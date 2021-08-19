Angular2 component for editing large json documents.

USAGE

Live Demo

Here is a live example of ng2-json-editor: https://inveniosoftware-contrib.github.io/ng2-json-editor

Quick start

Install

npm install --save ng2-json-editor yarn add ng2-json-editor

Style Requirements

Bootstrap

Font Awesone

KaTeX (Needed when using latexPreviewEnabled config)

Styles above must be available globally in your application, if you are using Angular CLI you can have a look at example-app's angular-cli.json to see how to include those styles in your application.

Import

import { JsonEditorModule } from 'ng2-json-editor' ;

Then add it to your module's imports .

Use

< json-editor [ config ]= "config" [ schema ]= "mySchema" [( record )]= "myRecord" "> </ json-editor >

config: JsonEditoConfig : configuration object. See configuration docs for options.

: configuration object. See configuration docs for options. schema: JSONSchema : valid json-schema for the record. See json schema limitations

: valid json-schema for the record. See json schema limitations record: object : valid json to be edited.

: valid json to be edited. recordChange: EventEmitter<object> : emitted when record change, $event is the edited record.

: emitted when record change, is the edited record. jsonPatches: Array<JsonPatch> : array of json patches to be displayed as conflicts. See json-patch RFC

: array of json patches to be displayed as conflicts. See json-patch RFC jsonPatchesChange: EventEmitter<Array<JsonPatch>> : emitted when jsonPatches change, $event is the update array of json patches.

: emitted when jsonPatches change, is the update array of json patches. problemMap (={}) : problems for individual parts of the record (format should be problem-map.json

: problems for individual parts of the record (format should be problem-map.json templates: { [templateName: string]: TemplateRef<any> } : Templates with name, to be used by configured fields for example autocomplete result item.

Example

Please have a look at example app

Json Schema Limitations

anyOf

ng2-json-editor has very limited support for anyOf , support where all anyOf items have same properties and they are objects with primitive properties. Before display, it picks the first anyOf item, merges all enum values and removes pattern and format rules.

DEVELOPMENT

Quick start

Make sure you have Node version >= 6.9 and NPM >= 3

Setup

git clone https://github.com/inveniosoftware-contrib/ng2-json-editor.git cd ng2-json-editor yarn install yarn start yarn gulp watch

Working with npm link

yarn build yarn copy cd dist npm link rm -rf node_modules/ yarn gulp watch

npm link ng2-json-editor

Debug e2e tests with vscode

yarn start

Put breakpoints

Go to debug view ( shift+mod+d )

) Run debugger with e2e configuration ( f5 )

Useful commands

yarn start yarn test :unit yarn test :e2e yarn test :watch yarn build

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING