IMPORTANT
for browser version.
Isomorphic Logger for TypeScript and JavaScript apps.
You can use this logger in your apps with any
TS/JS framework.
See what is going on in your app!
Now chrome console logs are full of colors!
See nice server logs:
To install package run:
npm install ng2-logger --save
First import proper version for your environment:
Nodejs server:
import { Log, Level } from 'ng2-logger'
or Browser:
import { Log, Level } from 'ng2-logger/browser' // new javascript module: es2015 + esnext + angular ivy support
Simple use:
In your file with log:
const log = Log.create('books');
or if you wanna just log errors and warnings :
const log = Log.create('books', Level.ERROR, Level.WARN);
'books' is current class or anything inside .ts/.js file.
You can also assign static color to specific module in application (browser for now only):
log.color = 'red';
After inited log you are able to start debugging:
log.d('object',obj) // console.log
log.er('object',obj) // console.error
log.i('object',obj) // console.info
log.w('object',obj) // console.warn
or
log.debug('object',obj) // console.log
log.error('object',obj) // console.error
log.info('object',obj) // console.info
log.warn('object',obj) // console.warn
Production mode
You will not see anyting in prduction mode:
// enable production mode in your app
...
Log.setProductionMode();
...
// your app code with console and ng2-logger logs
It is important to set production mode before any log messages are executed.
This will ensure that log messages that should not be seen are leaked out.
Selective debug - global settings
Optional specify what you wanna see in yours debug console.
This settings will override settings from files.
Log.setProductionMode();
Log.onlyModules('src:books', 'src:records', 'src:page:login');
Log.onlyLevel(Level.ERROR,Level.INFO);
Specifying
onlyModules as regular expression(s)
In the above example you'll notice
module:books and
module:records were specified.
you might be using such syntax for namespace hierarchy etc. You may also pass in one or more regular
expression string(s) to the
onlyModule function to specify a selection of modules you wish
to show, for instances those whose name begins with
src:
Log.onlyModules( new RegEx('^.src') );