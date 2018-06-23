openbase logo
ng2-konva

by konvajs
6.0.0 (see all)

Angular & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Angular.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

667

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Canvas

Readme

ng2-konva

Version License

Ng2Konva Logo

ng2-konva is a JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Angular.

It provides declarative and reactive bindings to the Konva Framework.

All ng2-konva components correspond to Konva components of the same name with the prefix 'ko-'. All the parameters available for Konva objects can add as config in the prop as Observable for corresponding ng2-konva components.

Core shapes are: ko-stage, ko-layer, ko-rect, ko-circle, ko-ellipse, ko-line, ko-image, ko-text, ko-text-path, ko-star, ko-label, SVG Path, ko-regular-polygon. Also you can create custom shape.

To get more info about Konva you can read Konva Overview.

Documentation

http://rafaelescala.com/ng2-konva/

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install konva ng2-konva --save

and then from your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import KonvaModule
import { KonvaModule } from 'ng2-konva';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    KonvaModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Once KonvaModule is imported, you can use its components in your Angular application:

import { of } from 'rxjs/Observable';

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
    <ko-stage [config]="configStage">
      <ko-layer>
        <ko-circle [config]="configCircle" (click)="handleClick($event)"></ko-circle>
      </ko-layer>
    </ko-stage>`
})
class AppComponent implements OnInit {
  public configStage: Observable<any> = of({
    width: 200,
    height: 200
  });
  public configCircle: Observable<any> = of({
    x: 100,
    y: 100,
    radius: 70,
    fill: 'red',
    stroke: 'black',
    strokeWidth: 4
  });

  public handleClick(component) {
    console.log('Hello Circle', component);
  }
}

License

MIT © Rafael Escala

