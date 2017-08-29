openbase logo
ng2-imageupload

by ribizli
1.4.2 (see all)

A component which resizes the selected file image

Readme

ng2-imageupload

A component which resizes the selected input file image

This package is not maintained anymore, use ngx-image2dataurl instead!

Install

npm install ng2-imageupload

Load it via SystemJs:

    System.config({
        packages: {        
          'ng2-imageupload': {
              main: 'index.js',
              defaultExtension: 'js'
          }
        },
        map: {
            'ng2-imageupload': 'node_modules/ng2-imageupload'
        }
      });

Usage

import { NgModule }      from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { ImageUploadModule } from 'ng2-imageupload';

import { AppComponent }  from './app.component';

@NgModule({
  imports: [ BrowserModule, ImageUploadModule ],
  declarations: [ AppComponent ],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ImageResult, ResizeOptions } from 'ng2-imageupload';

@Component({
    selector: 'my-app',
    template: `
      <img [src]="src" [hidden]="!src"><br>
      <input type="file" imageUpload
        (imageSelected)="selected($event)"
        [resizeOptions]="resizeOptions">`
})
export class AppComponent {
    src: string = "";
    resizeOptions: ResizeOptions = {
        resizeMaxHeight: 128,
        resizeMaxWidth: 128
    };

    selected(imageResult: ImageResult) {
        this.src = imageResult.resized
            && imageResult.resized.dataURL
            || imageResult.dataURL;
    }
}

API

selector: input[type=file][imageUpload]

event: (imageSelected)

event fired (async) when the file input changes and the image's dataURL is calculated and the image is resized.

interface ImageResult {
    file: File;
    url: string;
    error?: string;
    dataURL?: string;
    resized?: {
        dataURL: string;
        type: string;
    }
}

If any error happens, the error field is set with an error message. (e.g. 'Extension Not Allowed' or 'Image processing error')

property: [resizeOptions]

  • resizeMaxHeight
  • resizeMaxWidth
  • resizeQuality: default: 0.7
  • resizeType: default: image/jpeg

Resize algorithm ensures, that the resized image can fit into the specified resizeMaxHeight x resizeMaxWidth size.

property: [allowedExtensions]

Array of allowed extensions (e.g. ['jpg', 'jpeg', 'png']; case insensitive). If specified and an input file has different extension the imageSelected event is fired with the error field set to 'Extension Not Allowed'. dataUrl and resize not calculated at all.

