nmd

ng2-material-dropdown

by Giancarlo Buomprisco
1.0.0 (see all)

Angular 2 Material-like Dropdown Component

Overview

41.9K

39

2mos ago

14

1

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Angular Menus, Angular Dropdown

Readme

Angular2 Dropdown Component

Material-like dropdown component for Angular2.

NB: This repository is currently unmaintained. Please fork or use Angular Material's module, it's better.

Install

npm install ng2-material-dropdown --save

Usage

Once installed, import the directives and use it them your container component:

<ng2-dropdown>
    <ng2-dropdown-button>
        Open Menu
    </ng2-dropdown-button>
    <ng2-dropdown-menu>
        <ng2-menu-item *ngFor="let page of pages">
            {{ page }}
        </ng2-menu-item>

        <div class='ng2-menu-divider'></div>

        <ng2-menu-item>
            With Divider
        </ng2-menu-item>
    </ng2-dropdown-menu>
</ng2-dropdown>

// import module
import { Ng2DropdownModule } from 'ng2-material-dropdown';

@NgModule({
    imports: [ Ng2DropdownModule ]
    // ..
})
export class MyModule {}

API

ng2-dropdown

  • dynamicUpdate - [?boolean] : option to disable the dynamic update of the position on scroll events (defaults to true)
  • onItemSelected() - [(onItemSelected($event)] : event that emits the currently selected/hovered item
  • onItemClicked() - [(onItemClicked($event)] : event that emits the item clicked on
  • onShow() - [(onItemClicked($event)] : event that emits when the dropdown gets shown
  • onHide() - [(onItemClicked($event)] : event that emits when the dropdown gets hidden

ng2-dropdown-menu

  • focusFirstElement - [?boolean] : by default the first element is immediately focused. You can disable by setting this option to false
  • width - [?number]: this determines the width of the menu. Possible values are 2, 4 and 6. By default, this is set to 4
  • offset - [?string]: offset to adjust the position of the dropdown with absolute values
  • appendToBody - [?boolean] : by default the dropdown is appended to the body, but you can disable this by setting it to false

ng2-dropdown-button

  • showCaret - [?boolean] : if present, a caret will be appended to the button's text

ng2-menu-item

  • preventClose - [?boolean] : if present, this attribute prevents the menu to hide when the menu item is clicked
  • value - [?any] : any value that you may want to attach to a menu item. Useful for using this component with other components.

