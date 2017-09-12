This package adds the interceptor feature to Angular 2, by extending the @angular/http class. For concept behind Interceptor, take a look at the wiki

Installation

To install, just run in your angular project:

npm install ng2-interceptors --save

And it should be importable with webpack out of the box

Usage

Set up InterceptorService

Interceptors are registered when the service is created (to avoid any race-condition). To do so, you have to provide the instance of the service by yourself. So on your module declaration, you should put a provider like:

import { InterceptorService } from 'ng2-interceptors' ; import { XHRBackend, RequestOptions } from '@angular/http' ; export function interceptorFactory ( xhrBackend: XHRBackend, requestOptions: RequestOptions ) { let service = new InterceptorService(xhrBackend, requestOptions); return service; } @NgModule({ declarations : [ ... ], imports : [ ..., HttpModule ], providers : [ { provide : InterceptorService, useFactory : interceptorFactory, deps : [XHRBackend, RequestOptions] } ], bootstrap : [AppComponent] })

There's a shorthand for this setup by using provideInterceptorService , but if you use AoT (Ahead-of-time) compilation it will fail. In fact, exporting the interceptorFactory is to make the AoT Compiler, as it needs all functions used in the provider to be exported.

import { provideInterceptorService } from 'ng2-interceptors' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ ... ], imports : [ ..., HttpModule ], providers : [ provideInterceptorService([ ]) ], bootstrap : [AppComponent] })

Using InterceptorService

Once we have it set up, we can use it in our Controllers as if we were using the default Angular Http service:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { InterceptorService } from 'ng2-interceptors' ; @Component({ selector : 'my-component' , templateUrl : 'my-component.html' , moduleId : 'my-module' }) export class MyComponent { constructor ( private http: InterceptorService) { } ngOnInit(){ this .http.get( "http://www.example.com/" ).subscribe( ( res ) => console .log(res), (err) => console .error(err), () => console .log( "Yay" )); } }

We can also "cheat" the Injector so that every time we ask for the Http we get the InterceptorService instead. All we have to do is replace InterceptorService on the provider definition for Http , and then we can get our service when we use private http: Http :

{ provide : Http, useFactory : interceptorFactory, deps : [XHRBackend, RequestOptions] }

Creating your own Interceptor

Basically, an interceptor is represented by one pair of functions: One that will get the request that's about to be sent to the server, and another that will get the response that the server just sent. For that, we just need to create a new class that implements Interceptor:

import { Interceptor, InterceptedRequest, InterceptedResponse } from 'ng2-interceptors' ; export class ServerURLInterceptor implements Interceptor { public interceptBefore(request: InterceptedRequest): InterceptedRequest { return request; } public interceptAfter(response: InterceptedResponse): InterceptedResponse { return response; } }

Both methods are optional, so you can implement Interceptors that just take request or responses.

Notice how there's a different object of InterceptedRequest and InterceptedResponse : They are modifications of angular's Http Request and Response needed for the whole Interceptor feature and to pass additional options that may be needed for specific interceptors (like to enable/disable them for specific calls, etc.) the API is:

interface InterceptedRequest { url : string, options?: RequestOptionsArgs, interceptorOptions?: any } interface InterceptedResponse { response : Response, interceptorOptions?: any }

interceptorOptions on InterceptedRequest is guaranteed to be the same of that one of InterceptedResponse for the same call: The stuff you put in interceptorOptions while in interceptBefore will be available when you get interceptAfter called.

Creating one Injectable Interceptor

Interceptors are usually pure classes with pure functions: Given a call, they return a modified one, but sometimes we need these Interceptors to be actual Services to be used all around our application.

For instance, an interceptor that shows a loading spinner every time we have a call has -in some way- to comunicate with the LoadingComponent to make the spinner appear/disappear from the screen.

To do that you have to do some steps in the module/factory declaration file:

Create a Service ( @Injectable() annotation) that implements Interceptor and the interceptor methods. Define his provider before InterceptorService Add it as a parameter to the factory function Add it to the deps array. Note that the order of the elements have to match the one on the factory function. Add it to the pipeline

If you are using the provideInterceptorService option (without AoT Compiler support), then you can skip steps 2-4.

If our ServerURLInterceptor were a Service, we would have a module declaration like: