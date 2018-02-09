This repo is deprecated, but will be maintained by web-dave at https://github.com/web-dave/ngx-img-cropper

This is an adapatation of Angular 1 image cropper from: https://github.com/AllanBishop/angular-img-cropper An image cropping tool for AngularJS. Features a rectangular crop area. The crop area's aspect ratio can be enforced during dragging. The crop image can either be 1:1 or scaled to fit an area.

Install from NPM

npm i ng2-img-cropper --save

Screenshot

Testing

npm install npm run all

Example usage

import {Component} from 'angular2/core' ; import {ImageCropperComponent, CropperSettings} from 'ng2-img-cropper' ; ({ selector: 'test-app' , template: `<div> <img-cropper [image]="data" [settings]="cropperSettings"></img-cropper><br> <img [src]="data.image" [width]="cropperSettings.croppedWidth" [height]="cropperSettings.croppedHeight"> </div>` , declarations: [ImageCropperComponent] }) export class AppComponent { data: any ; cropperSettings: CropperSettings; constructor ( ) { this .cropperSettings = new CropperSettings(); this .cropperSettings.width = 100 ; this .cropperSettings.height = 100 ; this .cropperSettings.croppedWidth = 100 ; this .cropperSettings.croppedHeight = 100 ; this .cropperSettings.canvasWidth = 400 ; this .cropperSettings.canvasHeight = 300 ; this .data = {}; } }

Checkout this sample plunker

Settings

canvasWidth :number - Canvas DOM Element width

canvasHeight :number - Canvas DOM Element height

:number - Canvas DOM Element height width :number - Crop Width

height :number - Crop Height

:number - Crop Height minWidth :number - Minimum crop Width

minHeight :number - Minimum crop height

:number - Minimum crop height croppedWidth :number - Resulting image width

croppedHeight :number - Resulting image height

:number - Resulting image height touchRadius :number - (default: 20) Touch devices radius for the corner markers

centerTouchRadius :number (default: 20) - Touch devices radius for the drag center marker

:number (default: 20) - Touch devices radius for the drag center marker minWithRelativeToResolution :boolean - (default: true) By default the resulting image will be cropped from original image. If false, it will be cropped from canvas pixels

noFileInput :boolean - (default: false) - hides the file input element from cropper canvas.

:boolean - (default: false) - hides the file input element from cropper canvas. cropperDrawSettings :CropperDrawSettings - rendering options strokeWidth :number - box/ellipsis stroke width strokeColor :string - box/ellipsis stroke color

allowedFilesRegex :RegExp - (default: /.(jpe?g|png|gif)$/i) - Regex for allowed images

:RegExp - (default: /.(jpe?g|png|gif)$/i) - Regex for allowed images preserveSize :boolean - will not scale the resulting image to the croppedWidth/croppedHeight and will output the exact crop size from original

fileType :string - if defined all images will be converted to desired format. sample: cropperSample.fileType = 'image/jpeg'

:string - if defined all images will be converted to desired format. sample: cropperSample.fileType = 'image/jpeg' compressRatio :number (default: 1.0) - default compress ratio

dynamicSizing : (default: false) - if true then the cropper becomes responsive - might introduce performance issues on resize;

: (default: false) - if true then the cropper becomes responsive - might introduce performance issues on resize; cropperClass : string - set class on canvas element;

croppingClass : string - appends class to cropper when image is set (#142);

: string - appends class to cropper when image is set (#142); resampleFn : Function(canvas) - function used to resample the cropped image (#136); - see example #3 from runtime sample app

cropOnResize :boolean (default: true) - if true the cropper will create a new cropped Image object immediately when the crop area is resized

:boolean (default: true) - if true the cropper will create a new cropped Image object immediately when the crop area is resized markerSizeMultiplier :number (default: 1) - A variable that control the corner markers' size

:number (default: 1) - A variable that control the corner markers' size showCenterMarker:boolean (default: true) - if true, the drag center marker is visible

Customizing Image cropper

Replacing component file input:

< div class = "file-upload" > < span class = "text" > upload </ span > < input id = "custom-input" type = "file" ( change )= "fileChangeListener($event)" > </ div > < img-cropper # cropper [ image ]= "data" [ settings ]= "cropperSettings" > </ img-cropper > < br > < span class = "result rounded" * ngIf = "data.image" > < img [ src ]= "data.image" [ width ]= "cropperSettings.croppedWidth" [ height ]= "cropperSettings.croppedHeight" > </ span >

data: any ; ( 'cropper' , undefined ) cropper:ImageCropperComponent; constructor ( ) { this .cropperSettings = new CropperSettings(); this .cropperSettings.noFileInput = true ; this .data = {}; } fileChangeListener($event) { var image: any = new Image(); var file:File = $event.target.files[ 0 ]; var myReader:FileReader = new FileReader(); var that = this ; myReader.onloadend = function ( loadEvent: any ) { image.src = loadEvent.target.result; that.cropper.setImage(image); }; myReader.readAsDataURL(file); }

Changelog

Release 0.8.6

Dist package cleanup (PR by: @leosvelperez)

Release 0.8.4

Made compatible with Angular 4 && AOT

Release 0.8.2

CR: #148 - removed ts files from output package.

fix for #150 - made fileType undefined as default. if defined it will enforce output format

Release 0.8.1

added dynamicSizing, cropperClass for responsive purposes

Release 0.8

added reset() method on ImageCropperComponent - fix for #118

added compressRatio as parameter in the cropper settings

Release 0.7.6

21 Bugs in the code, I fixed 3, (hopefully not) 30 Bugs in the code

Release 0.7.1

Fixed #87 get unsacled crop of image

Release 0.7.0

update for AngularJS 2.0.1

removed typings

fixed aspect ratio issue

made cropper property public

added onmouseleave behavior

Release 0.6.1

Fixed issue #49 - Error on reading exif

Release 0.6.0

Parsed EXIF information for image orientation

fixed multiple browser compatibility issues

added accepted files regex

updated to Angular RC5

Release 0.5.0

introduced flag to hide the component file input in order to allow customization

added pinch/zoom feature for touch devices

Release 0.4.5:

introduced rounded cropper: cropperSettings.rounded = true. Making keep aspect = false will throw an error on rounded cropper. (Issue #14)

cropper takes into consideration source image data pixels not cropper image data. (Issue #17)

support for minSize now have the following option: minWithRelativeToResolution. When set to false it will keep min size relative to canvas size. (Issue #21)

allow user to customize look and feel of the cropper:

this.cropperSettings.cropperDrawSettings.strokeColor = 'rgba(255,255,255,1)'; this.cropperSettings.cropperDrawSettings.strokeWidth = 2;

Release 0.4.2:

Starting with: 0.4.2 ts files are no loger published (only js & d.ts). Please change your system.config files to make use of the js files.