Readme

This repo is deprecated, but will be maintained by web-dave at https://github.com/web-dave/ngx-img-cropper

ng2-img-cropper

This is an adapatation of Angular 1 image cropper from: https://github.com/AllanBishop/angular-img-cropper An image cropping tool for AngularJS. Features a rectangular crop area. The crop area's aspect ratio can be enforced during dragging. The crop image can either be 1:1 or scaled to fit an area.

Install from NPM

    npm i ng2-img-cropper --save

Screenshot

Screenshot

Testing

    npm install
    npm run all

Example usage

import {Component} from 'angular2/core';
import {ImageCropperComponent, CropperSettings} from 'ng2-img-cropper';


@Component({
    selector: 'test-app',
    template: `<div>
        <img-cropper [image]="data" [settings]="cropperSettings"></img-cropper><br>
        <img [src]="data.image" [width]="cropperSettings.croppedWidth" [height]="cropperSettings.croppedHeight">
    </div>`,
    declarations: [ImageCropperComponent]
})
export class AppComponent {
    data: any;
    cropperSettings: CropperSettings;

    constructor() {

        this.cropperSettings = new CropperSettings();
        this.cropperSettings.width = 100;
        this.cropperSettings.height = 100;
        this.cropperSettings.croppedWidth = 100;
        this.cropperSettings.croppedHeight = 100;
        this.cropperSettings.canvasWidth = 400;
        this.cropperSettings.canvasHeight = 300;

        this.data = {};

    }
}

Checkout this sample plunker

Settings

  • canvasWidth:number - Canvas DOM Element width
  • canvasHeight:number - Canvas DOM Element height
  • width:number - Crop Width
  • height:number - Crop Height
  • minWidth:number - Minimum crop Width
  • minHeight:number - Minimum crop height
  • croppedWidth:number - Resulting image width
  • croppedHeight:number - Resulting image height
  • touchRadius:number - (default: 20) Touch devices radius for the corner markers
  • centerTouchRadius:number (default: 20) - Touch devices radius for the drag center marker
  • minWithRelativeToResolution:boolean - (default: true) By default the resulting image will be cropped from original image. If false, it will be cropped from canvas pixels
  • noFileInput:boolean - (default: false) - hides the file input element from cropper canvas.
  • cropperDrawSettings:CropperDrawSettings - rendering options
    • strokeWidth:number - box/ellipsis stroke width
    • strokeColor:string - box/ellipsis stroke color
  • allowedFilesRegex:RegExp - (default: /.(jpe?g|png|gif)$/i) - Regex for allowed images
  • preserveSize:boolean - will not scale the resulting image to the croppedWidth/croppedHeight and will output the exact crop size from original
  • fileType:string - if defined all images will be converted to desired format. sample: cropperSample.fileType = 'image/jpeg'
  • compressRatio:number (default: 1.0) - default compress ratio
  • dynamicSizing: (default: false) - if true then the cropper becomes responsive - might introduce performance issues on resize;
  • cropperClass: string - set class on canvas element;
  • croppingClass: string - appends class to cropper when image is set (#142);
  • resampleFn: Function(canvas) - function used to resample the cropped image (#136); - see example #3 from runtime sample app
  • cropOnResize:boolean (default: true) - if true the cropper will create a new cropped Image object immediately when the crop area is resized
  • markerSizeMultiplier:number (default: 1) - A variable that control the corner markers' size
  • showCenterMarker:boolean (default: true) - if true, the drag center marker is visible

Customizing Image cropper

Replacing component file input:

<div class="file-upload">
    <span class="text">upload</span>
    <input id="custom-input" type="file" (change)="fileChangeListener($event)">
</div>
<img-cropper #cropper [image]="data" [settings]="cropperSettings"></img-cropper>
<br>
<span class="result rounded" *ngIf="data.image" >
    <img [src]="data.image" [width]="cropperSettings.croppedWidth" [height]="cropperSettings.croppedHeight">
</span>


data:any;

@ViewChild('cropper', undefined)
cropper:ImageCropperComponent;

constructor() {
    this.cropperSettings = new CropperSettings();
    this.cropperSettings.noFileInput = true;
    this.data = {};
}

fileChangeListener($event) {
    var image:any = new Image();
    var file:File = $event.target.files[0];
    var myReader:FileReader = new FileReader();
    var that = this;
    myReader.onloadend = function (loadEvent:any) {
        image.src = loadEvent.target.result;
        that.cropper.setImage(image);

    };

    myReader.readAsDataURL(file);
}

Changelog

Release 0.8.6

  • Dist package cleanup (PR by: @leosvelperez)

Release 0.8.4

  • Made compatible with Angular 4 && AOT

Release 0.8.2

  • CR: #148 - removed ts files from output package.
  • fix for #150 - made fileType undefined as default. if defined it will enforce output format

Release 0.8.1

  • added dynamicSizing, cropperClass for responsive purposes

Release 0.8

  • added reset() method on ImageCropperComponent - fix for #118
  • added compressRatio as parameter in the cropper settings

Release 0.7.6

  • 21 Bugs in the code, I fixed 3, (hopefully not) 30 Bugs in the code

Release 0.7.1

  • Fixed #87 get unsacled crop of image

Release 0.7.0

  • update for AngularJS 2.0.1
  • removed typings
  • fixed aspect ratio issue
  • made cropper property public
  • added onmouseleave behavior

Release 0.6.1

  • Fixed issue #49 - Error on reading exif

Release 0.6.0

  • Parsed EXIF information for image orientation
  • fixed multiple browser compatibility issues
  • added accepted files regex
  • updated to Angular RC5

Release 0.5.0

  • introduced flag to hide the component file input in order to allow customization
  • added pinch/zoom feature for touch devices

Release 0.4.5:

  • introduced rounded cropper: cropperSettings.rounded = true. Making keep aspect = false will throw an error on rounded cropper. (Issue #14)
  • cropper takes into consideration source image data pixels not cropper image data. (Issue #17)
  • support for minSize now have the following option: minWithRelativeToResolution. When set to false it will keep min size relative to canvas size. (Issue #21)
  • allow user to customize look and feel of the cropper:
    this.cropperSettings.cropperDrawSettings.strokeColor = 'rgba(255,255,255,1)'; this.cropperSettings.cropperDrawSettings.strokeWidth = 2;

Release 0.4.2:

Starting with: 0.4.2 ts files are no loger published (only js & d.ts). Please change your system.config files to make use of the js files.

 'ng2-img-cropper' :           { main: 'index.js', defaultExtension: 'js' }

