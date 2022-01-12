You can also try our NGX LOADER INDICATOR. You can also try our NGX COPYPASTE.
$ npm install --save ngx-mask
Import ngx-mask module in Angular app.
import { NgxMaskModule, IConfig } from 'ngx-mask'
export const options: Partial<IConfig> | (() => Partial<IConfig>) = null;
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxMaskModule.forRoot(),
],
})
import { NgxMaskModule, IConfig } from 'ngx-mask'
const maskConfig: Partial<IConfig> = {
validation: false,
};
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxMaskModule.forRoot(maskConfig),
],
})
Or using a function to get the config:
const maskConfigFunction: () => Partial<IConfig> = () => {
return {
validation: false,
};
};
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxMaskModule.forRoot(maskConfigFunction),
],
})
Then, just define masks in inputs.
<input type="text" mask="<here goes your mask>" />
or
<input type="text" [mask]="<here goes a reference to your component's mask property>" />
Also, you can use mask pipe.
<span>{{phone | mask: '(000) 000-0000'}}</span>
For separator you can add thousandSeparator
<span>{{value | mask: 'separator':','}}</span>
|mask
|example
|9999-99-99
|2017-04-15
|0*.00
|2017.22
|000.000.000-99
|048.457.987-98
|AAAA
|0F6g
|SSSS
|asDF
You can define your custom options for all directives (as object in the mask module) or for each (as attributes for directive). If you override this parameter, you have to provide all the special characters (default one are not included).
We have next default characters:
|character
|-
|/
|(
|)
|.
|:
|space
|+
|,
|@
|[
|]
|"
|'
<input type="text" [specialCharacters]="[ '[' ,']' , '\\' ]" mask="[00]\[000]" />
Input value: 789-874.98
Masked value: [78]\[987]
patterns ({ [character: string]: { pattern: RegExp, optional?: boolean})
We have next default patterns:
|code
|meaning
|0
|digits (like 0 to 9 numbers)
|9
|digits (like 0 to 9 numbers), but optional
|A
|letters (uppercase or lowercase) and digits
|S
|only letters (uppercase or lowercase)
<input type="text" [patterns]="customPatterns" mask="(000-000)" />
and in your component
public customPatterns = { '0': { pattern: new RegExp('\[a-zA-Z\]')} };
Input value: 789HelloWorld
Masked value: (Hel-loW)
You can define custom pattern and specify symbol to be rendered in input field.
pattern = {
B: {
pattern: new RegExp('\\d'),
symbol: 'X',
},
};
You can add prefix to you masked value
<input type="text" prefix="+7" mask="(000) 000 00 00" />
You can add suffix to you masked value
<input type="text" suffix="$" mask="0000" />
You can choose if mask will drop special character in the model, or not, default value is
true.
<input type="text" [dropSpecialCharacters]="false" mask="000-000.00" />
Input value: 789-874.98
Model value: 789-874.98
You can choose if mask is shown while typing, or not, default value is
false.
<input mask="(000) 000-0000" prefix="+7" [showMaskTyped]="true" />
You can choose if mask will allow the use of negative numbers. The default value is
false.
<input type="text" [allowNegativeNumbers]="true" mask="separator.2" />
Input value: -10,000.45
Model value: -10000.45
If the
showMaskTyped parameter is enabled, this setting customizes the character used as placeholder. Default value is
_.
<input mask="(000) 000-0000" prefix="+7" [showMaskTyped]="true" placeHolderCharacter="*" />
You can choose clear the input if the input value not match the mask, default value is
false.
You can pass array of expression and custom Pattern to pipe.
<span>{{phone | mask: customMask}}</span>
and in your component
customMask: [string, pattern];
pattern = {
P: {
pattern: new RegExp('\\d'),
},
};
this.customMask = ['PPP-PPP', this.pattern];
You can pass into mask pattern with brackets.
<input type="text" mask="A{4}" />
You can divide your input by thousands, by default will seperate with a space.
<input type="text" mask="separator" />
For separate input with dots.
<input type="text" mask="separator" thousandSeparator="." />
For using decimals enter
. and how many decimals to the end of your input to
separator mask.
<input type="text" mask="separator.2" />
Input value: 1234.56
Masked value: 1 234.56
Input value: 1234,56
Masked value: 1.234,56
Input value: 1234.56
Masked value: 1,234.56
<input type="text" mask="separator.2" thousandSeparator="." />
<input type="text" mask="separator.2" thousandSeparator="," />
<input type="text" mask="separator.0" thousandSeparator="." />
<input type="text" mask="separator.0" thousandSeparator="," />
For limiting decimal precision add
. and the precision you want to limit too on the input. 2 is useful for currency. 0 will prevent decimals completely.
Input value: 1234,56
Masked value: 1.234,56
Input value: 1234.56
Masked value: 1,234.56
Input value: 1234,56
Masked value: 1.234
Input value: 1234.56
Masked value: 1,234
<input type="text" mask="separator.2" separatorLimit="1000" />
For limiting the number of digits before the decimal point you can set
separatorLimit value to 10, 100, 1000 etc.
Input value: 12345678,56
Masked value: 1.234,56
You can validate your input as 24 hour format.
<input type="text" mask="Hh:m0:s0" />
You can validate your date.
<input type="text" mask="d0/M0/0000" />
If the
leadZeroDateTime parameter is
true, skipped symbols of date or time will be replaced by
0. Default value is
false.
<input type="text" mask="d0/M0/0000" [leadZeroDateTime]="true" />
Input value: 422020
Masked value: 04/02/2020
<input type="text" mask="Hh:m0:s0" [leadZeroDateTime]="true" />
Input value: 777
Masked value: 07:07:07
You can validate your input for percents.
<input type="text" mask="percent" suffix="%" />
You can validate your
formControl, default value is
true.
<input type="text" mask="00 00" [validation]="true" />
You can hide symbols in input field and get the actual value in
formcontrol.
<input placeholder="Secure input" [hiddenInput]="true" mask="XXX/X0/0000" />
<input mask="IP" />
<input mask="CPF_CNPJ" />
You can pass into mask pattern with
||.
<input mask="000.000.000-00||00.000.000/0000-00" />
<input mask="(00) 0000-0000||(00) 0 0000-0000" />