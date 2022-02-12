



ngx-markdown is an Angular library that combines...

Marked to parse markdown to HTML

Prism.js for language syntax highlight

Emoji-Toolkit for emoji support

KaTeX for math expression rendering

Demo available @ https://jfcere.github.io/ngx-markdown

StackBlitz available @ https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-markdown

Table of contents

Installation

To add ngx-markdown library to your package.json use the following command.

npm install ngx-markdown --save

As the library is using Marked parser you will need to add node_modules/marked/marked.min.js to your application.

If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the angular.json example below...

"scripts": [ + "node_modules/marked/marked.min.js" ]

Syntax highlight

🔔 Syntax highlight is optional, skip this step if you are not planning to use it

To activate Prism.js syntax highlight you will need to include...

prism.js core library - node_modules/prismjs/prism.js file

file a highlight css theme - from node_modules/prismjs/themes directory

directory desired code language syntax files - from node_modules/prismjs/components directory

Additional themes can be found by browsing the web such as Prism-Themes or Mokokai for example.

If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the angular.json example below...

"styles": [ "styles.css", + "node_modules/prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css" ], "scripts": [ "node_modules/marked/marked.min.js", + "node_modules/prismjs/prism.js", + "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-csharp.min.js", # c-sharp language syntax + "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-css.min.js" # css language syntax ]

Line Numbers plugin

To use the line numbers plugin that shows line numbers in code blocks, in addition to Prism.js configuration files, you will need to include the following files from prismjs/plugins/line-numbers directory to your application:

CSS styling for line numbers - prism-line-numbers.css

line numbers plugin script - prism-line-numbers.js

If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the angular.json example below...

"styles": [ "src/styles.css", "node_modules/prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css", + "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/line-numbers/prism-line-numbers.css" ], "scripts": [ "node_modules/marked/marked.min.js", "node_modules/prismjs/prism.js", "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-csharp.min.js", "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-css.min.js", + "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/line-numbers/prism-line-numbers.js" ]

Using markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the lineNumbers property to activate the plugin. The property can be used in combination with either data for variable binding, src for remote content or using transclusion for static markdown.

Additionally, you can use start input property to specify the offset number for the first display line.

< markdown lineNumbers [ start ]= "5" [ src ]= "path/to/file.js" > </ markdown >

Line Highlight plugin

To use the line highlight plugin that highlights specific lines and/or line ranges in code blocks, in addition to Prism.js configuration files, you will need to include the following files from prismjs/plugins/line-highlight directory to your application:

CSS styling for line highlight - prism-line-highlight.css

line highlight plugin script - prism-line-highlight.js

If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the angular.json example below...

"styles": [ "src/styles.css", "node_modules/prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css", + "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/line-highlight/prism-line-highlight.css" ], "scripts": [ "node_modules/marked/marked.min.js", "node_modules/prismjs/prism.js", "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-csharp.min.js", "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-css.min.js", + "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/line-highlight/prism-line-highlight.js" ]

Using markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the lineHighlight property to activate the plugin. The property can be used in combination with either data for variable binding, src for remote content or using transclusion for static markdown.

Use line input property to specify the line(s) to highlight and optionally there is a lineOffset property to specify the starting line of code your snippet represents.

< markdown lineHighlight [ line ]= "'6, 10-16'" [ lineOffset ]= "5" [ src ]= "path/to/file.js" > </ markdown >

Command Line Plugin

To use the command line plugin that displays a command line with a prompt and, optionally, the output/response from the commands, you will need to include the following files from prismjs/plugins/command-line directory to your application:

CSS styling for command line - prism-command-line.css

command line plugin script - prism-command-line.js

If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the angular.json example below...

"styles": [ "src/styles.css", "node_modules/prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css", + "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/command-line/prism-command-line.css" ], "scripts": [ "node_modules/marked/marked.min.js", "node_modules/prismjs/prism.js", "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-csharp.min.js", "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-css.min.js", + "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/command-line/prism-command-line.js" ]

Using markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the commandLine property to activate the plugin. The property can be used in combination with either data for variable binding, src for remote content or using transclusion for static markdown.

For a server command line, specify the user and host names using the user and host input properties. The resulting prompt displays a # for the root user and $ for all other users. For any other command line, such as a Windows prompt, you may specify the entire prompt using the prompt input property.

You may also specify the lines to be presented as output (no prompt and no highlighting) through the output property in the following simple format:

A single number refers to the line with that number

Ranges are denoted by two numbers, separated with a hyphen (-)

Multiple line numbers or ranges are separated by commas

Whitespace is allowed anywhere and will be stripped off

< markdown commandLine [ user ]= "'chris'" [ host ]= "'remotehost'" [ output ]= "'2, 4-8'" [ src ]= "'path/to/file.bash'" > </ markdown >

Optionally, to automatically present some lines as output without providing the line numbers, you can prefix those lines with any string and specify the prefix using the filterOutput input property. For example, [filterOutput]="'(out)'" will treat lines beginning with (out) as output and remove the prefix.

