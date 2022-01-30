IMPORTANT

from version 3.x I am using new javascript "esnext" + "es2015" instead of "commonjs + es5"

instead of "commonjs + es5" from version 8.x I am using angular compiler (ngcc)

for browser version.

Description

Isomorphic Logger for TypeScript and JavaScript apps.

You can use this logger in your apps with any

TS/JS framework.

See what is going on in your app!

Now chrome console logs are full of colors!

See nice server logs:

To install package run:

npm install ng2-logger --save

First import proper version for your environment:

Nodejs server:

import { Log, Level } from 'ng2-logger'

or Browser:

import { Log, Level } from 'ng2-logger/browser'

Simple use:

In your file with log:

const log = Log.create( 'books' );

or if you wanna just log errors and warnings :

const log = Log.create( 'books' , Level.ERROR, Level.WARN);

'books' is current class or anything inside .ts/.js file.

You can also assign static color to specific module in application (browser for now only):

log.color = 'red' ;

After inited log you are able to start debugging:

log.d( 'object' ,obj) log.er( 'object' ,obj) log.i( 'object' ,obj) log.w( 'object' ,obj)

or

log.debug( 'object' ,obj) log.error( 'object' ,obj) log.info( 'object' ,obj) log.warn( 'object' ,obj)

Production mode

You will not see anyting in prduction mode:

// enable production mode in your app

...

Log.setProductionMode();

...

// your app code with console and ng2-logger logs

It is important to set production mode before any log messages are executed.

This will ensure that log messages that should not be seen are leaked out.

Selective debug - global settings

Optional specify what you wanna see in yours debug console.

This settings will override settings from files.

Log.setProductionMode(); Log.onlyModules( 'src:books' , 'src:records' , 'src:page:login' ); Log.onlyLevel(Level.ERROR,Level.INFO);

Specifying onlyModules as regular expression(s)

In the above example you'll notice module:books and module:records were specified.

you might be using such syntax for namespace hierarchy etc. You may also pass in one or more regular

expression string(s) to the onlyModule function to specify a selection of modules you wish

to show, for instances those whose name begins with src :