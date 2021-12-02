Angular2 Dropdown Component

Material-like dropdown component for Angular2.

NB: This repository is currently unmaintained. Please fork or use Angular Material's module, it's better.

Install

npm install ng2-material-dropdown --save

Usage

Once installed, import the directives and use it them your container component:

< ng2-dropdown > < ng2-dropdown-button > Open Menu </ ng2-dropdown-button > < ng2-dropdown-menu > < ng2-menu-item * ngFor = "let page of pages" > {{ page }} </ ng2-menu-item > < div class = 'ng2-menu-divider' > </ div > < ng2-menu-item > With Divider </ ng2-menu-item > </ ng2-dropdown-menu > </ ng2-dropdown >

import { Ng2DropdownModule } from 'ng2-material-dropdown' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ Ng2DropdownModule ] }) export class MyModule {}

API

ng2-dropdown

dynamicUpdate - [?boolean] : option to disable the dynamic update of the position on scroll events (defaults to true )

- : option to disable the dynamic update of the position on scroll events (defaults to ) onItemSelected() - [(onItemSelected($event)] : event that emits the currently selected/hovered item

- : event that emits the currently selected/hovered item onItemClicked() - [(onItemClicked($event)] : event that emits the item clicked on

- : event that emits the item clicked on onShow() - [(onItemClicked($event)] : event that emits when the dropdown gets shown

- : event that emits when the dropdown gets shown onHide() - [(onItemClicked($event)] : event that emits when the dropdown gets hidden

ng2-dropdown-menu

focusFirstElement - [?boolean] : by default the first element is immediately focused. You can disable by setting this option to false

- : by default the first element is immediately focused. You can disable by setting this option to false width - [?number] : this determines the width of the menu. Possible values are 2, 4 and 6. By default, this is set to 4

- : this determines the width of the menu. Possible values are 2, 4 and 6. By default, this is set to 4 offset - [?string] : offset to adjust the position of the dropdown with absolute values

- : offset to adjust the position of the dropdown with absolute values appendToBody - [?boolean] : by default the dropdown is appended to the body, but you can disable this by setting it to false

ng2-dropdown-button

showCaret - [?boolean] : if present, a caret will be appended to the button's text

ng2-menu-item