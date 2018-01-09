openbase logo
nma

ng2-material-angular-2

by Justin DuJardin
1.0.6 (see all)

DEPRECATED: Components built on top of @angular/material and examples site

0

GitHub Stars

650

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ng2-material (DEPRECATED)

Build Status npm version

IMPORTANT This project is deprecated, please visit the official @angular/material site.

Testing

ng2-material components are checked against Sauce Test Status

The tests exercise roughly Coverage Status of the code on each browser

Credits

This project is based on the components and styles defined in the Angular Material and Angular 2 projects.

Sponsors

ng2-material is an open source project sponsored by JetBrains. Most of ng2-material has been built in WebStorm, an excellent IDE for angular2 and Typescript development.

Major project contributors are eligible to be granted an all-products JetBrains license, for development of ng2-material.

License

This project is MIT licensed.

