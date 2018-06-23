ng2-konva is a JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Angular.

It provides declarative and reactive bindings to the Konva Framework.

All ng2-konva components correspond to Konva components of the same name with the prefix 'ko-'. All the parameters available for Konva objects can add as config in the prop as Observable for corresponding ng2-konva components.

Core shapes are: ko-stage, ko-layer, ko-rect, ko-circle, ko-ellipse, ko-line, ko-image, ko-text, ko-text-path, ko-star, ko-label, SVG Path, ko-regular-polygon. Also you can create custom shape.

To get more info about Konva you can read Konva Overview.

Documentation

http://rafaelescala.com/ng2-konva/

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install konva ng2-konva --save

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { KonvaModule } from 'ng2-konva' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, KonvaModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Once KonvaModule is imported, you can use its components in your Angular application:

import { of } from 'rxjs/Observable' ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <ko-stage [config]="configStage"> <ko-layer> <ko-circle [config]="configCircle" (click)="handleClick($event)"></ko-circle> </ko-layer> </ko-stage>` }) class AppComponent implements OnInit { public configStage: Observable< any > = of({ width: 200 , height: 200 }); public configCircle: Observable< any > = of({ x: 100 , y: 100 , radius: 70 , fill: 'red' , stroke: 'black' , strokeWidth: 4 }); public handleClick(component) { console .log( 'Hello Circle' , component); } }

Related repositories

react-konva - React + Konva

vue-konva - Vue + Konva

License

MIT © Rafael Escala