< markdown commandLine [ prompt ]= "'PS C:\Users\Chris>'" [ filterOutput ]= "'(out)'" > ```powershell Get-Date (out) (out)Sunday, November 7, 2021 8:19:21 PM (out) `​`` </ markdown >

Emoji support

🔔 Emoji support is optional, skip this step if you are not planning to use it

To activate Emoji-Toolkit for emoji suppport you will need to include...

Emoji-Toolkit library - node_modules/emoji-toolkit/lib/js/joypixels.min.js

If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the angular.json example below...

"scripts": [ "node_modules/marked/marked.min.js", + "node_modules/emoji-toolkit/lib/js/joypixels.min.js", ]

Emoji plugin

Using markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the emoji property to activate Emoji-Toolkit plugin that converts emoji shortnames such as :heart: to native unicode emojis.

< markdown emoji > I :heart: ngx-markdown </ markdown >

:bluebook: You can refer to this Emoji Cheat Sheet for a complete list of _shortnames.

Math rendering

🔔 Math rendering is optional, skip this step if you are not planning to use it

To activate KaTeX math rendering you will need to include...

KaTex JavaScript library - node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.js file

file KaTex CSS customization - node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.css file

If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the angular.json example below...

"styles": [ "styles.css", + "node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.css" ], "scripts": [ "node_modules/marked/marked.min.js", + "node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.js", ]

KaTeX plugin

Using markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the katex property to activate KaTeX plugin that render mathematical expression to HTML.

< markdown katex [ src ]= "path/to/file.md" > </ markdown >

Optionally, you can use katexOptions property to specify KaTeX options.

import { KatexOptions } from 'ngx-markdown' ; public options: KatexOptions = { displayMode: true , throwOnError: false , errorColor: '#cc0000' , ... };

< markdown katex [ katexOptions ]= "options" [ src ]= "path/to/file.md" > </ markdown >

📘 Follow official KaTeX options documentation for more details on the available options.

Configuration

Main application module

You must import MarkdownModule inside your main application module (usually named AppModule) with forRoot to be able to use markdown component and/or directive.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core'; + import { MarkdownModule } from 'ngx-markdown'; import { AppComponent } from './app.component'; @NgModule({ imports: [ + MarkdownModule.forRoot(), ], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule { }

If you want to use the [src] attribute to directly load a remote file, in order to keep only one instance of HttpClient and avoid issues with interceptors, you also have to provide HttpClient :

imports: [ + HttpClientModule, + MarkdownModule.forRoot({ loader: HttpClient }), ],

Sanitization

As of ngx-markdown v9.0.0 sanitization is enabled by default and uses Angular DomSanitizer with SecurityContext.HTML to avoid XSS vulnerabilities. The SecurityContext level can be changed using the sanitize property when configuring MarkdownModule .

import { SecurityContext } from '@angular/core' ; MarkdownModule.forRoot() MarkdownModule.forRoot({ sanitize: SecurityContext.NONE })

📘 Follow Angular DomSanitizer documentation for more information on sanitization and security contexts.

MarkedOptions

Optionally, markdown parsing can be configured by passing MarkedOptions to the forRoot method of MarkdownModule .

Imports:

import { MarkdownModule, MarkedOptions } from 'ngx-markdown' ;

Default options:

MarkdownModule.forRoot(),

Custom options and passing HttpClient to use [src] attribute:

MarkdownModule.forRoot({ loader: HttpClient, markedOptions: { provide: MarkedOptions, useValue: { gfm: true , breaks: false , pedantic: false , smartLists: true , smartypants: false , }, }, }),

MarkedOptions also exposes the renderer property which allows you to override token rendering for your whole application.

The example below overrides the default blockquote token rendering by adding a CSS class for custom styling when using Bootstrap CSS:

import { MarkedOptions, MarkedRenderer } from 'ngx-markdown' ; export function markedOptionsFactory ( ): MarkedOptions { const renderer = new MarkedRenderer(); renderer.blockquote = ( text: string ) => { return '<blockquote class="blockquote"><p>' + text + '</p></blockquote>' ; }; return { renderer: renderer, gfm: true , breaks: false , pedantic: false , smartLists: true , smartypants: false , }; } MarkdownModule.forRoot({ loader: HttpClient, markedOptions: { provide: MarkedOptions, useFactory: markedOptionsFactory, }, }),

Other application modules

Use forChild when importing MarkdownModule into other application modules to allow you to use the same parser configuration across your application.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core'; + import { MarkdownModule } from 'ngx-markdown'; import { HomeComponent } from './home.component'; @NgModule({ imports: [ + MarkdownModule.forChild(), ], declarations: [HomeComponent], }) export class HomeModule { }

Usage

ngx-markdown provides different approaches to help you parse markdown to your application depending on your needs.

