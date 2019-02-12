Ion Range Slider now optimized for easy use as an importable Angular Module and installable using npm.

Demos and Sample Usage

For Demos and sample usage of this package have a look at the example folder

git clone git@github.com:PhilippStein/ng2-ion- range -slider.git cd ng2-ion- range -slider/example npm install npm start

Installation

npm install ng2-ion- range -slider

Setup scripts and styles

If you use angular-cli, add jquery and ion-range-slider to the scripts section of .angular-cli.json

{ ... "apps" : [ { ... "scripts" : [ "../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" , "../node_modules/ion-rangeslider/js/ion.rangeSlider.min.js" ], ...

Also add the ion-range-slider style and skin css to the styles section in your .angular-cli.json

{ ... "apps" : [ { ... "styles" : [ "../node_modules/ion-rangeslider/css/ion.rangeSlider.min.css" ], ...

Import IonRangeSliderModule

import the IonRangeSliderModule in your application module

import { IonRangeSliderModule } from "ng2-ion-range-slider" ; @NgModule({ imports : [IonRangeSliderModule] })

Use the ion-range-slider

Use the ion-range-slider directive in your component.