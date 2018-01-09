IMPORTANT This project is deprecated, please visit the official @angular/material site.

Testing

ng2-material components are checked against

The tests exercise roughly of the code on each browser

Credits

This project is based on the components and styles defined in the Angular Material and Angular 2 projects.

ng2-material is an open source project sponsored by JetBrains. Most of ng2-material has been built in WebStorm, an excellent IDE for angular2 and Typescript development.

Major project contributors are eligible to be granted an all-products JetBrains license, for development of ng2-material.

License

This project is MIT licensed.