💡 As of Angular 6, the template compiler strips whitespace by default. Use ngPreserveWhitespaces directive to preserve whitespaces such as newlines in order for the markdown-formatted content to render as intended.

https://angular.io/api/core/Component#preserveWhitespaces

Component

You can use markdown component to either parse static markdown directly from your HTML markup, load the content from a remote URL using src property or bind a variable to your component using data property. You can get a hook on load complete using load output event property, on loading error using error output event property or when parsing is completed using ready output event property.

< markdown ngPreserveWhitespaces > # Markdown </ markdown > < markdown [ src ]= "'path/to/file.md'" ( load )= "onLoad($event)" ( error )= "onError($event)" > </ markdown > < markdown [ data ]= "markdown" ( ready )= "onReady()" > </ markdown >

Directive

The same way the component works, you can use markdown directive to accomplish the same thing.

< div markdown ngPreserveWhitespaces > # Markdown </ div > < div markdown [ src ]= "'path/to/file.md'" ( load )= "onLoad($event)" ( error )= "onError($event)" > </ div > < div markdown [ data ]= "markdown" ( ready )= "onReady()" > </ div >

Pipe

Using markdown pipe to transform markdown to HTML allow you to chain pipe transformations and will update the DOM when value changes.

< div [ innerHTML ]= "typescriptMarkdown | language : 'typescript' | markdown" > </ div >

Service

You can use MarkdownService to have access to markdown parser and syntax highlight methods.

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { MarkdownService } from 'ngx-markdown' ; ({ ... }) export class ExampleComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private markdownService: MarkdownService ) { } ngOnInit() { console .log( this .markdownService.compile( 'I am using __markdown__.' )); } }

Renderer

Tokens can be rendered in a custom manner by either...

providing the renderer property with the MarkedOptions when importing MarkdownModule.forRoot() into your main application module (see Configuration section)

property with the when importing into your main application module (see Configuration section) using MarkdownService exposed renderer

Here is an example of overriding the default heading token rendering through MarkdownService by adding an embedded anchor tag like on GitHub:

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { MarkdownService } from 'ngx-markdown' ; ({ selector: 'app-example' , template: '<markdown># Heading</markdown>' , }) export class ExampleComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private markdownService: MarkdownService ) { } ngOnInit() { this .markdownService.renderer.heading = ( text: string , level: number ) => { const escapedText = text.toLowerCase().replace( /[^\w]+/g , '-' ); return '<h' + level + '>' + '<a name="' + escapedText + '" class="anchor" href="#' + escapedText + '">' + '<span class="header-link"></span>' + '</a>' + text + '</h' + level + '>' ; }; } }

This code will output the following HTML:

< h1 > < a name = "heading" class = "anchor" href = "#heading" > < span class = "header-link" > </ span > </ a > Heading </ h1 >

📘 Follow official marked.renderer documentation for the list of tokens that can be overriden.

Syntax highlight

When using static markdown you are responsible to provide the code block with related language.

<markdown ngPreserveWhitespaces> + ```typescript const myProp: string = 'value'; + ``` </markdown>

When using remote URL ngx-markdown will use the file extension to automatically resolve the code language.

< markdown [ src ]= "'path/to/file.html'" > </ markdown > < markdown [ src ]= "'path/to/file.php'" > </ markdown >

When using variable binding you can optionally use language pipe to specify the language of the variable content (default value is markdown when pipe is not used).

< markdown [ data ]= "markdown | language : 'typescript'" > </ markdown >

Demo application

A demo is available @ https://jfcere.github.io/ngx-markdown and its source code can be found inside the demo directory.

The following commands will clone the repository, install npm dependencies and serve the application @ http://localhost:4200

git clone https://github.com/jfcere/ngx-markdown.git npm install npm start

AoT compilation

Building with AoT is part of the CI and is tested every time a commit occurs so you don't have to worry at all.

Road map

Here is the list of tasks that will be done on this library in the near future ...

Add copy-to-clipboard feature

Add a FAQ section to the README.md

Contribution

Contributions are always welcome, just make sure that ...

Your code style matches with the rest of the project

Unit tests pass

Linter passes

Support Development

The use of this library is totally free and no donation is required.

As the owner and primary maintainer of this project, I am putting a lot of time and effort beside my job, my family and my private time to bring the best support I can by answering questions, addressing issues and improving the library to provide more and more features over time.

If this project has been useful, that it helped you or your business to save precious time, don't hesitate to give it a star and to consider a donation to support its maintenance and future development.

License

Licensed under MIT.