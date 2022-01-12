You can also try our NGX LOADER INDICATOR. You can also try our NGX COPYPASTE.

Installing

$ npm install --save ngx-mask

Quickstart

Import ngx-mask module in Angular app.

With default mask config options

import { NgxMaskModule, IConfig } from 'ngx-mask' export const options: Partial<IConfig> | ( ( ) => Partial<IConfig> ) = null ; @ NgModule ( { imports: [ NgxMaskModule.forRoot( ), ], } )

Passing in your own mask config options

import { NgxMaskModule, IConfig } from 'ngx-mask' const maskConfig: Partial<IConfig> = { validation: false , }; ({ imports: [ NgxMaskModule.forRoot(maskConfig), ], })

Or using a function to get the config:

const maskConfigFunction: () => Partial<IConfig> = () => { return { validation: false , }; }; ({ imports: [ NgxMaskModule.forRoot(maskConfigFunction), ], })

Then, just define masks in inputs.

Usage

< input type = "text" mask = "<here goes your mask>" />

or

< input type = "text" [ mask ]= "<here goes a reference to your component's mask property>" />

Also, you can use mask pipe.

Usage

< span > {{phone | mask: '(000) 000-0000'}} </ span >

For separator you can add thousandSeparator

Usage

< span > {{value | mask: 'separator':','}} </ span >

Examples

mask example 9999-99-99 2017-04-15 0*.00 2017.22 000.000.000-99 048.457.987-98 AAAA 0F6g SSSS asDF

Mask Options

You can define your custom options for all directives (as object in the mask module) or for each (as attributes for directive). If you override this parameter, you have to provide all the special characters (default one are not included).

specialCharacters (string[ ])

We have next default characters:

character - / ( ) . : space + , @ [ ] " '

Usage

< input type = "text" [ specialCharacters ]= "[ '[' ,']' , '\\' ]" mask = "[00]\[000]" />

Then

Input value: 789-874.98 Masked value: [78]\[987]

patterns ({ [character: string ]: { pattern: RegExp , optional?: boolean })

We have next default patterns:

code meaning 0 digits (like 0 to 9 numbers) 9 digits (like 0 to 9 numbers), but optional A letters (uppercase or lowercase) and digits S only letters (uppercase or lowercase)

Usage

< input type = "text" [ patterns ]= "customPatterns" mask = "(000-000)" />

and in your component

public customPatterns = { '0' : { pattern: new RegExp ( '\[a-zA-Z\]' )} };

Then

Input value: 789HelloWorld Masked value: (Hel-loW)

Custom pattern for this

You can define custom pattern and specify symbol to be rendered in input field.

pattern = { B: { pattern: new RegExp ( '\\d' ), symbol: 'X' , }, };

prefix (string)

You can add prefix to you masked value

Usage

< input type = "text" prefix = "+7" mask = "(000) 000 00 00" />

suffix (string)

You can add suffix to you masked value

Usage

< input type = "text" suffix = "$" mask = "0000" />

dropSpecialCharacters (boolean | string[])

You can choose if mask will drop special character in the model, or not, default value is true .

Usage

< input type = "text" [ dropSpecialCharacters ]= "false" mask = "000-000.00" />

Then

Input value: 789-874.98 Model value: 789-874.98

showMaskTyped (boolean)

You can choose if mask is shown while typing, or not, default value is false .

Usage

< input mask = "(000) 000-0000" prefix = "+7" [ showMaskTyped ]= "true" />

allowNegativeNumbers (boolean)

You can choose if mask will allow the use of negative numbers. The default value is false .

Usage

< input type = "text" [ allowNegativeNumbers ]= "true" mask = "separator.2" />

Then

Input value: -10,000.45 Model value: -10000.45

placeHolderCharacter (string)

If the showMaskTyped parameter is enabled, this setting customizes the character used as placeholder. Default value is _ .

Usage

< input mask = "(000) 000-0000" prefix = "+7" [ showMaskTyped ]= "true" placeHolderCharacter = "*" />

clearIfNotMatch (boolean)

You can choose clear the input if the input value not match the mask, default value is false .

Pipe with mask expression and custom Pattern ([string, pattern])

You can pass array of expression and custom Pattern to pipe.

Usage

< span > {{phone | mask: customMask}} </ span >

and in your component

customMask: [ string , pattern]; pattern = { P: { pattern: new RegExp ( '\\d' ), }, }; this .customMask = [ 'PPP-PPP' , this .pattern];

Repeat mask

You can pass into mask pattern with brackets.

Usage

< input type = "text" mask = "A{4}" />

Thousand separator

You can divide your input by thousands, by default will seperate with a space.

Usage

< input type = "text" mask = "separator" />

For separate input with dots.

< input type = "text" mask = "separator" thousandSeparator = "." />

For using decimals enter . and how many decimals to the end of your input to separator mask.

< input type = "text" mask = "separator.2" />

Input value: 1234.56 Masked value: 1 234.56 Input value: 1234,56 Masked value: 1.234,56 Input value: 1234.56 Masked value: 1,234.56

< input type = "text" mask = "separator.2" thousandSeparator = "." /> < input type = "text" mask = "separator.2" thousandSeparator = "," /> < input type = "text" mask = "separator.0" thousandSeparator = "." /> < input type = "text" mask = "separator.0" thousandSeparator = "," />

For limiting decimal precision add . and the precision you want to limit too on the input. 2 is useful for currency. 0 will prevent decimals completely.

Input value: 1234,56 Masked value: 1.234,56 Input value: 1234.56 Masked value: 1,234.56 Input value: 1234,56 Masked value: 1.234 Input value: 1234.56 Masked value: 1,234

< input type = "text" mask = "separator.2" separatorLimit = "1000" />

For limiting the number of digits before the decimal point you can set separatorLimit value to 10, 100, 1000 etc.

Input value: 12345678,56 Masked value: 1.234,56

Time validation

You can validate your input as 24 hour format.

Usage

< input type = "text" mask = "Hh:m0:s0" />

You can validate your date.

Usage

< input type = "text" mask = "d0/M0/0000" />

If the leadZeroDateTime parameter is true , skipped symbols of date or time will be replaced by 0 . Default value is false .

Usage

< input type = "text" mask = "d0/M0/0000" [ leadZeroDateTime ]= "true" />

Input value: 422020 Masked value: 04/02/2020

< input type = "text" mask = "Hh:m0:s0" [ leadZeroDateTime ]= "true" />

Input value: 777 Masked value: 07:07:07

Percent validation

You can validate your input for percents.

Usage

< input type = "text" mask = "percent" suffix = "%" />

FormControl validation

You can validate your formControl , default value is true .

Usage

< input type = "text" mask = "00 00" [ validation ]= "true" />

Secure input

You can hide symbols in input field and get the actual value in formcontrol .

Usage

< input placeholder = "Secure input" [ hiddenInput ]= "true" mask = "XXX/X0/0000" />

IP valid mask

Usage

< input mask = "IP" />

CPF_CNPJ valid mask

Usage

< input mask = "CPF_CNPJ" />

Dynamic valid mask

Usage

You can pass into mask pattern with || .

< input mask = "000.000.000-00||00.000.000/0000-00" />