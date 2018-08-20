Not actively maintained anymore, looking for maintainer

Unfortunately I don't have time to actively maintain my open source repos anymore. If anyone wants to take over, feel free to contact me anytime, I'd be happy if this project still finds use.

Angular module to resize images, crop images or compress images down to a certain filesize. This is all done in the browser, using Web Workers when possible.

Demo

A simple demo is available as a plnkr: http://plnkr.co/edit/HRi5rQEDCBZb59a0lcPe?p=preview

Browser support

This module is supported by all major browsers recent versions (IE 10+) except for Safari. Safari does not support HTMLCanvasElement.toBlob() and there seems to be a problem with zone.js and the available polyfills. Pull requests to solve this problem are welcome.

Make sure to include the following polyfill for HtmlCanvasElement.toBlob() : https://www.npmjs.com/package/blueimp-canvas-to-blob

$ npm install blueimp-canvas-to-blob --save

Install

$ npm install ng2-img-tools --save

Import the module

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { Ng2ImgToolsModule } from 'ng2-img-tools' ; import { MyComponent } from './my.component' ; ({ imports: [BrowserModule, Ng2ImgToolsModule ], declarations: [MyComponent], bootstrap: [MyComponent] }) export class MyAppModule {}

Usage

import { Ng2ImgToolsService } from 'ng2-img-tools' ; [...] constructor ( private ng2ImgToolsService: Ng2ImgToolsService ) { this .ng2ImgToolsService.resize([someImage], 2000 , 1000 ).subscribe( result => { console .info(result); }, error => { }); } }

Methods

All the methods return an Observable, which onNext either gets a file if everything went as planned or an error object if something went wrong. Please see the example above in Usage to see how to check if the returned value is a File. All the methods furthermore have a method for a single file as input aswell, which are named e.g. cropImage, resizeImage, etc.

Maximal filesize

IMPORTANT: Catch error cases

When using the compression methods you should make sure to catch the error cases. If an error happens, you will receive an object with the following properties: compressedFile : File , reason : string and error : string

Possible errors are:

INVALID_EXTENSION : File provided is neither of type jpg nor of type png). The compressedFile is the original file.

PNG_WITH_ALPHA : File provided is a png image which uses the alpha channel. No compression possible unless ignoreAlpha is set to true. The compressedFile is the original file.

MAX_STEPS_EXCEEDED : Could not find the correct compression quality in 15 steps - abort. This should rarely to never at all happen. The compressedFile is the result of step 15 of the compression.

FILE_BIGGER_THAN_INITIAL_FILE : This should actually never happen, just a precaution. The compressedFile is the original file.

UNABLE_TO_COMPRESS_ENOUGH : Could not compress image enough to fit the maximal file size limit. The compressedFile is a compression as close as it can get.



compress(files: File[], maxSizeInMB: number, ignoreAlpha: boolean = false, logExecutionTime: boolean = false): Observable<any>

Method to compress an image. This reduces the quality of an image down until it fits a certain fileSize which is given as maxSizeInMB . Set ignoreAlpha to true if you want to ignore the alpha channel for png images and compress them nonetheless (not recommended - the alpha channel will be lost and the resulting image might differ from the original image). Returns an observable that for every file given, onNext receives either a File when everything went as planned or an error Object if something went wrong.

Maximal width / height

resize(files: File[], maxWidth: number, maxHeight: number, logExecutionTime: Boolean = false): Observable<any>

Method to resize files if necessary down to a certain maximal width or maximal height in px. If you want only one limit just set the other max to a very high value: for example resize([myfile1,myfile2],2000,10000).subscribe([...]

Crop image

crop(files: File[], toWidth: number, toHeight: number, startX: number = 0, startY: number = 0): Observable<any>

Crops the given files down to the given width and height. startX and startY tell where the cropping should start as coordinates.

Resize exact (e.g. useful to create thumbnails)

public resizeExactCrop(files: File[], toWidth: number, toHeight: number): Observable<any>

Resizes an image exactly down to the given width and height. To do so, the image will first be resized, then cropped based on the center of the image so to keep the most likely most important part of the image. The proportions width to height are kept.

public resizeExactFill(files: File[], toWidth: number, toHeight: number, fillColor?: string): Observable<any>

Resizes an image exactly down to the given width and height. To do so, the image will first be resized, then the rest of the width / height will be filled with the fillColor . The image will be positioned to the center of the image. The proportions width to height are kept.

Get EXIF oriented image

Method that returns an image respecting the EXIF orientation data.

Contribute / Limitations

Contributions to improve this toolkit are most welcome especially to find the best possible alghoritms. Please check out ng2-img-max to read about the limitations and the current algorithm regarding maximal filesize.