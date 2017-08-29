A component which resizes the selected input file image
npm install ng2-imageupload
Load it via SystemJs:
System.config({
packages: {
'ng2-imageupload': {
main: 'index.js',
defaultExtension: 'js'
}
},
map: {
'ng2-imageupload': 'node_modules/ng2-imageupload'
}
});
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { ImageUploadModule } from 'ng2-imageupload';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule, ImageUploadModule ],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ImageResult, ResizeOptions } from 'ng2-imageupload';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: `
<img [src]="src" [hidden]="!src"><br>
<input type="file" imageUpload
(imageSelected)="selected($event)"
[resizeOptions]="resizeOptions">`
})
export class AppComponent {
src: string = "";
resizeOptions: ResizeOptions = {
resizeMaxHeight: 128,
resizeMaxWidth: 128
};
selected(imageResult: ImageResult) {
this.src = imageResult.resized
&& imageResult.resized.dataURL
|| imageResult.dataURL;
}
}
input[type=file][imageUpload]
(imageSelected)
event fired (async) when the file input changes and the image's
dataURL is calculated and the image is resized.
interface ImageResult {
file: File;
url: string;
error?: string;
dataURL?: string;
resized?: {
dataURL: string;
type: string;
}
}
If any error happens, the
error field is set with an error message.
(e.g.
'Extension Not Allowed' or
'Image processing error')
[resizeOptions]
resizeMaxHeight
resizeMaxWidth
resizeQuality: default:
0.7
resizeType: default:
image/jpeg
Resize algorithm ensures, that the resized image can fit into the specified
resizeMaxHeight x resizeMaxWidth size.
[allowedExtensions]
Array of allowed extensions (e.g.
['jpg', 'jpeg', 'png']; case insensitive). If specified and an input file has different extension the
imageSelected event is fired with the error field set to 'Extension Not Allowed'.
dataUrl and
resize not calculated
at all.