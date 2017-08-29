A component which resizes the selected input file image

This package is not maintained anymore, use ngx-image2dataurl instead!

Install

npm install ng2-imageupload

Load it via SystemJs:

System .config({ packages: { 'ng2-imageupload' : { main: 'index.js' , defaultExtension: 'js' } }, map: { 'ng2-imageupload' : 'node_modules/ng2-imageupload' } });

Usage

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { ImageUploadModule } from 'ng2-imageupload' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, ImageUploadModule ], declarations: [ AppComponent ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ImageResult, ResizeOptions } from 'ng2-imageupload' ; ({ selector: 'my-app' , template: ` <img [src]="src" [hidden]="!src"><br> <input type="file" imageUpload (imageSelected)="selected($event)" [resizeOptions]="resizeOptions">` }) export class AppComponent { src: string = "" ; resizeOptions: ResizeOptions = { resizeMaxHeight: 128 , resizeMaxWidth: 128 }; selected(imageResult: ImageResult) { this .src = imageResult.resized && imageResult.resized.dataURL || imageResult.dataURL; } }

API

event fired (async) when the file input changes and the image's dataURL is calculated and the image is resized.

interface ImageResult { file: File; url: string ; error?: string ; dataURL?: string ; resized?: { dataURL: string ; type : string ; } }

If any error happens, the error field is set with an error message. (e.g. 'Extension Not Allowed' or 'Image processing error' )

resizeMaxHeight

resizeMaxWidth

resizeQuality : default: 0.7

: default: resizeType : default: image/jpeg

Resize algorithm ensures, that the resized image can fit into the specified resizeMaxHeight x resizeMaxWidth size.