdown>
// import module
import { Ng2DropdownModule } from 'ng2-material-dropdown';
@NgModule({
imports: [ Ng2DropdownModule ]
// ..
})
export class MyModule {}
ng2-dropdown
dynamicUpdate -
[?boolean] : option to disable the dynamic update of the position on scroll events (defaults to
true)
onItemSelected() -
[(onItemSelected($event)] : event that emits the currently selected/hovered item
onItemClicked() -
[(onItemClicked($event)] : event that emits the item clicked on
onShow() -
[(onItemClicked($event)] : event that emits when the dropdown gets shown
onHide() -
[(onItemClicked($event)] : event that emits when the dropdown gets hidden
ng2-dropdown-menu
focusFirstElement -
[?boolean] : by default the first element is immediately focused. You can disable by setting this option to false
width -
[?number]: this determines the width of the menu. Possible values are 2, 4 and 6. By default, this is set to 4
offset -
[?string]: offset to adjust the position of the dropdown with absolute values
appendToBody -
[?boolean] : by default the dropdown is appended to the body, but you can disable this by setting it to
false
ng2-dropdown-button
showCaret -
[?boolean] : if present, a caret will be appended to the button's text
ng2-menu-item
preventClose -
[?boolean] : if present, this attribute prevents the menu to hide when the menu item is clicked
value -
[?any] : any value that you may want to attach to a menu item. Useful for using this component with other components.